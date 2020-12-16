Montreal
Collected by Tal Dekel
Montreal Weekend 7/17
28 Frost St, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
The Sketchbook Project lives within the Brooklyn Art Library, filling their entire left wall from floor to ceiling. Yes, leave it to a place as cool as Brooklyn to have an art library. Anyway, my friend and I stumbled onto this fascinating place...
Mile End, Montreal, QC, Canada
The second great dilemma that plagues Mile End, along with coffee. Both these bagel providers have been operating since the neighborhood used to be predominantly Jewish, in the case of Fairmount Bagel since 1949, and in the case of St-Viateur...
138 Avenue Atwater, Montréal, QC H4C 2H6, Canada
The whole province of Quebec takes its agriculture very seriously, and consequently you can find some incredibly fresh, tasty products. The vendors at Atwater Market are passionate about what they sell, and they are more than happy to talk all...
Marché public Atwater, 138 Avenue Atwater, Montréal, QC H4C 2H6, Canada
Maître saucissier (sausage master) William J. Walter has many locations in Montreal, but since the Atwater Market is worth a trip in its own right, Ritz-Carlton concierge Simon Bajouk recommends a visit to that location. Pick up a bratwurst (or...
3895 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2W 1X9, Canada
While New York has its pastrami, Montréal is the home of smoked meat. (The preparation of both is similar: A beef brisket is cured in spices for a week, then hot-smoked and finally boiled before being served.) Though others may question the...
181 Rue Saint Paul Est, Montréal, QC H2Y 1G8, Canada
Poutine is the stuff of legends, much to the chagrin of many Canadians. It is the one food non-Canadians seem to know the most about, and a snack of this heavy dish is at the top of the list for most visitors to Montreal. Even though it can be...
252 Rue Rachel E, Montréal, QC H2W 1E5, Canada
What makes Réplika stand out from the rapidly growing Montreal indie coffee-shop scene is that it offers all things Turkish. People come here not only to gorge on Turkish goodness, but also to enjoy the plentiful sun, the ample seating space, the...
84 Rue Saint Paul Est, Montréal, QC H2Y 1G6, Canada
Let's start with this. The province of Quebec produces over 80 percent of the world supply of maple syrup. You're welcome. Which means we know our stuff; we know precisely how to use it, with what ingredients and in what quantities (that is, with...
Rue Saint Paul is the oldest, the most popular, and the most iconic of Old Montreal streets. It was Montreal's main thoroughfare in the 18th and 19th centuries, and although it doesn't hold the same strategic importance today, it's still at the...
3927 Rue Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC H2W 2M4, Canada
L'Express, on rue St-Denis in the Plateau Mont-Royal neighborhood, opened in 1980 and has about it the air of a beloved institution. Indeed, with its timeless style, it feels even older than it is. This popular spot serves classic renditions of...
1196 Voie Camillien-Houde, Montréal, QC H3H 1A1, Canada
Not unlike the Eiffel Tower in Paris or the Empire State Building in NYC, the Mont Royal acts as a natural landmark for orientation-challenged travelers. The "mountain" (some would call it a big hill) overlooks the entire city and offers...
1391 Rue Saint-Jacques, Montréal, QC H3C 1H2, Canada
Nora Gray quickly became one of my new favourite restaurants, not only in Montreal but anywhere in the past year. Liverpool House alumni and owners Chef Emma Cardarelli and Sommelier Ryan Gray cook up some serious Sicilian flavours at their casual...
180 Rue Saint- Viateur O, Montréal, QC H2T 2L3, Canada
Formerly a members-only spot, this is now the place where old Italians and young hipsters meet for expertly pulled espressos and a seat in a sunlit window.
4150 Rue Wellington, Verdun, QC H4G 1V7, Canada
Located on the hidden side street of Rue Beaudoin in the bourgeoning neighborhood of St. Henri, the only way you would know about this place is via a Montreal insider. This place really is quite clandestine! I highly recommend getting a car to get...
11382 Rang de la Fresnière, Mirabel, QC J7N 2R9, Canada
What happens when you put together a mad chef crazy about foie gras (Martin Picard), a beer company that is offering an all-you-can- drink experience (McAuslan) and a carnivore and maple syrup infused inspired breakfast of 14 courses? The McAuslan...
1412 Rue Sainte Élisabeth, Montréal, QC H2X 1L4, Canada
Tucked down a nondescript route off a much busier thoroughfare, the building out front isn't notable and the pub inside is pretty much a standard-issue Irish bar. But the secret garden out back is one of the best places in town to grab a pint. The...
