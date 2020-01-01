Morocco
Collected by Susie Guidry
Save Place
The ritual early morning feeding of the gulls at Essaouria's waterfront.
Save Place
Tiznit 85000, Morocco
Without a doubt, I miss Moroccan mint tea. Not only do I often think back on that perfectly brewed, overly sweetened cup of gunpowder green tea brewed with fresh spearmint leaves, but I remember the ritual itself. When I traveled in Morocco, our...
Save Place
Tangier, Morocco
I looked at shoes at every souk in every medina in every city and town in Morocco, but ... unfortunately, their sizing did not cover my apparently giant feet. Oh well. I still enjoyed the looking!
Save Place
19 Rue Riad Sultan, Tangier, Morocco
There are many things to love about staying at La Tangerina, but the panoramic views from the roof terrace are at the top of my list. In this photo, the Strait of Gibraltar is visible under a cloudy sky. Standing at this viewpoint, if you turn a...
Save Place
Mirleft, Morocco
Rumor has it that Jimi Hendrix loved Mirleft, way back before there was even one hotel in this dusty seaside village. Maybe the laid back vibe that still resonates in Mirleft was passed down from the hippies who camped here in the Sixties, or it...
Save Place
16 Rue Ceuta، الصويرة 44000, Morocco
It took only minutes after arrival for me to fall in (platonic) love with the riad's owner Jean Gabriel and his kind and helpful staff. Then, after checking in and getting a tour, I fell head over heels for Jean Gabriel's spectacular art...
Save Place
Mirleft, Morocco
Morocco has so many destinations for anyone's to-do list that there may not be enough time to cover them all. But if you've already decided to spend some time on the Atlantic coast visiting Essaouira or Agadir, consider traveling further south to...
Save Place
Chefchaouen, Morocco
In Morocco, I learned, when choosing a place to stay, it's all about the roof terrace. Having a quiet place to drink mint tea in the open air is a plus; but if there also happens to be a breathtaking view, then you've hit the jackpot! At Casa...
Save Place
Essaouira, Morocco
I’d like to express heartfelt thanks to my Portuguese fisherman ancestors for handing down in my DNA an innate passion for “all things ocean”. This would include boats, ships, ferries, fishing vessels, seaside towns, the smell of salt water, the...
Save Place
7 Derb el Magana, Fes, Morocco
When Mike Richardson exploded ontothe fairly limited Fes dining scene in 2007, he took the medina by storm. Suddenly there was someplace where locals, tourists, and a handful of resident expats could convene. They came to view exhibitions by...
Save Place
Rue Talaa Sghira, Fès, Morocco
I had just been marvelling at the intricacy of the Bou Inania Medersa and its outstanding Moorish architecture, when the heavy wooden door creaked open. The guardian of the medersa was revealed - his red jalaba perfectly framed by the panelwork...
Save Place
Erg Chebbi, Morocco
The colours are inescapable. Like the elusive mirage on a sea of yellow, Auberge Yasmina looked impossibly perfect. On the edge of the Sahara, the mighty dunes of Erg Chebbi were yet another gem in the kaliedoscope of Morocco. Only four hours...
Save Place
Gorges du Todgha, Tinghir, Morocco
Todra Gorge takes a while to get to but is well worth the journey. If you have time, stay the night, wait for the moon to come up as the sun goes down and see the gorgeous colours of the red-hued cliffs across the remains of the day.
Save Place
Route Ras El Ma , Quartier El Onsar, Chefchaouen 19000, Morocco
I really don't think Morocco gets better than this: a comfortable riad, clad in all shades of blue (this is Chefchaouen after all) and other technicolors, a private terrace that not only has an enticing pool but also unparalleled views over the...
Save Place
Avenue du Président Kennedy, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Walking in one of Marakesh's many markets I couldn't stop to think about what shade of red I should get. My travelling campaign had no such poroblems. She simply chose pink.
Save Place
75 Derb Rahba Lakdima, Marrakesh Medina 40000, Morocco
“A Medina institution, Café des Épices is all about the ambience on the square. It’s a great place to meet people and to grab a sandwich. I like their vegetarian sandwich, made with avocado and tomato, and a nous nous,...
Save Place
84,, Rue Riad Zitoun el Jdid, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
At night, the narrow streets of the Marrakesh medina are dimly lit by old street lamps. The low light made it that much more challenging to find our way back to our riad but I just loved how everything took on an intense burnt amber glow and how...
Save Place
Meknes, Morocco
The great Almohad sultan, Moulay Ismail made Meknes his imperial capital and it is there that he is entombed. Although his mausoleum lies stone’s throw from Place El-Hedim and Bab al-Mansour, it’s not easy to find because it’s not marked. You will...
Save Place
Fes, Morocco
Everywhere I went in the Fes medina, I saw these numbered boxes painted on the walls. I had no idea what they were all about until later. I learned that these are election boxes. Morocco has a multi-party political system and each party is...
Save Place
Rue Yves St Laurent By A-Maps، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
In 1923, the artist Jacques Majorelle acquired a four-acre plot of land just outside the center of Marrakech. Inspired by numerous travels around the country to paint scenes of village life, and funded by painting more illustrious portraits such...
Save Place
Bab Agnaou, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
Marrakesh is nicknamed the Red City because its buildings and other structures are awash in various shades of red. Originally, the colors came from the clay found in the surrounding hillsides. Since the time of French colonial rule, there has been...
Save Place
34 Derb l'Hotel Bab Doukala، مراكش 40000, Morocco
Haj Mohamed has made his name both as one of Marrakech’s top antique dealers and, for over three decades, one of its top tour guides, with clients ranging from U.S. presidents to celebrities like Nicole Kidman and Brad Pitt. Both of his passions...
Save Place
Sidi Bouloukat Djemaa el fna 53 Sidi Bouloukate، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Described by writer Tahir Shah as the “greatest show on Earth,” no visit to Marrakech would be complete without a visit to thefamous night market on the Djemaa el Fna. Arrive before sunset and park yourself atone of the various cafés with terraces...
Save Place
Fes, Morocco
The plaza of Place Seffarine, dominated by the entrance to the al-Qarawiyin Library and a sturdy old tree, is one of the most pleasing areas in Fes. As you approach, you’ll hear the sound of the copper beaters tap, tap, tapping away....
Save Place
Chefchaouen, Morocco
Shopping in Chefchaouen is hard to resist. There's so much to choose from and so many interesting shops in hidden alleys and corners. The clothes are slightly different in this town in the Rif Mountains of Morocco. Make sure to check out the...
Save Place
Quartier Ain Noqbi, Fès, Morocco
Some travelers are exhausted by the haggling in the souks of Morocco, by the barely-organized chaos of the medinas. In Fes, the stunning mosaic tile creations that are so typical all over the country can be bought directly from the artisans who...
Save Place
Chefchaouen, Morocco
Just outside the entrance to the Kasbah, in the old medina of the town of Chefchaouen (Morocco's famed "Blue City") is a lively square rimmed with trees and cobalt blue benches. Not unlike the Bathesda Fountain in New York City, if one sits in...
Save Place
Tinghir, Morocco
Tayeb welcomes us into his "maison" with a disarming sense of calm. Walls and benches are covered in carpets in dizzying patterns and colors. "First," he says, "it is our tradition to share some Moroccan whiskey." I'll party with the best of them,...
Save Place
Situated not far from Meknes, between Fes and Rabat, the Roman ruins of Volubilis stand as a testament to a culture that changed the world forever. In the fertile area that the ruined city is located, it's difficult to remember you're in Morocco....
Save Place
14 derb sebaai, quartier, Souk Laksour, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
We kicked off our Marrakesh holiday with a visit to Maison MK's Gastro MK restaurant for its five-course tasting menu. The riad's Moroccan chef cooks up a delicious, visually stunning Moroccan-French fusion menu whose highlights included fried...
Save Place
Derb Jamaa El Kabir Number 19 Hay Salem Medina, Marrakech derb Jemaa El Kebir, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
After our taxi drops us off by the Bahia Palace, our host guides us down the busy street, turning through a small stone archway and descending into a narrow cobbled alley. After three turns, amid the homes of local residents in Marrakech's Mellah...
Save Place
2 rue almohades petit socco souk dakhel, Tanger 90000, Morocco
Tangier's Ancienne Medina is still a close resemblance of the trading quarter established in this location during the Moorish settlement of North Africa. Spices, olives, leather, vegetables, olive oil are brought everyday from the regions small...
More From AFAR
Sponsored by The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel
Sponsored by The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel