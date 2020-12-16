Where are you going?
Montreal jaunt

Collected by Bryan Kitch , AFAR Contributor
Things to do, and places to go, on a jaunt through Montreal and Quebec.
Notre Dame Basilica

110 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H2Y 1T1, Canada
A church—or, at least, a small chapel—has stood on the site of the Basilica of Notre-Dame since shortly after Ville-Marie (Montréal's predecessor) was founded in 1642. The current building, however, dates to 1829 and was constructed in a soaring...
Saint-Louis Square

312 R. du Square-Saint-Louis, Montréal, QC H2X 1A5, Canada
The Carré Saint-Louis (also known as St. Louis Square) is one of Montréal's most important literary streetscapes. Famed Québecois poets Émile Nelligan and Gaston Miron called this home. Brightly painted Victorian/Second Empire graystone rowhouses...
Bonsecours Basin Park

Port St, Montreal, QC H2Y 0B4, Canada
Toque flaunting is a Canadian game adored by millions. Toque flaunting is an all-season, all-weather game, despite the popular belief that it is only played during the winter months. Toque flaunting is best done in a public forum; Bonsecours Basin...
Biosphère Environmental Museum

160 Chemin du Tour de l'isle, Montréal, QC H3C 4G8, Canada
Buckminster Fuller's Biosphere, constructed for the 1967 Montreal Expo, is one of the city's most iconic buildings. Ironically, the 20-story Biosphere was intended to be a temporary structure, but construction crews chose to weld, rather than...
Rue St Paul

Rue Saint Paul is the oldest, the most popular, and the most iconic of Old Montreal streets. It was Montreal's main thoroughfare in the 18th and 19th centuries, and although it doesn't hold the same strategic importance today, it's still at the...
Chinatown (Le Quartier Chinois)

Montreal, QC H2Z 1K4, Canada
Montreal's Chinatown isn't the most expansive East Asian enclave in North America, but what it lacks in size it makes up for in restaurants, shops, and shady dens of ill repute (just kidding). I like wandering up and down De la Gauchetière Street...
Fitz & Follwell Co.

1251 Rue Rachel E, Montréal, QC H2J 2J9, Canada
Hunting poutine is hard work, but it can do serious damage to your waistline if you're not careful. Call in at Fitz & Follwell and work off some of those excess curds on a bike, snow, or walking tour of Montreal. The shop is located on...
Librairie Drawn & Quarterly Bookstore

211 Rue Bernard O, Montréal, QC H2T 2K5, Canada
Possibly the most important and influential publishers of graphic novels in the last 20 years, Drawn & Quarterly has a must-visit shop in the cool Mile End neighborhood. It sells work from the extensive D&Q catalog (which includes Joe...
Musée National des Beaux-Arts du Québec

179 Grande Allée Ouest, Québec, QC G1R 2H1, Canada
This sprawling museum is located in four buildings near Battlefields Park—the most recent of them, the Pierre Lassonde pavilion, opened in 2016 and was designed by starchitect Rem Koolhaas's OMA. The 25,000 works in its permanent collection...
The Original Fairmount Bagel Bakery

74 Avenue Fairmount O, Montréal, QC H2T 2M2, Canada
New York City vs Montreal. Oh, the debate. In the ongoing Great War of the Bagels between the two cities, Montreal has always been the favorite contender, both among the proud locals and the tourists. Let's be honest here—Montreal wins, and there...
Poutineville

1348 Rue Beaubien E, Montréal, QC H2G 3A7, Canada
No visit to Montreal is complete without a good poutine, preferably late at night (it is well-known among Montrealers that poutine is the best cure for a hangover). But instead of hitting the touristy Old Port joints or the busy Banquise, why not...
Jean-Talon Market

7070 Avenue Henri-Julien, Montréal, QC H2S 3S3, Canada
After Toronto, Montréal is the Canadian city with the largest population of residents of Italian descent. For more than a century, the community has been centered in one of the city's most charming neighborhoods, Little Italy. The way to the heart...
Maamm Bolduc

4351 Avenue de Lorimier, Montréal, QC H2H 2B3, Canada
If you are moving to Montreal or spending a few weeks on the Plateau Mont-Royal, you must pay a visit to Ma’am Bolduc. Located in a graded building on the eastern, less glamorous but more authentic side of the neighborhood, the restaurant has been...
L'Express

3927 Rue Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC H2W 2M4, Canada
L'Express, on rue St-Denis in the Plateau Mont-Royal neighborhood, opened in 1980 and has about it the air of a beloved institution. Indeed, with its timeless style, it feels even older than it is. This popular spot serves classic renditions of...
La Lumiere du Mile End

214 Rue Bernard O, Montréal, QC H2T 2K4, Canada
A cozy, intimate vegan restaurant right across the street from Montreal's best indie bookshop. A great place to sit down for a bite and thumb through your new book, if you ask me. The menu has a number of exciting options, though I was quite...
Schwartz's

3895 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2W 1X9, Canada
While New York has its pastrami, Montréal is the home of smoked meat. (The preparation of both is similar: A beef brisket is cured in spices for a week, then hot-smoked and finally boiled before being served.) Though others may question the...
The 3 Brewers

1658 Rue Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC H2X 3K6, Canada
The Latin Quarter branch of this popular brewpub is a fab place for a bowl of delicious poutine and a few pints on a Friday night. I've met plenty of local folk and visitors while chest-deep in cheese curd heaven, and I've always had a good time....
Restaurant Maïs

This newcomer to the Montreal restaurant scene has nothing to envy of others. With chefs like David Schmidt, William Cody, and Gil Macnutt, diners are in good hands. The menu is a mix of tacos and other Latin-inspired fare, most of which are...
Les Enfants Terribles Brasserie

1257 Avenue Bernard, Outremont, QC H2V 1V8, Canada
What started out as a crazy musing during a family dinner has turned out, surprisingly, to be one of Montreal's most appreciated establishments. Indeed, when Francine Brûlé mentioned that she was thinking of taking on a new project, nobody could...
Restaurant Grenadine

2004 Avenue de l'Hôtel-de-Ville, Montréal, QC H2X 1E1, Canada
Grenadine is a BYOW (bring your own wine) type of restaurant that focuses on flavors and dining experience rather than on fancy decor or amazon waitresses. Using local ingredients only, chefs Alex Duchastel and Nicolas Beaupré have tried to craft...
Brit & Chips

433 Rue McGill, Montréal, QC H2Y 2H1, Canada
Fish and chips is a well-known staple of British cuisine, and while the British troops leftCanada well before the 20th century, this lovely dish still lingers inMontreal. Brit & Chips' mission is to capture as authentically as possible the...
Club Social

180 Rue Saint- Viateur O, Montréal, QC H2T 2L3, Canada
Formerly a members-only spot, this is now the place where old Italians and young hipsters meet for expertly pulled espressos and a seat in a sunlit window.
Restaurant Le Gros Jambon

286 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H2Y 1T6, Canada
Ah, The City of Saints—La Belle Ville—Canada's glorious cultural capital. There's no better place to have a Canadian experience than in this great city. And there's no better place to begin your day than the gourmet cafe, Le Gros Jambon. It all...
Le Sainte-Élisabeth

1412 Rue Sainte Élisabeth, Montréal, QC H2X 1L4, Canada
Tucked down a nondescript route off a much busier thoroughfare, the building out front isn't notable and the pub inside is pretty much a standard-issue Irish bar. But the secret garden out back is one of the best places in town to grab a pint. The...
La Distillerie

2047 Avenue du Mont-Royal E, Montréal, QC H2H 1J7, Canada
Few things make me happier than a good cocktail with friends after a long, hot day. Especially when said cocktail is inventive, delicious, and massive in size. La Distillerie, with four locations throughout Montreal (my favorite being on Mont...
Brasserie Artisanale L'Amère A Boire Inc

2049 Rue Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC H2X 3K8, Canada
Outrageously good craft beer and the best nachos in Montreal. A tidy little patio with views of one of Montreal's more eclectic neighborhoods, plenty of Canadian tuxedos, and a disturbing number of toque wearing folk. Good times had by all. I'm a...
Bar Bistro Bily Kun

354 Avenue du Mont-Royal E, Montréal, QC H2T 1P9, Canada
Named after a teeny little bar in a small Czech village where Goethe himself used to hang out, Bily Kun was born out of a desire to recreate the atmosphere of the original. On this side of the pond, that is. And with a slightly more quirky feel to...
Fairmont Le Château Frontenac

1 Rue des Carrières, Québec, QC G1R 4P5, Canada
Set high above the St. Lawrence on Cap Diamant, overlooking Old Québec, this imposing yet inviting landmark is as much a lodging as it is a tourist attraction, borne out of its reputation as the most photographed hotel in the world. Opened...
Epicerie J A Moisan

699 Rue Saint-Jean, Québec, QC G1R 1P7, Canada
Opened in 1871 as a general store, J.A .Moisan is now specialty foods store. When I’m in Old Québec, it’s my go-to place for items for a picnic lunch or lazy dinner. Stepping inside J.A. Moisan, you're greeted by old world charm—a dark,...
Korrigane

380 Rue Dorchester, Québec, QC G1K 6A7, Canada
The Saint-Roch neighborhood, a 15-minute walk from Vieux-Quebec (Old Quebec), is a popular place to hang out, thanks in part to this microbrewery and bistro. All the beers are handmade in old-fashioned styles. Try the Malgven, a toasty amber ale....
Cidrerie Verger Bilodeau

1868 Chemin Royal, Saint-Pierre, QC G0A 4E0, Canada
Ile d'Orléans is often dubbed the "Garden of Quebec City", and not without reason. The entire island is pretty much covered in farms, fields and delicious produce that would normally belong in a n epicurean's dreams. It's all real, though. Fresh...
