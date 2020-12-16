Montreal for Couples
Collected by Calliope Gianpoulos , AFAR Local Expert
Montreal is a truly cosmopolitan city, with a foodie scene that makes it a gourmand’s dream destination. Culturally rich, ethnically diverse, and architecturally beautiful, Montreal is a city where you’ll never stop discovering new reasons to return.
900 Place Jean-Paul-Riopelle, Montréal, QC H2Z 2B2, Canada
Normand Laprise is a legend in the culinary world of Montréal, a pioneer who elevated the city's dining scene with an emphasis on local and seasonal products, putting the bounty of Québec at the center of his menu. When he opened...
Rue Saint Paul is the oldest, the most popular, and the most iconic of Old Montreal streets. It was Montreal's main thoroughfare in the 18th and 19th centuries, and although it doesn't hold the same strategic importance today, it's still at the...
Vieux-Port de Montreal, Entrée McGill de la Commune Ouest &, McGill St, Montreal, QC H2Y 2E2, Canada
If you dare for your spa experience to be different, Bota Bota is your place. Situated on the old port of Montreal, you have to walk the plank—literally—to get to the boat for your spa bliss. Not only can you get regular treatments, you can...
273 Rue Saint Paul Est, Montréal, QC H2Y 1H2, Canada
Montreal doesn't lack for atmospheric restaurants in which both the decor and the aromas entice anyone who walks by. But my favorite of them all is, without a doubt, the Usine de Spaghetti, nestled on the quiet side of the touristy St. Paul Street...
104 Avenue Laurier O, Montréal, QC H2T 2N7, Canada
La Chronique opened in 1995 and has regularly been on the lists of Montréal's top restaurants for more than 25 years. Chef/owner Marc De Canck is originally from Belgium but has long been one of the leading figures in the city's culinary...
2491 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H3J 1N6, Canada
This Little Burgundy mainstay is the headquarters of chefs David McMillan and Frédéric Morin, the acclaimed and enterprising minds behind an evolving blackboard menu that has been known to feature smoked meat croquettes, house-cured...
451 Rue Saint-Jean, Montréal, QC H2Y 2R5, Canada
Contemporary art can sometimes be pretentious or obscure, but DHC/ART adds an edgy sense of wit, with exhibitions ranging from the visual puns of Ceal Floyer to the exuberant portraits of John Currin.451 rue St.-Jean, (514) 849-3742.
152 Avenue Mozart E, Montréal, QC H2S 1B4, Canada
Nicola Travaglini opened his fine food boutique last fall hoping to share the delicious bounty of Italy with the food lovers of Montreal. He has succeeded and then some. Travaglini and his business partner Domenico Armeni have created an inviting...
2047 Avenue du Mont-Royal E, Montréal, QC H2H 1J7, Canada
Few things make me happier than a good cocktail with friends after a long, hot day. Especially when said cocktail is inventive, delicious, and massive in size. La Distillerie, with four locations throughout Montreal (my favorite being on Mont...
211 Rue Bernard O, Montréal, QC H2T 2K5, Canada
Possibly the most important and influential publishers of graphic novels in the last 20 years, Drawn & Quarterly has a must-visit shop in the cool Mile End neighborhood. It sells work from the extensive D&Q catalog (which includes Joe...
286 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H2Y 1T6, Canada
Ah, The City of Saints—La Belle Ville—Canada's glorious cultural capital. There's no better place to have a Canadian experience than in this great city. And there's no better place to begin your day than the gourmet cafe, Le Gros Jambon. It all...
