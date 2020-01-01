Morocco
Collected by Matt Goebel
403 Rue de La Kasbah، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
The tiny coastal village of Oualidia’s low-key vibe makes it a popular retreat from Marrakech as well as the go-to spot for surfers—novice or otherwise. La Sultana, set against the flamingo-dotted Oualidia lagoon, has 11 rooms and suites that...
Sidi Bouloukat Djemaa el fna 53 Sidi Bouloukate، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Described by writer Tahir Shah as the “greatest show on Earth,” no visit to Marrakech would be complete without a visit to thefamous night market on the Djemaa el Fna. Arrive before sunset and park yourself atone of the various cafés with terraces...
14 derb sebaai, quartier, Souk Laksour, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
We kicked off our Marrakesh holiday with a visit to Maison MK's Gastro MK restaurant for its five-course tasting menu. The riad's Moroccan chef cooks up a delicious, visually stunning Moroccan-French fusion menu whose highlights included fried...
Essaouira, Morocco
Boats sit in the harbour waiting for the green light before this sea of blue takes to... a sea of blue.
Rue Yves St Laurent By A-Maps، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
In 1923, the artist Jacques Majorelle acquired a four-acre plot of land just outside the center of Marrakech. Inspired by numerous travels around the country to paint scenes of village life, and funded by painting more illustrious portraits such...
Bab Agnaou, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
Marrakesh is nicknamed the Red City because its buildings and other structures are awash in various shades of red. Originally, the colors came from the clay found in the surrounding hillsides. Since the time of French colonial rule, there has been...
75 Derb Rahba Lakdima, Marrakesh Medina 40000, Morocco
“A Medina institution, Café des Épices is all about the ambience on the square. It’s a great place to meet people and to grab a sandwich. I like their vegetarian sandwich, made with avocado and tomato, and a nous nous,...
Jamaâ El-Fna, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
“Both of these spots are great for a coffee and people-watching near the Djemaa el Fna square. Moroccans like to people-watch, even more than the tourists do. It’s in the blood, I think.”-Moroccan artist Hassan Hajjaj This appeared in the...
2 rue almohades petit socco souk dakhel, Tanger 90000, Morocco
Tangier's Ancienne Medina is still a close resemblance of the trading quarter established in this location during the Moorish settlement of North Africa. Spices, olives, leather, vegetables, olive oil are brought everyday from the regions small...
Chefchaouen, Morocco
Shopping in Chefchaouen is hard to resist. There's so much to choose from and so many interesting shops in hidden alleys and corners. The clothes are slightly different in this town in the Rif Mountains of Morocco. Make sure to check out the...
Chefchaouen, Morocco
In Morocco, I learned, when choosing a place to stay, it's all about the roof terrace. Having a quiet place to drink mint tea in the open air is a plus; but if there also happens to be a breathtaking view, then you've hit the jackpot! At Casa...
19 Rue Riad Sultan, Tangier, Morocco
There are many things to love about staying at La Tangerina, but the panoramic views from the roof terrace are at the top of my list. In this photo, the Strait of Gibraltar is visible under a cloudy sky. Standing at this viewpoint, if you turn a...
Quartier Ain Noqbi, Fès, Morocco
Some travelers are exhausted by the haggling in the souks of Morocco, by the barely-organized chaos of the medinas. In Fes, the stunning mosaic tile creations that are so typical all over the country can be bought directly from the artisans who...
7 Derb el Magana, Fes, Morocco
When Mike Richardson exploded ontothe fairly limited Fes dining scene in 2007, he took the medina by storm. Suddenly there was someplace where locals, tourists, and a handful of resident expats could convene. They came to view exhibitions by...
Quartier des Tanneurs, Fès 30000, Morocco
The dyeing vats at Chouara—as well as at the city’s other tanneries—are among the Fes medina’s most iconic sights. The ancient craft of tanning and dyeing, in all its visceral authenticity (cow urine and pigeon poop are still key components in the...
