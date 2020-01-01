Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Morocco

Collected by Lizmarie Serrano
Save Place

Argan tree grove, somewhere in Morocco

Maghreb
When on the road in south or southwestern Morocco, you may notice a tourist bus that has pulled over and discharged a busload of passengers to run dashing through the trees with their cameras. What might be happening? The answer is simple:...
More Details >
Save Place

Casa Perleta

Chefchaouen, Morocco
In Morocco, I learned, when choosing a place to stay, it's all about the roof terrace. Having a quiet place to drink mint tea in the open air is a plus; but if there also happens to be a breathtaking view, then you've hit the jackpot! At Casa...
More Details >
Save Place

Essaouira

Essaouira, Morocco
I’d like to express heartfelt thanks to my Portuguese fisherman ancestors for handing down in my DNA an innate passion for “all things ocean”. This would include boats, ships, ferries, fishing vessels, seaside towns, the smell of salt water, the...
More Details >
Save Place

Riad Watier, 16 Rue Ceuta

16 Rue Ceuta، الصويرة 44000, Morocco
It took only minutes after arrival for me to fall in (platonic) love with the riad's owner Jean Gabriel and his kind and helpful staff. Then, after checking in and getting a tour, I fell head over heels for Jean Gabriel's spectacular art...
More Details >
Save Place

La Tangerina Hotel

19 Rue Riad Sultan, Tangier, Morocco
There are many things to love about staying at La Tangerina, but the panoramic views from the roof terrace are at the top of my list. In this photo, the Strait of Gibraltar is visible under a cloudy sky. Standing at this viewpoint, if you turn a...
More Details >
Save Place

Marche

Preserving food in salt is a centuries old method that crosses cultures. In Morocco, they salt preserve all sorts of vegetables as well as lemons. Every market you go to, you see containers and jars packed with all sorts of preserved veggies....
More Details >
Save Place

Mirleft, Morocco

Mirleft, Morocco
Morocco has so many destinations for anyone's to-do list that there may not be enough time to cover them all. But if you've already decided to spend some time on the Atlantic coast visiting Essaouira or Agadir, consider traveling further south to...
More Details >
Save Place

Hotel Atlas

Mirleft, Morocco
Rumor has it that Jimi Hendrix loved Mirleft, way back before there was even one hotel in this dusty seaside village. Maybe the laid back vibe that still resonates in Mirleft was passed down from the hippies who camped here in the Sixties, or it...
More Details >
Save Place

Tangier

Tangier, Morocco
I looked at shoes at every souk in every medina in every city and town in Morocco, but ... unfortunately, their sizing did not cover my apparently giant feet. Oh well. I still enjoyed the looking!
More Details >
Save Place

Tiznit

Tiznit 85000, Morocco
Without a doubt, I miss Moroccan mint tea. Not only do I often think back on that perfectly brewed, overly sweetened cup of gunpowder green tea brewed with fresh spearmint leaves, but I remember the ritual itself. When I traveled in Morocco, our...
More Details >
Save Place

Djemaa el Fna

Sidi Bouloukat Djemaa el fna 53 Sidi Bouloukate، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Described by writer Tahir Shah as the “greatest show on Earth,” no visit to Marrakech would be complete without a visit to thefamous night market on the Djemaa el Fna. Arrive before sunset and park yourself atone of the various cafés with terraces...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Tips + News Europe’s New COVID-19 Travel Rules, Explained
  2. 2 Tips + News This Is the Happiest State in the U.S.
  3. 3 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  4. 4 Trending News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  5. 5 Tips + News CDC Issues Coronavirus Holiday Travel Advice

More From AFAR

Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
CDC Issues Coronavirus Holiday Travel Advice
CDC Issues Coronavirus Holiday Travel Advice
How Locals Explore Southwest Florida's Rich Culture and Past (Sponsored)
How Locals Explore Southwest Florida's Rich Culture and Past (Sponsored)
Sponsored by The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel
Why Nature Lovers Thrive in Southwest Florida (Sponsored)
Why Nature Lovers Thrive in Southwest Florida (Sponsored)
Sponsored by The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel