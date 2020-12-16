Montreal!
Collected by Emily Gardner
Ideas for early summer 2014 trip.
It wasn't until the summer of 2013 that food trucks were legally allowed to serve customers in Montreal. But when Montreal decides to do something, it goes big. As of this writing, 40 trucks have been granted a permit to roam the streets of the...
1251 Rue Rachel E, Montréal, QC H2J 2J9, Canada
Hunting poutine is hard work, but it can do serious damage to your waistline if you're not careful. Call in at Fitz & Follwell and work off some of those excess curds on a bike, snow, or walking tour of Montreal. The shop is located on...
84 Rue Saint Paul Est, Montréal, QC H2Y 1G6, Canada
Let's start with this. The province of Quebec produces over 80 percent of the world supply of maple syrup. You're welcome. Which means we know our stuff; we know precisely how to use it, with what ingredients and in what quantities (that is, with...
Rue Saint Paul is the oldest, the most popular, and the most iconic of Old Montreal streets. It was Montreal's main thoroughfare in the 18th and 19th centuries, and although it doesn't hold the same strategic importance today, it's still at the...
312 R. du Square-Saint-Louis, Montréal, QC H2X 1A5, Canada
The Carré Saint-Louis (also known as St. Louis Square) is one of Montréal's most important literary streetscapes. Famed Québecois poets Émile Nelligan and Gaston Miron called this home. Brightly painted Victorian/Second Empire graystone rowhouses...
1012 Avenue du Mont-Royal E #101, Montréal, QC H2J 1X6, Canada
You know how they say that Montreal is a happy mixture of North America and Europe? Well, if there's one place in the city that's truly unique, and not influenced by any other colony, it's Plateau Mont-Royal. Located just a few minutes north of...
181 Rue Saint Paul Est, Montréal, QC H2Y 1G8, Canada
Poutine is the stuff of legends, much to the chagrin of many Canadians. It is the one food non-Canadians seem to know the most about, and a snack of this heavy dish is at the top of the list for most visitors to Montreal. Even though it can be...
110 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H2Y 1T1, Canada
A church—or, at least, a small chapel—has stood on the site of the Basilica of Notre-Dame since shortly after Ville-Marie (Montréal's predecessor) was founded in 1642. The current building, however, dates to 1829 and was constructed in a soaring...
351 Rue Saint-Paul O, Montréal, QC H2Y 2A7, Canada
This perennially popular bakery and sandwich spot can feel somewhat out of place. With its cozy atmosphere in a plant-filled space, and its menu of warm panini, delicious sandwiches on artisanal breads, generous salads, and perfectly executed...
Montreal, QC H2Y 3Z2, Canada
Notre-Dame-de-Bonsecours is one of the oldest chapels in the city—from 1771, to be exact. It isn't particularly big, or particularly tall, but something about it is so special that it overshadows the more massive spires of the city. Back in the...
Place Jacques-Cartier, Montréal, QC H2Y, Canada
Running from the waterfront to Montréal's City Hall, at the opposite end of a gently sloping hill, Place Jacques-Cartier has been a center of the city's street life for more than two centuries. It was laid out at the beginning of the 19th century...
55 Rue Saint-Jacques, Montréal, QC H2Y 1K9, Canada
To me, no other place in Montréal represents the city better than Place d'Armes. After all, it is the second oldest public site in the city, and its center is home to a statue of Paul de Chomedey, the founder of Montréal. And the varied...
211 Rue Bernard O, Montréal, QC H2T 2K5, Canada
Possibly the most important and influential publishers of graphic novels in the last 20 years, Drawn & Quarterly has a must-visit shop in the cool Mile End neighborhood. It sells work from the extensive D&Q catalog (which includes Joe...
1266 Avenue du Mont-Royal E, Montréal, QC H2J 1Y4, Canada
People who haven't heard of macarons by now probably live under a rock. Not just yet another French dessert to travel across the pond, macarons are a delightful bite-size sandwich-like treat, with a thin, crusty envelope and a flush, jam-like...
3895 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2W 1X9, Canada
While New York has its pastrami, Montréal is the home of smoked meat. (The preparation of both is similar: A beef brisket is cured in spices for a week, then hot-smoked and finally boiled before being served.) Though others may question the...
74 Avenue Fairmount O, Montréal, QC H2T 2M2, Canada
New York City vs Montreal. Oh, the debate. In the ongoing Great War of the Bagels between the two cities, Montreal has always been the favorite contender, both among the proud locals and the tourists. Let's be honest here—Montreal wins, and there...
2491 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H3J 1N6, Canada
This Little Burgundy mainstay is the headquarters of chefs David McMillan and Frédéric Morin, the acclaimed and enterprising minds behind an evolving blackboard menu that has been known to feature smoked meat croquettes, house-cured...
536 Avenue Duluth E, Montréal, QC H2L 1A9, Canada
Chef Martin Picard is one of the leaders of Montréal's restaurant scene, introducing diners—and other chefs—to a new appreciation of the bounty of local ingredients grown and produced in Québec. (He is also a television celebrity both as the host...
3535 Rue Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC H2X 3P1, Canada
This is not just another luxury hotel. It's a teaching establishment, where students learn the tricks of the hospitality trade and will eventually be sent off to work in one of the Relais & Châteaux properties around the world. And when you...
1257 Avenue Bernard, Outremont, QC H2V 1V8, Canada
What started out as a crazy musing during a family dinner has turned out, surprisingly, to be one of Montreal's most appreciated establishments. Indeed, when Francine Brûlé mentioned that she was thinking of taking on a new project, nobody could...
1425 Rue Jeanne-Mance, Montréal, QC H2X 2J4, Canada
Ask any Montrealer the question "Which is the fanciest restaurant in town?" and chances are Toqué! will be a frequent answer. Indeed, quite fancy. But also quite expensive. Luckily, chef Charles-Antoine Crête, once mentored by Toqué's Normand...
3927 Rue Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC H2W 2M4, Canada
L'Express, on rue St-Denis in the Plateau Mont-Royal neighborhood, opened in 1980 and has about it the air of a beloved institution. Indeed, with its timeless style, it feels even older than it is. This popular spot serves classic renditions of...
