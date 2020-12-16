Morocco
Collected by Juliette San Fillipo , AFAR Contributor
First stop in Africa
El Keddane, Fes, Morocco
Deep in the maze that is the city of Fes, lies Dar Anebar. It is both a restaurant and a Riad. With a traditional courtyard that has a fountain and multiple dining rooms off the main area, there are plenty of "nooks and crannies" hiding delightful...
248 Boulevard Sour Jdid Place du jardin public، Dar-el-Beida 20250, Morocco
Ok, so there really was no Rick's Cafe from the movie Casablanca. It as a set of a gin joint where she walked in, where Sam played it again, and where he looked at her. But the authenticity really doesn't matter because when you're in Casablanca,...
Boulevard de la Corniche, Casablanca 20000, Morocco
The other famous landmark in Casablanca is the second largest Mosque in the world. The minarets defy proportions. Intricate Arabic carved into marble walls makes the grand building feel accessible, but really we visitors are just meant to stand...
Quartier Ain Noqbi, Fès, Morocco
Some travelers are exhausted by the haggling in the souks of Morocco, by the barely-organized chaos of the medinas. In Fes, the stunning mosaic tile creations that are so typical all over the country can be bought directly from the artisans who...
7 Derb el Magana, Fes, Morocco
When Mike Richardson exploded ontothe fairly limited Fes dining scene in 2007, he took the medina by storm. Suddenly there was someplace where locals, tourists, and a handful of resident expats could convene. They came to view exhibitions by...
Quartier des Tanneurs, Fès 30000, Morocco
The dyeing vats at Chouara—as well as at the city’s other tanneries—are among the Fes medina’s most iconic sights. The ancient craft of tanning and dyeing, in all its visceral authenticity (cow urine and pigeon poop are still key components in the...
Sahara, California 92262, USA
A man responds to the afternoon call to paryer.
Sidi Bouloukat Djemaa el fna 53 Sidi Bouloukate، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Described by writer Tahir Shah as the “greatest show on Earth,” no visit to Marrakech would be complete without a visit to thefamous night market on the Djemaa el Fna. Arrive before sunset and park yourself atone of the various cafés with terraces...
El Moukef, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
Marrakesh’s legendary La Mamounia, which dates back to the 12th century, reopened in 2009 after a meticulous three-year renovation by noted French architect and designer Jacques Garcia. Step behind its fabled doors and a sensory feast...
87 Derb Moulay Abdul Kader, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
At Riad El Cadi on the outskirts of old town Marrakech, five of us spent the afternoon touring the spice markets, learning about traditional foods, and cooking a huge feast. Here's the delicious finished product. I will never forget the...
34 Derb l'Hotel Bab Doukala، مراكش 40000, Morocco
Haj Mohamed has made his name both as one of Marrakech’s top antique dealers and, for over three decades, one of its top tour guides, with clients ranging from U.S. presidents to celebrities like Nicole Kidman and Brad Pitt. Both of his passions...
Rue Assouel, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
At Ben Youssef Medersa, a 16th-century Koranic boarding school turned museum, visitors can see colorful mosaic zellij tiles and intricate stucco carvings inscribed with Muslim invocations. —Jennye Garibaldi
N9, Morocco
The distance between Ouarzazate and Marrakech is only 200km (125 miles) but the drive on the N9 through the High Atlas Mountains can take as long as four hours. The winding road, full of switch backs and featuring such scenery as to make one's jaw...
81 Rue, Dar El Bacha, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
At the poolside restaurantDar Moha, hungrytravelers can dine on couscouswith foie gras, lamb shanktagine with ras el hanout jus,and chakhchoukha, a caramelized apple tart spiced withsaffron. Enjoy your meal atone of the candlelit tableswhile a...
Circuit de la palmeraie, Douar Abiad, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
No trip to Marrakesh is complete without a camel ride, right? We took a short taxi ride from the medina to La Palmeraie, a palm grove about 20 minutes from the city center. Off the main road of La Palmeraie were guides here and there, waiting with...
3 Rue de la Liberté, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
When I walked in, I was stunned to find modern decor reminiscent of a city more like LA, than Marrakech; modern decor so unlike that of a normal French restaurant yet that's what the establishment purported to be. Chairs reminded me of an Eames...
Aït Benhaddou, Morocco
We set off not long before sunset, from the "new" village across the river. Passing over a modern bridge, I didn't feel at first like this trek in Morocco was much different than any other. Then the terrain changed, I had to pay more attention to...
19 Rue Riad Sultan, Tangier, Morocco
There are many things to love about staying at La Tangerina, but the panoramic views from the roof terrace are at the top of my list. In this photo, the Strait of Gibraltar is visible under a cloudy sky. Standing at this viewpoint, if you turn a...
Rue Yves St Laurent By A-Maps، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
In 1923, the artist Jacques Majorelle acquired a four-acre plot of land just outside the center of Marrakech. Inspired by numerous travels around the country to paint scenes of village life, and funded by painting more illustrious portraits such...
Errachidia, Morocco
It's a classic. Drive 5 hours to the dunes of Merzouga, check in one of the hotels there, hop on a camel, ride, enjoy sunset, drink mint tea and go to sleep. Been there, done that. Boring! But is it, really? Can such a fabulous thing become so...
75 Derb Rahba Lakdima, Marrakesh Medina 40000, Morocco
“A Medina institution, Café des Épices is all about the ambience on the square. It’s a great place to meet people and to grab a sandwich. I like their vegetarian sandwich, made with avocado and tomato, and a nous nous,...
