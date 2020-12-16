Montréal
Hands down, the most fascinating city in North America.
4777 Avenue Pierre-De Coubertin, Montréal, QC H1V 1B3, Canada
From the observation deck of Montréal's Olympic Tower, almost sixty stories up (574ft/175m), look down at this stingray/spaceship-inspired structure. It's the Biodôme. Originally built as the velodrome for the 1976 Olympics, it was converted in...
7070 Avenue Henri-Julien, Montréal, QC H2S 3S3, Canada
4141 Avenue Pierre-De Coubertin, Montréal, QC H1V 3N7, Canada
Leaning over the stadium built for the 1976 Olympics, La Tour de Montréal is the world's tallest inclined structure: 574ft/175m tall and audaciously pitched at 45 degrees... Take a funicular to the top for views over the St. Lawrence River and the...
312 R. du Square-Saint-Louis, Montréal, QC H2X 1A5, Canada
The Carré Saint-Louis (also known as St. Louis Square) is one of Montréal's most important literary streetscapes. Famed Québecois poets Émile Nelligan and Gaston Miron called this home. Brightly painted Victorian/Second Empire graystone rowhouses...
Le Plateau-Mont-Royal, Montreal, QC, Canada
Le Plateau Mont-Royal is pretty much a living postcard of Montreal’s essence: picturesque, discreet side streets, wood-paneled cafés filled with angst-ridden writers, and tiny restaurants where one cannot help but feel in luck whenever they manage...
1260 Chemin Remembrance, Montréal, QC H3H 1A2, Canada
From the top of Mont Royal (the city's namesake), you get this view over downtown and the St. Lawrence River. Frederick Law Olmstead (the same guy who designed New York's Central Park), laid out the public park—including "the Mountain," the city's...
1981 Avenue McGill College, Montréal, QC H3A 3C1, Canada
In the middle of Montréal, walking up Avenue McGill College toward the Mountain, you can't help but run into the 65-person polyurethane sculpture "La Foule Illuminée" ("The Illuminated Crowd"). Sculpted by Franco-British artist Raymond Mason, this...
3800 Chemin Queen Mary, Montréal, QC H3V 1H6, Canada
Mark Twain, when visiting Montréal, wrote: "this is the first time I was ever in a city where you couldn't throw a brick without breaking a church window." The general vibe here is no longer very religious, though. Montréal, in fact, has one of...
Montreal, QC, Canada
The vibrant-but-not-always-easy rapport between French and English is a huge part of what makes Montréal my favorite city in North America. The phrase 'two solitudes,' made famous by Canadian author Hugh MacLellan, inevitably came to mind when I...
