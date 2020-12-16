Montreal for Culture Vultures
Montreal stands at the intersection of anglo and francophone cultures. The city's artists draw on the two different artistic and literary traditions, and Montreal has a long history of embracing those who push the boundaries in music, dance, and theater. Add the city’s many festivals, exciting museum exhibitions, and other forms of cultural expression, and it's easy to see why tour companies from both Paris and London flock here. There’s always something new to see and hear in Montreal.