Montreal
Collected by Haley Kane
Haley Kane′s Wishlist
Rue Saint Paul is the oldest, the most popular, and the most iconic of Old Montreal streets. It was Montreal's main thoroughfare in the 18th and 19th centuries, and although it doesn't hold the same strategic importance today, it's still at the...
1196 Voie Camillien-Houde, Montréal, QC H3H 1A1, Canada
Not unlike the Eiffel Tower in Paris or the Empire State Building in NYC, the Mont Royal acts as a natural landmark for orientation-challenged travelers. The "mountain" (some would call it a big hill) overlooks the entire city and offers...
6827 Rue Saint-Dominique, Montréal, QC H2S 3B1, Canada
Despite the rather audacious dual claim of frozen custard and Italian pizza specialties, Gema Pizzeria succeeds in pleasing all critics, thanks to refined, traditional, and extremely tasty fare, which is mostly made from produce bought at nearby...
138 Avenue Atwater, Montréal, QC H4C 2H6, Canada
The whole province of Quebec takes its agriculture very seriously, and consequently you can find some incredibly fresh, tasty products. The vendors at Atwater Market are passionate about what they sell, and they are more than happy to talk all...
4177 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2W 1Y7, Canada
My everyday diet goes off the rails when I visit Montreal. This is my favorite food town in the world, and I often begin an adventure with a visit to Patati Patata. Poutine for breakfast isn't a healthy option, but the beer I drink with it has...
110 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H2Y 1T1, Canada
A church—or, at least, a small chapel—has stood on the site of the Basilica of Notre-Dame since shortly after Ville-Marie (Montréal's predecessor) was founded in 1642. The current building, however, dates to 1829 and was constructed in a soaring...
343 Rue Saint Paul Est, Montréal, QC H2Y 1H3, Canada
Rustic elegance is the order of the day at La Champagnerie, a champagne-only bar in Old Montreal. Between the delicious cocktails, heaven-sent food, and exposed brick walls of this historic building, the drinking experience will be memorable. The...
252 Rue Rachel E, Montréal, QC H2W 1E5, Canada
What makes Réplika stand out from the rapidly growing Montreal indie coffee-shop scene is that it offers all things Turkish. People come here not only to gorge on Turkish goodness, but also to enjoy the plentiful sun, the ample seating space, the...
5135 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2T 1R9, Canada
Old Montreal, Montreal, QC, Canada
Whether boasting full-on winters is actually a curse or a blessing remains to be seen; but whenever a snowstorm hits and cover the city in a fresh layer of snow, one can hardly feel anything else than sheer excitement, especially in Old-Montreal....
In 2011, the Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal, founded in 1934, held its first concert in its new home, La Maison Symphonique de Montréal. The soaring building of glass and beech was designed by architect Jack Diamond and is now an anchor of the...
211 Rue Bernard O, Montréal, QC H2T 2K5, Canada
Possibly the most important and influential publishers of graphic novels in the last 20 years, Drawn & Quarterly has a must-visit shop in the cool Mile End neighborhood. It sells work from the extensive D&Q catalog (which includes Joe...
3670 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2X 2V4, Canada
Yes, there is Old Montreal and the shops of rue Sainte-Catherine. But Montreal is much more, especially in the Plateau Mont-Royal neighborhood, a place famous for its alternative atmosphere. Here you find tons of street art, each piece more...
1380 Rue Sherbrooke Ouest, Montréal, QC H3G 1J5, Canada
The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (Musée des Beaux Arts) is scattered across four different buildings, or pavilions. The Jean-Noël Desmarais Pavilion seen here is the institution's main building, with its international art collection. The other...
4777 Avenue Pierre-De Coubertin, Montréal, QC H1V 1B3, Canada
While most people head to the Olympic Center solely for the quirky stadium, I am happy to report that besides the biggest white elephant Montreal has ever known (it took 35 years to pay the stadium off after the Olympic Games were over), there is...
74 Avenue Fairmount O, Montréal, QC H2T 2M2, Canada
New York City vs Montreal. Oh, the debate. In the ongoing Great War of the Bagels between the two cities, Montreal has always been the favorite contender, both among the proud locals and the tourists. Let's be honest here—Montreal wins, and there...
1432 Rue Mackay, Montréal, QC H3G 2H7, Canada
The epitome of the indie coffee shop in Montreal, Myriade is a long-loved spot for hipsters, indie music connoisseurs, and lovers of good coffee. Although the indoor place is relatively small, the outdoor deck makes up for it if you are quick...
2047 Avenue du Mont-Royal E, Montréal, QC H2H 1J7, Canada
Few things make me happier than a good cocktail with friends after a long, hot day. Especially when said cocktail is inventive, delicious, and massive in size. La Distillerie, with four locations throughout Montreal (my favorite being on Mont...
