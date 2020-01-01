Where are you going?
Saint-Louis Square

312 R. du Square-Saint-Louis, Montréal, QC H2X 1A5, Canada
The Carré Saint-Louis (also known as St. Louis Square) is one of Montréal's most important literary streetscapes. Famed Québecois poets Émile Nelligan and Gaston Miron called this home. Brightly painted Victorian/Second Empire graystone rowhouses...
More Details >
Save Place

Point G

1266 Avenue du Mont-Royal E, Montréal, QC H2J 1Y4, Canada
People who haven't heard of macarons by now probably live under a rock. Not just yet another French dessert to travel across the pond, macarons are a delightful bite-size sandwich-like treat, with a thin, crusty envelope and a flush, jam-like...
More Details >
Save Place

Bar Chez Baptiste

1045 Avenue du Mont-Royal E, Montréal, QC H2J 1X7, Canada
Chez Baptiste has been open since 1922 and although it recently underwent a rejuvenating identiity change, it still holds that old-world mystique that only places this old can have. Times have changed. Fashion has changed. Residents have changed....
More Details >
Save Place

L'Avenue Du Mont-Royal

1012 Avenue du Mont-Royal E #101, Montréal, QC H2J 1X6, Canada
You know how they say that Montreal is a happy mixture of North America and Europe? Well, if there's one place in the city that's truly unique, and not influenced by any other colony, it's Plateau Mont-Royal. Located just a few minutes north of...
More Details >
Save Place

Schwartz's

3895 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2W 1X9, Canada
While New York has its pastrami, Montréal is the home of smoked meat. (The preparation of both is similar: A beef brisket is cured in spices for a week, then hot-smoked and finally boiled before being served.) Though others may question the...
More Details >
Save Place

L'usine de Spaghetti

273 Rue Saint Paul Est, Montréal, QC H2Y 1H2, Canada
Montreal doesn't lack for atmospheric restaurants in which both the decor and the aromas entice anyone who walks by. But my favorite of them all is, without a doubt, the Usine de Spaghetti, nestled on the quiet side of the touristy St. Paul Street...
More Details >
Save Place

Pho Bang New York

1001 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2Z 1J4, Canada
While the map says it's located in Montreal's Chinatown, do not let yourself be scared of labels. The area is more of a melting pot of several Asian cultures rather than the Chinese alone—luckily for us, if I do say so: the more the merrier! Pho...
More Details >
Save Place

Brasserie T!

1425 Rue Jeanne-Mance, Montréal, QC H2X 2J4, Canada
Ask any Montrealer the question "Which is the fanciest restaurant in town?" and chances are Toqué! will be a frequent answer. Indeed, quite fancy. But also quite expensive. Luckily, chef Charles-Antoine Crête, once mentored by Toqué's Normand...
More Details >
Save Place

À la Folie

1126 Avenue du Mont-Royal E, Montréal, QC H2J 1X8, Canada
I'll be honest—these are the first macarons I have had in my life. Not being an authority on the delicate little bundles, I can't say how these compare to what you'd find at other bakeries in the city, but from a dessert perspective these were...
More Details >
Save Place

Brit & Chips

433 Rue McGill, Montréal, QC H2Y 2H1, Canada
Fish and chips is a well-known staple of British cuisine, and while the British troops leftCanada well before the 20th century, this lovely dish still lingers inMontreal. Brit & Chips' mission is to capture as authentically as possible the...
More Details >
Save Place

Poutineville

1348 Rue Beaubien E, Montréal, QC H2G 3A7, Canada
No visit to Montreal is complete without a good poutine, preferably late at night (it is well-known among Montrealers that poutine is the best cure for a hangover). But instead of hitting the touristy Old Port joints or the busy Banquise, why not...
More Details >
Save Place

Poutine La Banquise

181 Rue Saint Paul Est, Montréal, QC H2Y 1G8, Canada
Poutine is the stuff of legends, much to the chagrin of many Canadians. It is the one food non-Canadians seem to know the most about, and a snack of this heavy dish is at the top of the list for most visitors to Montreal. Even though it can be...
More Details >
Save Place

Maamm Bolduc

4351 Avenue de Lorimier, Montréal, QC H2H 2B3, Canada
If you are moving to Montreal or spending a few weeks on the Plateau Mont-Royal, you must pay a visit to Ma'am Bolduc. Located in a graded building on the eastern, less glamorous but more authentic side of the neighborhood, the restaurant has been...
More Details >
Save Place

L'Oeufrier

2017 Avenue du Mont-Royal E, Montréal, QC H2H 1J6, Canada
This Plateau Mont-Royal institution just celebrated its five-year anniversary with a bang, and it is with great pleasure that I joined in the festivities and ordered my favorite dish on the menu: the breakfast poutine. If you are not one for...
More Details >
Save Place

Au Pied de Cochon

536 Avenue Duluth E, Montréal, QC H2L 1A9, Canada
Chef Martin Picard is one of the leaders of Montréal's restaurant scene, introducing diners—and other chefs—to a new appreciation of the bounty of local ingredients grown and produced in Québec. (He is also a television celebrity both as the host...
More Details >
Save Place

L'Gros Luxe

451 Avenue Duluth E, Montréal, QC H2L 1A5, Canada
Where in Montreal can diners hope for an affordable meal that isn't drenched in oil or entirely free of flavors? At L'Gros Luxe, that's where. This stylish neighborhood watering hole may look like a hip, Victorian-inspired and overall super cool...
More Details >
Save Place

Foufounes Électriques

87 Rue Sainte-Catherine E, Montréal, QC H2X 1K5, Canada
In the heart of Montreal's Quartier Latin, Foufounes Électriques, or simply Les Foufs, is the oldest alternative rock venue in the city and has been a cultural institution since 1983, with its four bars, performance space, and art gallery. The...
More Details >
Save Place

Alexandraplatz

6731 Avenue de l'Esplanade, Montréal, QC H2V 4P9, Canada
This summer-only bar in Mile Ex (a ten-block area between Mile End and Parc Ex) is a festive place to end any warm-weather day. Basically a big concrete space with communal picnic tables, string lighting and a garage-door opening, the sum of those...
More Details >
Save Place

Society for Arts and Technology

1201 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2X 2S6, Canada
Don't let the formal name of the Société des Arts Technologiques fool you. Yes, SAT is a non-profit cultural institution, established in 1996 to promote the development of immersive technologies and augmented reality. It is also, however, a...
More Details >
Save Place

Montreal Eaton Centre

705 Rue Sainte-Catherine O, Montréal, QC H3B 4G5, Canada
Montreal's underground city is an ingenuous network of tunnels connecting office towers, malls, metro stations, universities, and hotels. These 33 kilometers of walkways and 120 access points are nestled under street level. Montrealers and...
More Details >
Save Place

Foodtrucks

It wasn't until the summer of 2013 that food trucks were legally allowed to serve customers in Montreal. But when Montreal decides to do something, it goes big. As of this writing, 40 trucks have been granted a permit to roam the streets of the...
More Details >
Save Place

Mile End

Mile End, Montreal, QC, Canada
The Mile End is Montreal's version of Brooklyn, Sodermälm, Shoreditch, and Kreuzberg put together. Hipsters, exotic eateries, and vintage shops abound. Mile End is also the cradle of Montreal's music scene, cultural diversity and all things trendy...
More Details >
Save Place

Fitz & Follwell Co.

1251 Rue Rachel E, Montréal, QC H2J 2J9, Canada
Hunting poutine is hard work, but it can do serious damage to your waistline if you're not careful. Call in at Fitz & Follwell and work off some of those excess curds on a bike, snow, or walking tour of Montreal. The shop is located on beautiful...
More Details >
Save Place

Festival TransAmériques

460 Rue Sainte-Catherine O #810, Montréal, QC H3B 1A7, Canada
The Festival TransAmériques (FTA) which will celebrate its 9th year in 2015 is one of the highlights of summer in Montréal and one of the world's premier events for contemporary artists working in the worlds of dance, theater, and performance art....
More Details >
Save Place

L'Opéra de Montréal

260 Maisonneuve Blvd W, Montreal, QC H4B, Canada
Another fixture of the Place des Arts is the Opéra de Montréal, founded in 1980 and the largest francophone opera company in North America. At the heart of the Opéra de Montréal's mission is bringing new artists to opera and expanding its audience...
More Details >
Save Place

Notre Dame Basilica

110 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H2Y 1T1, Canada
A church—or, at least, a small chapel—has stood on the site of the Basilica of Notre-Dame since shortly after Ville-Marie (Montréal's predecessor) was founded in 1642. The current building, however, dates to 1829 and was constructed in a soaring...
More Details >
Save Place

Olive et Gourmando

351 Rue Saint-Paul O, Montréal, QC H2Y 2A7, Canada
This perennially popular bakery and sandwich spot can feel somewhat out of place. With its cozy atmosphere in a plant-filled space, and its menu of warm panini, delicious sandwiches on artisanal breads, generous salads, and perfectly executed...
More Details >
Save Place

Place Jacques-Cartier

Place Jacques-Cartier, Montréal, QC H2Y, Canada
Running from the waterfront to Montréal's City Hall, at the opposite end of a gently sloping hill, Place Jacques-Cartier has been a center of the city's street life for more than two centuries. It was laid out at the beginning of the 19th century...
More Details >
Save Place

Place d'Armes

55 Rue Saint-Jacques, Montréal, QC H2Y 1K9, Canada
To me, no other place in Montréal represents the city better than Place d'Armes. After all, it is the second oldest public site in the city, and its center is home to a statue of Paul de Chomedey, the founder of Montréal. And the varied...
More Details >
Save Place

Les 3 Brasseurs Resto Microbrasserie

732 Rue Sainte-Catherine O, Montréal, QC H3B 1B9, Canada
Les Trois Brasseurs (literally The Three Brewers) formed in Northern France in the late 1980s and aimed to recreate the tradition of small-scale beer-making, all while offering tasty, local dishes. Mission accomplished! An authentic microbrewery...
More Details >
Save Place

Brasserie Artisanale L'Amère A Boire Inc

2049 Rue Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC H2X 3K8, Canada
Outrageously good craft beer and the best nachos in Montreal. A tidy little patio with views of one of Montreal's more eclectic neighborhoods, plenty of Canadian tuxedos, and a disturbing number of toque wearing folk. Good times had by all. I'm a...
More Details >
Save Place

Dieu du Ciel

29 Laurier Avenue, Montréal, QC H2T 2N2, Canada
I never pass up an opportunity to sample fresh concoctions at my favorite Montreal brewpub. The atmosphere is lively, the servers extremely knowledgeable, and the snackables extraordinary. I'm a huge fan of Peche Mortel (Imperial Coffee Stout),...
More Details >
Save Place

Le Cheval Blanc

809 Rue Ontario E, Montréal, QC H2L 1P1, Canada
Le Cheval Blanc is a beloved Montreal brewery that was doing craft before craft was cool. In 1986 this was licensed as Montreal's first brewpub. LCB pulls double duty as a busy diner in one of the city's liveliest neighborhoods, so it's worth...
More Details >
Save Place

Le Sainte-Élisabeth

1412 Rue Sainte Élisabeth, Montréal, QC H2X 1L4, Canada
Tucked down a nondescript route off a much busier thoroughfare, the building out front isn't notable and the pub inside is pretty much a standard-issue Irish bar. But the secret garden out back is one of the best places in town to grab a pint. The...
More Details >
Save Place

BENELUX Brasserie Artisanale

245 Rue Sherbrooke O, Montréal, QC H2X 1X8, Canada
The brew pub is quite unassuming from the outside. The entryway is pretty much filled with empty casks, and it's not until you've been to the other side of the place that you really see the potential. That moment is when you get to the bar....
More Details >
Save Place

Helm Microbrasserie

273 Bernard Street west, Montréal, QC H2V 1T5, Canada
HELM is an acronym formed from the French names for the four ingredients of beer—hops, water, yeast, and malt. This establishment serves 11 beers, and each is unique, brewed on site, and made of 90 percent Québécois...
More Details >
Save Place

Brutopia

Welcome to Montreal's oldest beer heaven! With 3 bars, 3 floors, open from 3 to 3 every day, Brutopia's rules are simple (and come in 3's). Drink good beer, eat good food, and enjoy life. I don't know many people who would argue with that. One of...
More Details >
Save Place

Terrasses Bonsecours

364 Rue de la Commune E, Montréal, QC H2Y 1J3, Canada
Secluded from Old Montreal's main road, Terrasses Bonsecours looks like a secret. On four terraces overlooking Old Montreal and downtown, this upmarket bistro and club is a great place to start a night. It's normally busiest at happy hour, when...
More Details >
Save Place

Champagnerie

343 Rue Saint Paul Est, Montréal, QC H2Y 1H3, Canada
Rustic elegance is the order of the day at La Champagnerie, a champagne-only bar in Old Montreal. Between the delicious cocktails, heaven-sent food, and exposed brick walls of this historic building, the drinking experience will be memorable. The...
More Details >
Save Place

Bar Bistro Bily Kun

354 Avenue du Mont-Royal E, Montréal, QC H2T 1P9, Canada
Named after a teeny little bar in a small Czech village where Goethe himself used to hang out, Bily Kun was born out of a desire to recreate the atmosphere of the original. On this side of the pond, that is. And with a slightly more quirky feel to...
More Details >
Save Place

Canadian Maple Delights

84 Rue Saint Paul Est, Montréal, QC H2Y 1G6, Canada
Let's start with this. The province of Quebec produces over 80 percent of the world supply of maple syrup. You're welcome. Which means we know our stuff; we know precisely how to use it, with what ingredients and in what quantities (that is, with...
More Details >
Save Place

L'Express

3927 Rue Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC H2W 2M4, Canada
L'Express, on rue St-Denis in the Plateau Mont-Royal neighborhood, opened in 1980 and has about it the air of a beloved institution. Indeed, with its timeless style, it feels even older than it is. This popular spot serves classic renditions of...
More Details >
Save Place

Kondiaronk

1196 Voie Camillien-Houde, Montréal, QC H3H 1A1, Canada
Not unlike the Eiffel Tower in Paris or the Empire State Building in NYC, the Mont Royal acts as a natural landmark for orientation-challenged travelers. The "mountain" (some would call it a big hill) overlooks the entire city and offers...
More Details >
Save Place

Biodôme de Montréal

4777 Avenue Pierre-De Coubertin, Montréal, QC H1V 1B3, Canada
While most people head to the Olympic Center solely for the quirky stadium, I am
More Details >
Save Place

Jean-Talon Market

7070 Avenue Henri-Julien, Montréal, QC H2S 3S3, Canada
After Toronto, Montréal is the Canadian city with the largest population of residents of Italian descent. For more than a century, the community has been centered in one of the city's most charming neighborhoods, Little Italy. The way to the heart...
More Details >

