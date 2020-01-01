Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Morocco

Collected by Lo
List View
Map View
Save Place

Djemaa el Fna

Sidi Bouloukat Djemaa el fna 53 Sidi Bouloukate، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Described by writer Tahir Shah as the “greatest show on Earth,” no visit to Marrakech would be complete without a visit to thefamous night market on the Djemaa el Fna. Arrive before sunset and park yourself atone of the various cafés with terraces...
More Details >
Save Place

Riyad El Cadi

87 Derb Moulay Abdul Kader, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
While in Marrakech we took a four hour cooking class at a beautiful Riad just outside the old town center. The five of us spent the afternoon touring the spice markets, learning about traditional foods, and cooking a huge feast. My favorite part...
More Details >
Save Place

Jardin Majorelle

Rue Yves St Laurent By A-Maps، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
In 1923, the artist Jacques Majorelle acquired a four-acre plot of land just outside the center of Marrakech. Inspired by numerous travels around the country to paint scenes of village life, and funded by painting more illustrious portraits such...
More Details >
Save Place

Source De Tichka

N9, Morocco
The distance between Ouarzazate and Marrakech is only 200km (125 miles) but the drive on the N9 through the High Atlas Mountains can take as long as four hours. The winding road, full of switch backs and featuring such scenery as to make one's jaw...
More Details >
Save Place

Aït Benhaddou

Aït Benhaddou, Morocco
We set off not long before sunset, from the "new" village across the river. Passing over a modern bridge, I didn't feel at first like this trek in Morocco was much different than any other. Then the terrain changed, I had to pay more attention to...
More Details >
Save Place

Medersa Ben Youssef

Rue Assouel, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
At Ben Youssef Medersa, a 16th-century Koranic boarding school turned museum, visitors can see colorful mosaic zellij tiles and intricate stucco carvings inscribed with Muslim invocations. —Jennye Garibaldi
More Details >
Save Place

Maison de la Photographie

Rue Ahl Fes, Medina, Marrakech، 46 Rue Bin Lafnadek, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
This delightful gallery is housed in one of Marrakech's elegant Saadian town houses, all creamy white plaster walls and subtle bejmat (unglazed terra-cotta) tiled floors. It's the perfect setting for what began as owner-creators Hamid Mergani and...
More Details >
Save Place

Cafe Bakshish

Rahba Kedima, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
I sampled tagines from a half-dozen places in Marrakesh, including fancy restaurants, and the succulent chicken tagine at Bakshish, an unassuming and bohemian-flavored café in the souk, topped them all. It’s a nice spot to take a break from...
More Details >
Save Place

Amanjena

km 12، طريق ورزازات، مراكش 40000, Morocco
You’ll get much cheaper hammam services—which include traditional gommage, or scrub treatment, with Morocco’s famous savon noir—in the souks than you will at the Amanjena’s lovely spa. But there’s something to be said for the privacy afforded...
More Details >
Save Place

Outside of Essaouira Morocco

Diabat, Morocco
I couldn’t get it out of my mind…like the time I heard that the Russian Cat Circus was performing in my city…I HAD to go and see those crazy Russian housecats perform tricks! Once I had heard that goats in Morocco climbed high up in trees, I was...
More Details >
Save Place

The Port

The ritual early morning feeding of the gulls at Essaouria's waterfront.
More Details >
Save Place

Volubilis

Situated not far from Meknes, between Fes and Rabat, the Roman ruins of Volubilis stand as a testament to a culture that changed the world forever. In the fertile area that the ruined city is located, it's difficult to remember you're in Morocco....
More Details >
Save Place

Xaluca

Avda. Zone Touristique B.P, 138, Boumalne Dadès, Morocco
From their website, "At an altitude of 1612m, surrounded by majestic mountains at the very spine of the Atlas range, whose impressive ravines stretch out to the winds in the sky, the Xaluca Dades Hotel, enjoys a panoramic view of the Dades Valley,...
More Details >
Save Place

Marrakech Medina

Riad Zitoun El Kdim, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
The spaghetti explosion of lanes and alleys of the Marrakesh medina are seemingly designed to confuse the unwary visitor, but getting happily lost is part of the fun – you never know what might lie around the next corner. Strike out from the...
More Details >
Save Place

Bab Agnaou

Bab Agnaou, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
Marrakesh is nicknamed the Red City because its buildings and other structures are awash in various shades of red. Originally, the colors came from the clay found in the surrounding hillsides. Since the time of French colonial rule, there has been...
More Details >
Save Place

Erg Chebbi

Erg Chebbi, Morocco
The colours are inescapable. Like the elusive mirage on a sea of yellow, Auberge Yasmina looked impossibly perfect. On the edge of the Sahara, the mighty dunes of Erg Chebbi were yet another gem in the kaliedoscope of Morocco. Only four hours...
More Details >
Save Place

Medersa Bou Inania

Rue Talaa Sghira, Fès, Morocco
I had just been marvelling at the intricacy of the Bou Inania Medersa and its outstanding Moorish architecture, when the heavy wooden door creaked open. The guardian of the medersa was revealed - his red jalaba perfectly framed by the panelwork...
More Details >
Save Place

AUBERGE CAMPING LA LIBERTE

Merzouga Centre, Merzouga 52202, Morocco
Morocco offers a multitude of different desert camping experiences, but Auberge Camping in Marzouga is presents more than just a camel ride through the windy sand dunes of Morocco's most eastern territory. Our guide, a young man from a Berber...
More Details >
Check Availability >
Save Place

Les Deux Tours

Circuit de la palmeraie, Douar Abiad, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
No trip to Marrakesh is complete without a camel ride, right? We took a short taxi ride from the medina to La Palmeraie, a palm grove about 20 minutes from the city center. Off the main road of La Palmeraie were guides here and there, waiting with...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
  2. 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
  3. 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
  4. 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
  5. 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever

More From AFAR

The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
The Best Travel Gear Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Big Summer Sale
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
12 Dreamy Blue Ridge Mountain Cabins You Can Rent on Airbnb and Vrbo
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
11 Places in the United States That Feel Like Europe
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World
The Best Bubble Dome Hotels Around the World