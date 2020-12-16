Montreal for Families
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Montreal is a truly cosmopolitan city, with a foodie scene that makes it a gourmand’s dream destination. Culturally rich, ethnically diverse, and architecturally beautiful, Montreal is a city where you’ll never stop discovering new reasons to return.
1000 Rue de la Gauchetière O, Montréal, QC H3B 4W5, Canada
Call us crazy, but we Canadians dearly love our winter sports. So much so, we built a dedicated ice-skating rink in the heart of downtown Montreal that is accessible year-round. Yes, you read that right. Rain or shine, winter or summer, ice...
3895 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2W 1X9, Canada
While New York has its pastrami, Montréal is the home of smoked meat. (The preparation of both is similar: A beef brisket is cured in spices for a week, then hot-smoked and finally boiled before being served.) Though others may question the...
407 Rue Saint-Pierre, Montréal, QC H2Y 2M3, Canada
Located right across the street from Olive et Gourmando, Centre PHI is a great place to wander before or after gorging on sandwiches and pastries. The PHI Centre is a versatile space that adapts to accommodate various events: launches,...
211 Rue Bernard O, Montréal, QC H2T 2K5, Canada
Possibly the most important and influential publishers of graphic novels in the last 20 years, Drawn & Quarterly has a must-visit shop in the cool Mile End neighborhood. It sells work from the extensive D&Q catalog (which includes Joe...
7070 Avenue Henri-Julien, Montréal, QC H2S 3S3, Canada
4777 Avenue Pierre-De Coubertin, Montréal, QC H1V 1B3, Canada
From the observation deck of Montréal's Olympic Tower, almost sixty stories up (574ft/175m), look down at this stingray/spaceship-inspired structure. It's the Biodôme. Originally built as the velodrome for the 1976 Olympics, it was converted in...
4150 Rue Wellington, Verdun, QC H4G 1V7, Canada
Located on the hidden side street of Rue Beaudoin in the bourgeoning neighborhood of St. Henri, the only way you would know about this place is via a Montreal insider. This place really is quite clandestine! I highly recommend getting a car to get...
1380 Rue Sherbrooke Ouest, Montréal, QC H3G 1J5, Canada
The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (Musée des Beaux Arts) is scattered across four different buildings, or pavilions. The Jean-Noël Desmarais Pavilion seen here is the institution's main building, with its international art collection. The other...
124 Rue Saint- Viateur O, Montréal, QC H2T 2L1, Canada
Olimpico is one of those places I visit whenever I return to Montreal. It is the quintessential cafe in the heart of Mile End. The decor is a mish-mash of sports bar and old-time hang out; there's a lot of Team Italia posters and soccer regalia...
453 Rue Saint-Sulpice, Montréal, QC H2Y 2V8, Canada
The strong aroma of sugary goodness hits your nostrils the moment you set foot inside this cupcake heaven. The shop is a calm oasis in the hustle of Old Montreal—a pink oasis, that is. Finding it is easy. What's not easy is resisting the sight...
