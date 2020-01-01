MOROCCO
Collected by Mor Cohen
List View
Map View
Save Place
Rue Yves St Laurent By A-Maps، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
In 1923, the artist Jacques Majorelle acquired a four-acre plot of land just outside the center of Marrakech. Inspired by numerous travels around the country to paint scenes of village life, and funded by painting more illustrious portraits such...
Save Place
Sidi Bouloukat Djemaa el fna 53 Sidi Bouloukate، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Described by writer Tahir Shah as the “greatest show on Earth,” no visit to Marrakech would be complete without a visit to thefamous night market on the Djemaa el Fna. Arrive before sunset and park yourself atone of the various cafés with terraces...
Save Place
km 12، طريق ورزازات، مراكش 40000, Morocco
You’ll get much cheaper hammam services—which include traditional gommage, or scrub treatment, with Morocco’s famous savon noir—in the souks than you will at the Amanjena’s lovely spa. But there’s something to be said for the privacy afforded...
Save Place
19 Rue Riad Sultan, Tangier, Morocco
There are many things to love about staying at La Tangerina, but the panoramic views from the roof terrace are at the top of my list. In this photo, the Strait of Gibraltar is visible under a cloudy sky. Standing at this viewpoint, if you turn a...
Save Place
N9, Morocco
The distance between Ouarzazate and Marrakech is only 200km (125 miles) but the drive on the N9 through the High Atlas Mountains can take as long as four hours. The winding road, full of switch backs and featuring such scenery as to make one's jaw...
Save Place
Avenue Ben Mohamed El Alaoui, N° 1 Takharbicht، Laayoune Rcif، Fes 30200, Morocco
Probably one of my favorite souvenirs from Morocco are the mini tagines I bought from a friend's shop and a pottery factory we visited in Fes, where these mini tagines were also available in what I've been told are the city's emblematic blue and...
Save Place
Situated not far from Meknes, between Fes and Rabat, the Roman ruins of Volubilis stand as a testament to a culture that changed the world forever. In the fertile area that the ruined city is located, it's difficult to remember you're in Morocco....
Save Place
Wandering around Rabat, trying to get to the waterfront, we stumbled upon this cemetery which turned out to be enormous and mysterious, with tombstones literally stacked upon one another and tumbling all the way down to the sea. Tens of thousands...
Save Place
81 Rue, Dar El Bacha, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
At the poolside restaurantDar Moha, hungrytravelers can dine on couscouswith foie gras, lamb shanktagine with ras el hanout jus,and chakhchoukha, a caramelized apple tart spiced withsaffron. Enjoy your meal atone of the candlelit tableswhile a...
Save Place
Gorges du Todgha, Tinghir, Morocco
Todra Gorge takes a while to get to but is well worth the journey. If you have time, stay the night, wait for the moon to come up as the sun goes down and see the gorgeous colours of the red-hued cliffs across the remains of the day.
Save Place
Kasbah of the Udayas, Rabat, Morocco
This picture of a young girl walking down a street perfectly captured the laidback atmosphere within the walls of the Kasbah of the Udayas in Rabat. More than any other city or village we visited in Morocco, the Kasbah of Udayas was not touristy...
Save Place
Quartier des Tanneurs, Fès 30000, Morocco
The dyeing vats at Chouara—as well as at the city’s other tanneries—are among the Fes medina’s most iconic sights. The ancient craft of tanning and dyeing, in all its visceral authenticity (cow urine and pigeon poop are still key components in the...
Save Place
El Keddane, Fes, Morocco
Deep in the maze that is the city of Fes, lies Dar Anebar. It is both a restaurant and a Riad. With a traditional courtyard that has a fountain and multiple dining rooms off the main area, there are plenty of "nooks and crannies" hiding delightful...
Save Place
Rahba Kedima, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
Argan oil is celebrated for its skin-nourishing properties. It’s also hugely expensive when bought outside Morocco, so this cosmetic wonder is pretty much a no-brainer for any Marrakesh shopping list. Inside the medina, argan products are not hard...
Save Place
Mirleft, Morocco
Morocco has so many destinations for anyone's to-do list that there may not be enough time to cover them all. But if you've already decided to spend some time on the Atlantic coast visiting Essaouira or Agadir, consider traveling further south to...
Save Place
3 Rue de la Liberté, Marrakech 40000, Morocco
When I walked in, I was stunned to find modern decor reminiscent of a city more like LA, than Marrakech; modern decor so unlike that of a normal French restaurant yet that's what the establishment purported to be. Chairs reminded me of an Eames...
Save Place
Ksibat Nhass, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
“This is the temporary home of the Marrakech Museum for Photography and Visual Arts, which will eventually move into a new building designed by David Chipperfield. It is worth a visit here just to see a historic palace.”—Moroccan...
Save Place
Chefchaouen, Morocco
In Morocco, I learned, when choosing a place to stay, it's all about the roof terrace. Having a quiet place to drink mint tea in the open air is a plus; but if there also happens to be a breathtaking view, then you've hit the jackpot! At Casa...
Save Place
Hassilabied, Morocco
Get the camel, get the head scarf, stay in a tent. Don't miss the chance to sleep in the Sahara Desert under the stars.
Save Place
Diabat, Morocco
I couldn’t get it out of my mind…like the time I heard that the Russian Cat Circus was performing in my city…I HAD to go and see those crazy Russian housecats perform tricks! Once I had heard that goats in Morocco climbed high up in trees, I was...
Save Place
Médina, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
“The Medina is like Brooklyn in that there are all sorts of neighborhoods within it. The Old Jewish Quarter is still a very local place. It feels like Marrakech 30 years ago—a bit rugged and run-down, but it’s cool to wander around in. There are a...
Save Place
80 Quai de l'Hôtel de ville, 75004 Paris, France
Did you know that only 25% of French people buy their cheese from a fromagerie? And of that 25, only 3-4% go to an affineur (cheese refiner). Both are the sad realities of a dying tradition in France of sourcing provisions from neighborhood...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 4 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever
- 5 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19