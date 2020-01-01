Morocco
Collected by Claire Jarreau
Mirleft, Morocco
Morocco has so many destinations for anyone's to-do list that there may not be enough time to cover them all. But if you've already decided to spend some time on the Atlantic coast visiting Essaouira or Agadir, consider traveling further south to...
Rue Ahl Fes, Medina, Marrakech، 46 Rue Bin Lafnadek, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
This delightful gallery is housed in one of Marrakech's elegant Saadian town houses, all creamy white plaster walls and subtle bejmat (unglazed terra-cotta) tiled floors. It's the perfect setting for what began as owner-creators Hamid Mergani and...
87 Derb Moulay Abdul Kader, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
At Riad El Cadi on the outskirts of old town Marrakech, five of us spent the afternoon touring the spice markets, learning about traditional foods, and cooking a huge feast. Here's the delicious finished product. I will never forget the...
Aït Benhaddou, Morocco
We set off not long before sunset, from the "new" village across the river. Passing over a modern bridge, I didn't feel at first like this trek in Morocco was much different than any other. Then the terrain changed, I had to pay more attention to...
84,, Rue Riad Zitoun el Jdid, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
At night, the narrow streets of the Marrakesh medina are dimly lit by old street lamps. The low light made it that much more challenging to find our way back to our riad but I just loved how everything took on an intense burnt amber glow and how...
19 Rue Riad Sultan, Tangier, Morocco
There are many things to love about staying at La Tangerina, but the panoramic views from the roof terrace are at the top of my list. In this photo, the Strait of Gibraltar is visible under a cloudy sky. Standing at this viewpoint, if you turn a...
Rue Yves St Laurent By A-Maps، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
In 1923, the artist Jacques Majorelle acquired a four-acre plot of land just outside the center of Marrakech. Inspired by numerous travels around the country to paint scenes of village life, and funded by painting more illustrious portraits such...
34 Derb l'Hotel Bab Doukala، مراكش 40000, Morocco
Haj Mohamed has made his name both as one of Marrakech’s top antique dealers and, for over three decades, one of its top tour guides, with clients ranging from U.S. presidents to celebrities like Nicole Kidman and Brad Pitt. Both of his passions...
Djema el Fna، 40 Rue des Banques, مراكش 40000, Morocco
The thing that struck me the most on our travels through the Kasbah were the façades of the old city were all the same, be it new or old, rich or poor. Unlike the American culture of showing their wealth for all to see and to envy, the...
Quartier des Tanneurs, Fès 30000, Morocco
The dyeing vats at Chouara—as well as at the city’s other tanneries—are among the Fes medina’s most iconic sights. The ancient craft of tanning and dyeing, in all its visceral authenticity (cow urine and pigeon poop are still key components in the...
Sahara, California 92262, USA
A man responds to the afternoon call to paryer.
Sidi Bouloukat Djemaa el fna 53 Sidi Bouloukate، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Described by writer Tahir Shah as the “greatest show on Earth,” no visit to Marrakech would be complete without a visit to thefamous night market on the Djemaa el Fna. Arrive before sunset and park yourself atone of the various cafés with terraces...
