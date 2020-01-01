Morocco
Collected by George Pratt
Quartier des Tanneurs, Fès 30000, Morocco
The dyeing vats at Chouara—as well as at the city’s other tanneries—are among the Fes medina’s most iconic sights. The ancient craft of tanning and dyeing, in all its visceral authenticity (cow urine and pigeon poop are still key components in the...
Tiznit 85000, Morocco
Without a doubt, I miss Moroccan mint tea. Not only do I often think back on that perfectly brewed, overly sweetened cup of gunpowder green tea brewed with fresh spearmint leaves, but I remember the ritual itself. When I traveled in Morocco, our...
19 Rue Riad Sultan, Tangier, Morocco
There are many things to love about staying at La Tangerina, but the panoramic views from the roof terrace are at the top of my list. In this photo, the Strait of Gibraltar is visible under a cloudy sky. Standing at this viewpoint, if you turn a...
Chefchaouen, Morocco
In Morocco, I learned, when choosing a place to stay, it's all about the roof terrace. Having a quiet place to drink mint tea in the open air is a plus; but if there also happens to be a breathtaking view, then you've hit the jackpot! At Casa...
Circuit de la palmeraie, Douar Abiad, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
No trip to Marrakesh is complete without a camel ride, right? We took a short taxi ride from the medina to La Palmeraie, a palm grove about 20 minutes from the city center. Off the main road of La Palmeraie were guides here and there, waiting with...
Sidi Bouloukat Djemaa el fna 53 Sidi Bouloukate، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Described by writer Tahir Shah as the “greatest show on Earth,” no visit to Marrakech would be complete without a visit to thefamous night market on the Djemaa el Fna. Arrive before sunset and park yourself atone of the various cafés with terraces...
Chefchaouen, Morocco
Chefchaouen was a beatnik little town in the mountains – a place where you could simply relax at a little café, drink mint tea and sit and read all day. Chefchaouen was known for two things…the color blue, and the Moroccan kif capital (pot…in...
Aït Benhaddou, Morocco
We set off not long before sunset, from the "new" village across the river. Passing over a modern bridge, I didn't feel at first like this trek in Morocco was much different than any other. Then the terrain changed, I had to pay more attention to...
75 Derb Rahba Lakdima, Marrakesh Medina 40000, Morocco
“A Medina institution, Café des Épices is all about the ambience on the square. It’s a great place to meet people and to grab a sandwich. I like their vegetarian sandwich, made with avocado and tomato, and a nous nous,...
Riad Zitoun El Kdim, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
The spaghetti explosion of lanes and alleys of the Marrakesh medina are seemingly designed to confuse the unwary visitor, but getting happily lost is part of the fun – you never know what might lie around the next corner. Strike out from the...
Djema el Fna، 40 Rue des Banques, مراكش 40000, Morocco
The thing that struck me the most on our travels through the Kasbah were the façades of the old city were all the same, be it new or old, rich or poor. Unlike the American culture of showing their wealth for all to see and to envy, the...
Merzouga Centre, Merzouga 52202, Morocco
Morocco offers a multitude of different desert camping experiences, but Auberge Camping in Marzouga is presents more than just a camel ride through the windy sand dunes of Morocco's most eastern territory. Our guide, a young man from a Berber...
Kasbah of the Udayas, Rabat, Morocco
This picture of a young girl walking down a street perfectly captured the laidback atmosphere within the walls of the Kasbah of the Udayas in Rabat. More than any other city or village we visited in Morocco, the Kasbah of Udayas was not touristy...
Boulevard de la Corniche, Casablanca 20000, Morocco
The Hassan II Mosque is the second largest mosque in the world after the Grand Mosque in Mecca. Breathtaking!
