Morristown for Anyone
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Not far from the bustling metropolis of New York City, Morristown has old school, small town charm, with a touch of high-end flair. Whether you're looking for a quiet escape, or a foray into nature, Morristown's quaint beauty and friendly atmosphere welcome you.
430 Western Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Last-minute holiday shoppers can head to Morristown's annual craft fair and browse the handmade wares of more than 160 artisans and craftspeople. For nearly 25 years, Holiday CraftMorristown has featured one-of-a-kind works, including jewelry,...
45 MacCulloch Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
This museum, in Morristown's historic district, is a fun, informative stop for people who love antiques and old cartoons. Housed inside a home built in 1810, Macculloch Hall has the largest collection of political cartoons by Thomas Nast. These...
68 Morris Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
One of several edificial “highlights” on Morris Avenue, Acorn Hall is a well-preserved upper-middle class home that was built in 1853. The style is Italianate, reflecting the resurgence of Italian renaissance architecture that was all the rage in...
73 Kahdena Rd, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Disillusioned with modern life? But not so much so that you want to quit your corporate gig and sell your midtown apartment just yet? I recommend getting your hands dirty at Fosterfields Living Historical Farm, a working farm that still uses...
14 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Ideal for women who like their fashion and accessories to have a little more personality, Cheeks Boutique’s wares are stylish and sensuous. Pieces are hand-selected by Cheeks owner, Kimberly A. Grant, a professional stylist and interior decorator....
43 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Those expecting flaky baklava or succulent slices of döner will be disappointed when they walk into A Taste of Turkey. This initial dismay will quickly morph into wonder, since this South Street store specializes in breath-taking pieces of Turkish...
When in Morristown, it’s only common sense to visit the statue of Thomas Paine in Burnham Park. In the United States, the émigré statesman is somewhat underrepresented on the memorial front: only two statues exist. This one was unveiled on July...
Sunrise Lake, Mendham, NJ 07945, USA
While one end of Sunrise Lake is dominated by gleeful kids in summer, the other is (more scarcely) populated by patient anglers. Come at the right time of day, usually dawn or dusk, and be rewarded with any number of bass, sunfish, pike or...
16 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Everything is made from scratch at The Artist Baker, which feels oddly like it was transplanted from San Francisco. (Is it the hillside location?) Okay, the SF-vibe may be entirely inside this reviewer’s head, but one can’t have any illusions...
80 Elm St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Enthusiastic carnivores have a plenty of options in Morristown, but Sebastian’s predates the recent steakhouse boom. Framed by the exposed brick of the main dining room, a mosaic depicting Morristown Station one hundred years ago (complete with a...
146 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
Located right in the middle of Morristown’s main drag, South Street Creamery Café is a family-owned ice cream parlor that’s been a local favorite since 1999. There are savory options on offer, like fresh soups and paninis, but the homemade ice...
140 Morris St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA
The wait is over. There’s a gastropub in Morristown. Located literally a stone’s throw from the train station (please don’t put this to the test), End of Elm was started by a couple of local restaurateurs who felt there was demand for a locale...
