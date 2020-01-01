montreal
Collected by Terry Carr
3670 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2X 2V4, Canada
Yes, there is Old Montreal and the shops of rue Sainte-Catherine. But Montreal is much more, especially in the Plateau Mont-Royal neighborhood, a place famous for its alternative atmosphere. Here you find tons of street art, each piece more...
1380 Rue Sherbrooke Ouest, Montréal, QC H3G 1J5, Canada
The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (Musée des Beaux Arts) is scattered across four different buildings, or pavilions. The Jean-Noël Desmarais Pavilion seen here is the institution's main building, with its international art collection. The other...
4777 Avenue Pierre-De Coubertin, Montréal, QC H1V 1B3, Canada
While most people head to the Olympic Center solely for the quirky stadium, I am happy to report that besides the biggest white elephant Montreal has ever known (it took 35 years to pay the stadium off after the Olympic Games were over), there is...
1432 Rue Mackay, Montréal, QC H3G 2H7, Canada
The epitome of the indie coffee shop in Montreal, Myriade is a long-loved spot for hipsters, indie music connoisseurs, and lovers of good coffee. Although the indoor place is relatively small, the outdoor deck makes up for it if you are quick...
Rue Saint Paul is the oldest, the most popular, and the most iconic of Old Montreal streets. It was Montreal's main thoroughfare in the 18th and 19th centuries, and although it doesn't hold the same strategic importance today, it's still at the...
110 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H2Y 1T1, Canada
A church—or, at least, a small chapel—has stood on the site of the Basilica of Notre-Dame since shortly after Ville-Marie (Montréal's predecessor) was founded in 1642. The current building, however, dates to 1829 and was constructed in a soaring...
252 Rue Rachel E, Montréal, QC H2W 1E5, Canada
What makes Réplika stand out from the rapidly growing Montreal indie coffee-shop scene is that it offers all things Turkish. People come here not only to gorge on Turkish goodness, but also to enjoy the plentiful sun, the ample seating space, the...
2491 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H3J 1N6, Canada
This Little Burgundy mainstay is the headquarters of chefs David McMillan and Frédéric Morin, the acclaimed and enterprising minds behind an evolving blackboard menu that has been known to feature smoked meat croquettes, house-cured...
895 Rue de la Gauchetière O, Montréal, QC H3B 4G1, Canada
The name "underground city" does not refer to some post-apocalyptic shelter. Mind you, it could very well act as such, but not just yet. Indeed, the Montreal underground city is more of an ingenuous network of tunnels, each connecting to office...
1 Côte de la Citadelle, Québec, QC G1R 3R2, Canada
I've been to Québec City several times, and it's never boring. Street art is all over Vieux-Québec (The "Old" city)—sculpture, plantings, frescoes... This is the Fresque du Petit Champlain, just a couple of blocks from the St. Lawrence River, a...
61 Rue du Petit Champlain, Québec, QC G1K 4H5, Canada
Beneath the ramparts of Québec City's Citadelle, the 'Rue du Petit-Champlain' is one of the oldest streets in North America. From its beginnings in the 1600's, this French colonial lane became a neighborhood of Irish immigrants in the 19th century...
1 Côte de la Citadelle, Québec, QC G1R 3R2, Canada
Drive half a day north from Boston, and you arrive in French-speaking Québec City, established in 1608 on a strategic bluff above the St. Lawrence River, still surrounded by its wall. Charles Dickens' 19th-century description of the place still...
Halifax, NS B3H, Canada
The Halifax Public Gardens are one of the best places in the city to go for a stroll, have a picnic, get an ice cream, feed some ducks, and (literally) stop and smell the roses. The gardens opened in 1867 and occupy 16 acres of land in the middle...
1723 Hollis St, Halifax, NS B3J 1V9, Canada
The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia is the largest art museum in Atlantic Canada, and has a varied collection, from historic Inuit stone carvings to Nova Scotian folk art, nautical paintings, classical portraits, and even the small home of one of the...
Cabot Trail, Pleasant Bay, NS B0E 2P0, Canada
The Queen of all of Nova Scotia’s driving routes – the Cabot Trail – is typically littered with superlatives such as best, greatest, and most scenic. It certainly deserves praise as it provides a whole different feel of Nova Scotia than the other...
1293 Grand Pré Rd, Wolfville, NS B4P 2R3, Canada
Whether you prefer a glass of sauvignon blanc or a cold pint of ale, Nova Scotia’s Good Cheer Trail will lead you to a good time and tasty drink. It’s the first trail of its kind in North America, connecting 35 wineries, craft breweries, and...
23475 Cabot Trail, Pleasant Bay, NS B0E 2P0, Canada
Make sure you stop at this picturesque hotel and restaurant along the Cabot Trail. We were blown away by the row of colorful chairs up on the cliff - the perfect spot for a break to soak in the beauty of Cape Breton. The property is a hotel and...
98 Broadway, Corner Brook, NL A2H 4C8, Canada
Fancy That is a small shop with a selection of fine gifts, art and hand-crafted items made by Newfoundland artisans. Visitors can choose from souvenirs such as hand-carved figures of mummers (a type of folk dancer) or Newfoundland-inspired...
74 Broadway, Corner Brook, NL A2H 4C8, Canada
The Best Coast Café serves all-day breakfast and brunch, featuring fresh local ingredients in a cozy, intimate setting. Classic dishes have a Newfoundland-inspired twist, like eggs Benedict served over fish cakes. There’s always fresh coffee...
MALA sells handmade fine crafts and artwork from Western Newfoundland. You’ll find specialty items, including soap, jewelry, knitwear, pottery, fine art and crafts. The shop also features an interesting assortment of wool yarns, both hand-spun...
Mayfair Ave, Corner Brook, NL A2H 6M7, Canada
Perched atop Crow Hill you’ll find the Captain James Cook Monument, a National Historic Site overlooking beautiful Corner Brook and the Bay of Islands. British explorer and cartographer Captain James Cook, perhaps most famous for his journeys to...
1 Cobb Ln, Corner Brook, NL A2H 2V3, Canada
The Corner Brook Stream Trail has three distinct sections as it follows the stream through the city. You can walk as much or as little of it as you like, choosing either the downtown stretch, around Glynmill Inn Pond; the gorge area, which...
323 St George St, Annapolis Royal, NS B0S 1A0, Canada
Fishing boats resting on the ocean bottom is not an uncommon sight around the Bay of Fundy in Nova Scotia. The Bay of Fundy tides are a unique and destination worthy phenomenon – it’s claim to fame is having the highest tidal range in the world....
Guysborough, NS, Canada
As the old truck lumbered down the highway we talked about the type of photography I normally like to do and he was able to narrow down some key stops for our morning where I’d be able to get some great shots that fit my style. It really is rare...
10235/6 Peggys Cove Rd, Glen Margaret, NS B3Z 3J1, Canada
Drive the South Shore of Nova Scotia from Halifax to Yarmouth. One would think this route was full of lighthouses—it has its fair share—however there's much more than just lighthouses to satisfy your eyes. We left Halifax and headed for Peggy’s...
After Newfoundland sheds its snowy mantle in spring, the coastline teems with nesting puffins, feeding humpbacks, and blue-flag irises. The province is also the best place in North America to see icebergs, a fitting way to honor the Titanic, which...
