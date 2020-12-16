More Than Football In Buckeye Nation
Collected by Michela Baxter , AFAR Local Expert
Columbus, Ohio is more than the home of The Ohio State Buckeyes. In Columbus you'll find great local food, art and goings-on that make a surprisingly rich and vibrant community.
714 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
When people come to visit, I love taking them to Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. While the ice cream is surely amazing, what I like most is telling the story behind Jeni's. To me it embodies the Columbus food scene's commitment to sourcing local and...
3151 Johnson Rd, Steubenville, OH 43952, USA
Part concert and part pep rally, The Ohio State University Marching Band Skull Session is a long-standing tradition of Ohio State Football. Each, week more than 10,000 fans come to listen to the band’s “cheer groups” perform a song to go along...
2110 Tuttle Park Pl, Columbus, OH 43210, USA
You can’t stay any closer to the historic Ohio Stadium than The Blackwell. Plus, The Blackwell is the only on-campus hotel at The Ohio State University. The hotel was designed as the “executive residence” for the Fisher College of Business’...
1044 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201, USA
Bodega is a Short North staple that is a happy hour go-to and weekend brunch hot spot. With its 50 craft brews on draft and over 100 Belgian specialty import beers, it ranks highly among Columbus' beer enthusiasts. They also offer a selection of...
7860 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43235, USA
The Hills Market, a locally owned specialty grocer, embraces "local" foods in a big way. Throughout the week they host pop-up eateries in their veranda seating area. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays, you'll find Darista Cafe serving delicious...
748 Jaeger St, Columbus, OH 43206, USA
Located in the heart of historic German Village, the German Village Guest House elevates the traditional idea of a bed and breakfast. Where many old city neighborhoods filled with brick row houses and cobblestone streets have gone for kitsch as...
501 Park St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
In the heart of Columbus' Arena District, Park Street Tavern's simple atmosphere is fresh and welcome among its flashy neighbors. It's the only bar in the neighborhood that features live music almost every night of the week, and on Wednesdays they...
1722 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201, USA
Originally opened as a movie theater in 1923, Newport Music Hall is the oldest continually running venue in Columbus (some reports say America) and seats about 2,000 people. This venue has a long tradition of being the place where where rising...
541 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
Pistacia Vera in historic German Village is the best from-scratch patisserie to pickup a gift. Always on the menu, their handcrafted macarons that are light as air and deliciously sweet. The pastries are made with light nut meringue and filled...
1069 Jaeger St, Columbus, OH 43206, USA
The mission of the Actors' Theater of Columbus is "Presenting plays by William Shakespeare and other time-honored playwrights, with relevance, to a contemporary audience." And they do so each summer with a season spanning May through September....
1230 Courtland Ave, Columbus, OH 43201, USA
The local libation scene in Columbus has boomed over the past few years, so when visiting Columbus seek out these local beverages for a taste of the area. For a tasting and tour experience, visit Middle West Spirits. The two-year-old...
7379 Squire Ct, West Chester Township, OH 45069, USA
Ninety minutes south of Columbus and just to the north of Cincinnati, OH, EnterTRAINment Junction houses the world's largest train display - over 25,000 sq. ft. of model trains in an 80,000 sq. ft. facility. The indoor train display was built with...
4850 W Powell Rd, Powell, OH 43065, USA
Voted the #1 zoo in the country, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's latest addition is a 1.3-acre yard specially designed to be the ultimate polar bear habitat called Polar Frontier. The exhibit is home to two polar bears, two Alaskan brown bears and...
400 W Whittier St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
Scioto Audubon Metro Park is a reclaimed and restored 120-acre oasis for both migrating birds and local residents in the heart of downtown Columbus. The park sits on the bank of the Scioto River and features hiking trails, bird watching, fishing,...
400 W Rich St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
Dinin’ Hall is an innovative new eating concept that began as a design idea trying to solve practical issues of eating at food trucks and carts. It features a rotating roster of food trucks and carts and provides a cool dining area of industrial...
4215 Sullivant Ave, Columbus, OH 43228, USA
On Sullivant Ave, you'll find a diverse selection of Latin foods, including tortas, pupusas, arepas, and ceviche. Unexpectedly, the fare has been fresh, vibrant, rich, and flavorful almost everywhere I've tried! I've been researching the growing...
491 S 4th St #1101, Columbus, OH 43206, USA
I fell in love with Curio the moment I walked through its doors. The atmosphere reminded me of my grandma's house with a fresh and modern touch of cool. The drink menu reflects this new-meets-old-school approach to entertaining with inventive...
1101 W 1st Ave, Grandview Heights, OH 43212, USA
There is an art to making good coffee, and it starts with the best beans. Luck Bros' never lets me down when I'm looking to appreciate a good cappuccino. Plus the wonderful designs baristas make in to the foam always pick me up. Leaves (like the...
940 S Front St, Columbus, OH 43206, USA
Local and organic eateries are plentiful nowadays. This delicious hand-crafted pizza uses cheeses, flour, and veggies from local farmers to make a perfect pizza you won't want to stop eating.
96 S Grant Ave, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
The Columbus Metropolitan Main Library has served the community for over 100 years with the motto, “A fountain of learning: Our treasures are within and open to all.” Today it’s a great place to visit either to read,...
1777 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43203, USA
The Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is ranked among the top horticultural and educational institutions in the country. They are known for showcasing exotic plant collections, special exhibitions, and a signature collection of work...
59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
The North Market is Columbus' only public market that houses dozens of butchers, bakers, fishmongers, restaurateurs, and merchants. The market has been open since 1995 and hosts over a million visitors a year. On Saturdays from spring through fall...
39 E State St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
The Ohio Theater opened in 1928 as a 2,779-seat movie house. During its heyday, performers like Milton Berle, Cab Calloway, and Ginger Rogers crossed its stage. Today it is the home of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, and the CAPA Summer Movie...
248 S 4th St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
I’m no hot dog gourmand, but let me tell you that Dirty Frank’s Hot Dog Palace serves up some serious dogs. Sure you can get a classic Chicago or Coney dog, but there are also original concoctions on the menu like the Bollywood Dog smothered with...
819 Mohawk St, Columbus, OH 43206, USA
Once a speakeasy and brothel, The Old Mohawk is now a Columbus staple that has enlivened German Village since 1933. Here, you’ll find quesadillas, bratwurst, meatloaf, and turtle soup on the eclectic menu. On your first visit, though, order the...
19 N Pearl St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
Every Tuesday and Friday, vendors set up tents in the alleys between Broad, High, Gay, and Third Streets. The mix of merchants reflects the rich cultural diversity of what's available in central Ohio. There's a wide array of locally grown produce,...
Olde Towne East, Columbus, OH, USA
Columbus Art Walks are self-guided walking tours of 14 districts in Columbus. Each walk has an audio tour and walking map that you can download from the Columbus Public Health website. They even have a mobile app and an audio tour that you can...
Who knew Columbus has so many great ethnic restaurants? Columbus Food Adventures tour leaders Bethia and Andy, that’s who. They know Columbus food inside and out and if you have a question about the best food in Columbus, Bethia and Andy have an...
480 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
The Columbus Museum of Art is unlike any art museum I’ve ever experienced. The galleries are organized by theme, not period, so the works of art span a multitude of eras, and contain a mixture of mediums. Photography is mixed with oil....
400 W Whittier St, Lockbourne, OH 43137, USA
The one-mile stretch of the Scioto Mile park along the Scioto river from the Arena District to Whittier Peninsula really is quite beautiful. Bicentennial park, the centerpiece of the Mile, features a huge fountain for families to cool off on a hot...
5200 Emerald Pkwy, Dublin, OH 43017, USA
For over 25 years, the first weekend in August has been reserved for what is now the world’s second largest Irish celebration. More than 100,000 guests are expected each year. With seven stages, 65 acts and more than 535 performers, there is...
1069 Jaeger St, Columbus, OH 43206, USA
The Actors’ Theatre of Columbus has been performing classic theatrical works for over 30 years in Columbus. While they perform many classic works from Shakespeare, you can also see classic plays like Cyrano de Bergerac and Robin Hood. Pack a...
9801 Hyland-Croy Rd, Plain City, OH 43064, USA
The Glacier Ridge park has 4 trails from .8 to 5 miles long that are perfect for jogging, hiking, biking and even horseback riding. The park also has picnic areas, a wind turbine, a disc golf course and wetlands education area on its southern end....
2491 Summit St, Columbus, OH 43202, USA
When you’re having a bad day there’s nothing like laughing to help shake it off. Thank goodness for the Wild Goose Creative’s Improv and Stand-up Comedy night. Two improv groups performed sketches like Jeopardy and Challenge - asking for audience...
505 W Whittier St, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
The Grange Insurance Audubon Center's vision is to "awaken and connect participants to the beauty of the natural world in the heart of Columbus and inspire environmental stewardship in their daily lives." The center aims to do this through...
1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH 43215, USA
The Ohio Statehouse is not only the seat of Ohio government and the "People's House", it is also one of the oldest working statehouses in the country. It contains the Chambers, hearing rooms and offices of the Ohio Legislature as well as the...
