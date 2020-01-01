Morocco
Collected by Nina Patane
List View
Map View
Save Place
Riad Laarous, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
Everything glitters in this breathtaking shop: antique Berber silver, amber jewelry, inlaid mother-of-pearl furniture, and ceramic bowls full of gleaming beads and stones. 3 Fhal Chidmi, Rue Mouassine, 212/(0) 24-442-2578. This appeared in the...
Save Place
Sidi Bouloukat Djemaa el fna 53 Sidi Bouloukate، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Described by writer Tahir Shah as the “greatest show on Earth,” no visit to Marrakech would be complete without a visit to thefamous night market on the Djemaa el Fna. Arrive before sunset and park yourself atone of the various cafés with terraces...
Save Place
34 Derb l'Hotel Bab Doukala، مراكش 40000, Morocco
Haj Mohamed has made his name both as one of Marrakech’s top antique dealers and, for over three decades, one of its top tour guides, with clients ranging from U.S. presidents to celebrities like Nicole Kidman and Brad Pitt. Both of his passions...
Save Place
Djema el Fna، 40 Rue des Banques, مراكش 40000, Morocco
The thing that struck me the most on our travels through the Kasbah were the façades of the old city were all the same, be it new or old, rich or poor. Unlike the American culture of showing their wealth for all to see and to envy, the...
Save Place
Rue Assouel, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
At Ben Youssef Medersa, a 16th-century Koranic boarding school turned museum, visitors can see colorful mosaic zellij tiles and intricate stucco carvings inscribed with Muslim invocations. —Jennye Garibaldi
Save Place
87 Derb Moulay Abdul Kader, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
While in Marrakech we took a four hour cooking class at a beautiful Riad just outside the old town center. The five of us spent the afternoon touring the spice markets, learning about traditional foods, and cooking a huge feast. My favorite part...
Save Place
81 Rue, Dar El Bacha, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
At the poolside restaurantDar Moha, hungrytravelers can dine on couscouswith foie gras, lamb shanktagine with ras el hanout jus,and chakhchoukha, a caramelized apple tart spiced withsaffron. Enjoy your meal atone of the candlelit tableswhile a...
Save Place
Rue Yves St Laurent By A-Maps، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
In 1923, the artist Jacques Majorelle acquired a four-acre plot of land just outside the center of Marrakech. Inspired by numerous travels around the country to paint scenes of village life, and funded by painting more illustrious portraits such...
Save Place
Rahba Kedima, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
Argan oil is celebrated for its skin-nourishing properties. It’s also hugely expensive when bought outside Morocco, so this cosmetic wonder is pretty much a no-brainer for any Marrakesh shopping list. Inside the medina, argan products are not hard...
Save Place
Circuit de la palmeraie, Douar Abiad, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
No trip to Marrakesh is complete without a camel ride, right? We took a short taxi ride from the medina to La Palmeraie, a palm grove about 20 minutes from the city center. Off the main road of La Palmeraie were guides here and there, waiting with...
Save Place
33 Rue Yves Saint Laurent, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
The city’s first concept store is the vision of Egyptian entrepreneur Yehia Abdelnour, a self-confessed interior design nut and global nomad who wanted to create a one-stop shop in which to showcase quality Moroccan-designed gifts, fashion,...
Save Place
87 Derb Moulay Abdul Kader, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
At Riad El Cadi on the outskirts of old town Marrakech, five of us spent the afternoon touring the spice markets, learning about traditional foods, and cooking a huge feast. Here's the delicious finished product. I will never forget the...
Save Place
Rue Ahl Fes, Medina, Marrakech، 46 Rue Bin Lafnadek, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
This delightful gallery is housed in one of Marrakech's elegant Saadian town houses, all creamy white plaster walls and subtle bejmat (unglazed terra-cotta) tiled floors. It's the perfect setting for what began as owner-creators Hamid Mergani and...
Save Place
84,, Rue Riad Zitoun el Jdid, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
At night, the narrow streets of the Marrakesh medina are dimly lit by old street lamps. The low light made it that much more challenging to find our way back to our riad but I just loved how everything took on an intense burnt amber glow and how...
Save Place
Ksibat Nhass, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
“This is the temporary home of the Marrakech Museum for Photography and Visual Arts, which will eventually move into a new building designed by David Chipperfield. It is worth a visit here just to see a historic palace.”—Moroccan...
Save Place
Jamaâ El-Fna, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
“Both of these spots are great for a coffee and people-watching near the Djemaa el Fna square. Moroccans like to people-watch, even more than the tourists do. It’s in the blood, I think.”-Moroccan artist Hassan Hajjaj This appeared in the...
Save Place
Diabat, Morocco
I couldn’t get it out of my mind…like the time I heard that the Russian Cat Circus was performing in my city…I HAD to go and see those crazy Russian housecats perform tricks! Once I had heard that goats in Morocco climbed high up in trees, I was...
Save Place
Bab Agnaou, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
Marrakesh is nicknamed the Red City because its buildings and other structures are awash in various shades of red. Originally, the colors came from the clay found in the surrounding hillsides. Since the time of French colonial rule, there has been...
Save Place
Quartier Ain Noqbi, Fès, Morocco
Some travelers are exhausted by the haggling in the souks of Morocco, by the barely-organized chaos of the medinas. In Fes, the stunning mosaic tile creations that are so typical all over the country can be bought directly from the artisans who...
Save Place
Quartier des Tanneurs, Fès 30000, Morocco
The dyeing vats at Chouara—as well as at the city’s other tanneries—are among the Fes medina’s most iconic sights. The ancient craft of tanning and dyeing, in all its visceral authenticity (cow urine and pigeon poop are still key components in the...
Save Place
Preserving food in salt is a centuries old method that crosses cultures. In Morocco, they salt preserve all sorts of vegetables as well as lemons. Every market you go to, you see containers and jars packed with all sorts of preserved veggies....
Save Place
7 Derb el Magana, Fes, Morocco
When Mike Richardson exploded ontothe fairly limited Fes dining scene in 2007, he took the medina by storm. Suddenly there was someplace where locals, tourists, and a handful of resident expats could convene. They came to view exhibitions by...
Save Place
Avenue Ben Mohamed El Alaoui, N° 1 Takharbicht، Laayoune Rcif، Fes 30200, Morocco
Probably one of my favorite souvenirs from Morocco are the mini tagines I bought from a friend's shop and a pottery factory we visited in Fes, where these mini tagines were also available in what I've been told are the city's emblematic blue and...
Save Place
Fes, Morocco
The plaza of Place Seffarine, dominated by the entrance to the al-Qarawiyin Library and a sturdy old tree, is one of the most pleasing areas in Fes. As you approach, you’ll hear the sound of the copper beaters tap, tap, tapping away....
Save Place
13, Akbat Sbaa, Douh Fès Médina، Fes 30000, Morocco
This formal garden is neatly contained within perfectly kept borders, but the extravagance of mature citrus trees and thick vegetation ensure it’s serenely cool even on the hottest days. To maximize your time here, book a traditional...
Save Place
Boulevard de la Corniche, Casablanca 20000, Morocco
The other famous landmark in Casablanca is the second largest Mosque in the world. The minarets defy proportions. Intricate Arabic carved into marble walls makes the grand building feel accessible, but really we visitors are just meant to stand...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Gear Save up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
- 5 Trending News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?