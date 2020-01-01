Montreal
Collected by Anna Marosi
180 Rue Saint- Viateur O, Montréal, QC H2T 2L3, Canada
Formerly a members-only spot, this is now the place where old Italians and young hipsters meet for expertly pulled espressos and a seat in a sunlit window.
110 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H2Y 1T1, Canada
A church—or, at least, a small chapel—has stood on the site of the Basilica of Notre-Dame since shortly after Ville-Marie (Montréal's predecessor) was founded in 1642. The current building, however, dates to 1829 and was constructed in a soaring...
1012 Avenue du Mont-Royal E #101, Montréal, QC H2J 1X6, Canada
You know how they say that Montreal is a happy mixture of North America and Europe? Well, if there's one place in the city that's truly unique, and not influenced by any other colony, it's Plateau Mont-Royal. Located just a few minutes north of...
1412 Rue Sainte Élisabeth, Montréal, QC H2X 1L4, Canada
Tucked down a nondescript route off a much busier thoroughfare, the building out front isn't notable and the pub inside is pretty much a standard-issue Irish bar. But the secret garden out back is one of the best places in town to grab a pint. The...
809 Rue Ontario E, Montréal, QC H2L 1P1, Canada
Le Cheval Blanc is a beloved Montreal brewery that was doing craft before craft was cool. In 1986 this was licensed as Montreal's first brewpub. LCB pulls double duty as a busy diner in one of the city's liveliest neighborhoods, so it's worth...
138 Avenue Atwater, Montréal, QC H4C 2H6, Canada
The whole province of Quebec takes its agriculture very seriously, and consequently you can find some incredibly fresh, tasty products. The vendors at Atwater Market are passionate about what they sell, and they are more than happy to talk all...
84 Rue Saint Paul Est, Montréal, QC H2Y 1G6, Canada
Let's start with this. The province of Quebec produces over 80 percent of the world supply of maple syrup. You're welcome. Which means we know our stuff; we know precisely how to use it, with what ingredients and in what quantities (that is, with...
Rue Saint Paul is the oldest, the most popular, and the most iconic of Old Montreal streets. It was Montreal's main thoroughfare in the 18th and 19th centuries, and although it doesn't hold the same strategic importance today, it's still at the...
1260 Chemin Remembrance, Montréal, QC H3H 1A2, Canada
Mount Royal Park starts at the edge of the city just beyond the McGill campus and runs alongside neighborhoods like Plateau before rising to the top of 764-foot-tall Mount Royal (Mont Réal), the hill that gives the city its name. The twisting...
Le Plateau-Mont-Royal, Montreal, QC, Canada
Le Plateau Mont-Royal is pretty much a living postcard of Montreal’s essence: picturesque, discreet side streets, wood-paneled cafés filled with angst-ridden writers, and tiny restaurants where one cannot help but feel in luck whenever they manage...
3927 Rue Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC H2W 2M4, Canada
L'Express, on rue St-Denis in the Plateau Mont-Royal neighborhood, opened in 1980 and has about it the air of a beloved institution. Indeed, with its timeless style, it feels even older than it is. This popular spot serves classic renditions of...
404 Rue Saint-Pierre, Montréal, QC H2Y 2M3, Canada
I love Montreal, I love French food, and I love going overboard when I visit my favorite Canadian chow town. If you have any love for Charcuterie at all, this restaurant in Old Montreal will serve up plenty of your Basque favorites. If you're not...
