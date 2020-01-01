Montreal June 2015
Collected by Jamie Messier
3895 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2W 1X9, Canada
While New York has its pastrami, Montréal is the home of smoked meat. (The preparation of both is similar: A beef brisket is cured in spices for a week, then hot-smoked and finally boiled before being served.) Though others may question the...
4141 Avenue Pierre-De Coubertin, Montréal, QC H1V 3N7, Canada
Leaning over the stadium built for the 1976 Olympics, La Tour de Montréal is the world's tallest inclined structure: 574ft/175m tall and audaciously pitched at 45 degrees... Take a funicular to the top for views over the St. Lawrence River and the...
1615 R. Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC H2X 3K3, Canada
Coocoo for chocolate? Head over to the Boulevard Saint-Laurent location of this local chain and order the molten hot chocolate with a brownie. Or maybe the lava cake. Or how about a crêpe, lathered with hazelnut chocolate sauce and topped with a...
1001 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2Z 1J4, Canada
While the map says it's located in Montreal's Chinatown, do not let yourself be scared of labels. The area is more of a melting pot of several Asian cultures rather than the Chinese alone—luckily for us, if I do say so: the more the merrier! Pho...
1251 Rue Rachel E, Montréal, QC H2J 2J9, Canada
Hunting poutine is hard work, but it can do serious damage to your waistline if you're not careful. Call in at Fitz & Follwell and work off some of those excess curds on a bike, snow, or walking tour of Montreal. The shop is located on beautiful...
1412 Rue Sainte Élisabeth, Montréal, QC H2X 1L4, Canada
Tucked down a nondescript route off a much busier thoroughfare, the building out front isn't notable and the pub inside is pretty much a standard-issue Irish bar. But the secret garden out back is one of the best places in town to grab a pint. The...
110 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H2Y 1T1, Canada
A church—or, at least, a small chapel—has stood on the site of the Basilica of Notre-Dame since shortly after Ville-Marie (Montréal's predecessor) was founded in 1642. The current building, however, dates to 1829 and was constructed in a soaring...
3670 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2X 2V4, Canada
Yes, there is Old Montreal and the shops of rue Sainte-Catherine. But Montreal is much more, especially in the Plateau Mont-Royal neighborhood, a place famous for its alternative atmosphere. Here you find tons of street art, each piece more...
3927 Rue Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC H2W 2M4, Canada
L'Express, on rue St-Denis in the Plateau Mont-Royal neighborhood, opened in 1980 and has about it the air of a beloved institution. Indeed, with its timeless style, it feels even older than it is. This popular spot serves classic renditions of...
3240 Rue Rachel E, Montréal, QC H1W 1A4, Canada
Station F is the epitome of a neighborhood restaurant. It opened in 2006 in what used to be a strictly working-class, industrial neighborhood, where the vast majority of residents worked for the nearby Angus railcar manufacturing facility. The...
4150 Rue Wellington, Verdun, QC H4G 1V7, Canada
Located on the hidden side street of Rue Beaudoin in the bourgeoning neighborhood of St. Henri, the only way you would know about this place is via a Montreal insider. This place really is quite clandestine! I highly recommend getting a car to get...
84 Rue Saint Paul Est, Montréal, QC H2Y 1G6, Canada
Let's start with this. The province of Quebec produces over 80 percent of the world supply of maple syrup. You're welcome. Which means we know our stuff; we know precisely how to use it, with what ingredients and in what quantities (that is, with...
This is the closest you'll get to France without actually going. The shop of famed pâtissier Christian Faure recently opened in the heart of Old Montreal, on the site of the first public market, and it's already become a must-do. A look at the...
