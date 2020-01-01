mONTREAL
Collected by Stephen Levine
3670 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2X 2V4, Canada
Yes, there is Old Montreal and the shops of rue Sainte-Catherine. But Montreal is much more, especially in the Plateau Mont-Royal neighborhood, a place famous for its alternative atmosphere. Here you find tons of street art, each piece more...
It wasn't until the summer of 2013 that food trucks were legally allowed to serve customers in Montreal. But when Montreal decides to do something, it goes big. As of this writing, 40 trucks have been granted a permit to roam the streets of the...
Mile End, Montreal, QC, Canada
The Mile End is Montreal's version of Brooklyn, Sodermälm, Shoreditch, and Kreuzberg put together. Hipsters, exotic eateries, and vintage shops abound. Mile End is also the cradle of Montreal’s music scene, cultural diversity and all things trendy...
263 Rue Saint- Viateur O, Montréal, QC H2V 1Y1, Canada
A vibrant Jewish culture didn’t just bring kosher delis to Montreal, they also brought bagels. Once again however we see Montreal in an unlikely competition with its foodie rival New York. For a true Montreal bagel experience we stopped by...
7070 Avenue Henri-Julien, Montréal, QC H2S 3S3, Canada
138 Avenue Atwater, Montréal, QC H4C 2H6, Canada
The whole province of Quebec takes its agriculture very seriously, and consequently you can find some incredibly fresh, tasty products. The vendors at Atwater Market are passionate about what they sell, and they are more than happy to talk all...
3721 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H4C 1P8, Canada
Better than Momofuku's—there, I said it! Everything they make here is delicious! Ready my full review here: http://willtravelforfood.com/2012/07/23/satay-brothers-montreal/
3895 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2W 1X9, Canada
While New York has its pastrami, Montréal is the home of smoked meat. (The preparation of both is similar: A beef brisket is cured in spices for a week, then hot-smoked and finally boiled before being served.) Though others may question the...
6731 Avenue de l'Esplanade, Montréal, QC H2V 4P9, Canada
This summer-only bar in Mile Ex (a ten-block area between Mile End and Parc Ex) is a festive place to end any warm-weather day. Basically a big concrete space with communal picnic tables, string lighting and a garage-door opening, the sum of those...
47 Rang Saint Pierre, Saint-Constant, QC J5A 1B9, Canada
Flyjin, one of old Montreal’s trendiest spots of the moment, is a contemporary reimagining of the traditional Japanese izakaya, or tavern. As you descend the gold-leaf lined staircase into the basement of Flyjin’s home, you’ll find yourself...
5171 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2T 1R9, Canada
The perfect mix of a restaurant and a drinking spot, Hotel Herman on Boulevard Saint-Laurent in Mile End is ideal for either a three-course feast or a quick glass with a side of nibbles. The kitchen specializes in sophisticated, fresh dishes like...
2491 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H3J 1N6, Canada
This Little Burgundy mainstay is the headquarters of chefs David McMillan and Frédéric Morin, the acclaimed and enterprising minds behind an evolving blackboard menu that has been known to feature smoked meat croquettes, house-cured...
1391 Rue Saint-Jacques, Montréal, QC H3C 1H2, Canada
Nora Gray quickly became one of my new favourite restaurants, not only in Montreal but anywhere in the past year. Liverpool House alumni and owners Chef Emma Cardarelli and Sommelier Ryan Gray cook up some serious Sicilian flavours at their casual...
1380 Rue Sherbrooke Ouest, Montréal, QC H3G 1J5, Canada
The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (Musée des Beaux Arts) is scattered across four different buildings, or pavilions. The Jean-Noël Desmarais Pavilion seen here is the institution's main building, with its international art collection. The other...
My vote for the best bowl of Asian noodles in New York City goes to Xi'an Famous Foods, which also won over Anthony Bourdain, food critics, and countless locals. The family-run business celebrates signature spicy dishes from its hometown in...
Momofuko Noodle Bar is the creation of the sometimes controversial Korean chef David Chang. This restauranteur has taken hold of several blocks in the East Village where you'll find a handful of his enterprises including the noodle bar and milk...
811 8th Ave, New York, NY 10019, USA
