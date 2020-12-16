Where are you going?
Montreal for Culture Vultures

Montreal stands at the intersection of anglo and francophone cultures. The city's artists draw on the two different artistic and literary traditions, and Montreal has a long history of embracing those who push the boundaries in music, dance, and theater. Add the city’s many festivals, exciting museum exhibitions, and other forms of cultural expression, and it's easy to see why tour companies from both Paris and London flock here. There’s always something new to see and hear in Montreal.
Maison Symphonique de Montréal

In 2011, the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, founded in 1934, held its first concert in its new home, La Maison Symphonique de Montréal. The soaring building of glass and beech was designed by architect Jack Diamond and is now an anchor of the...
Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

The city’s largest museum, the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (Musée des Beaux Arts) is actually a collection of five different buildings—or pavilions, to use their term—each one with a particular focus. The original 1912 Beaux Arts structure houses...
Musée d'Art Contemporain de Montréal

185 Rue Sainte-Catherine O, Montréal, QC H2X 3X5, Canada
The Musée d'Art Contemporain de Montréal, commonly known as MAC, is one of the city's leading cultural institutions. The museum aims to be both a showcase for Montréal artists and a place where international figures are...
Centre Phi

407 Rue Saint-Pierre, Montréal, QC H2Y 2M3, Canada
The Centre Phi, which opened in 2012, is a place for Montreal’s artists to both create and showcase their art. The new addition to Old Montreal’s cultural scene is a versatile space able to accommodate conferences, screenings, concerts and...
Festival TransAmériques

460 Rue Sainte-Catherine O #810, Montréal, QC H3B 1A7, Canada
The Festival TransAmériques (FTA) which will celebrate its 9th year in 2015 is one of the highlights of summer in Montréal and one of the world’s premier events for contemporary artists working in the worlds of dance, theater, and performance art....
L’Opéra de Montréal

260 Maisonneuve Blvd W, Montreal, QC H4B, Canada
Another fixture of the Place des Arts is the Opéra de Montréal, founded in 1980 and the largest francophone opera company in North America. At the heart of the Opéra de Montréal’s mission is bringing new artists to opera and expanding its audience...
