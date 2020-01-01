Montreal
1260 Chemin Remembrance, Montréal, QC H3H 1A2, Canada
From the top of Mont Royal (the city's namesake), you get this view over downtown and the St. Lawrence River. Frederick Law Olmstead (the same guy who designed New York's Central Park), laid out the public park—including "the Mountain," the city's...
110 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H2Y 1T1, Canada
A church—or, at least, a small chapel—has stood on the site of the Basilica of Notre-Dame since shortly after Ville-Marie (Montréal's predecessor) was founded in 1642. The current building, however, dates to 1829 and was constructed in a soaring...
351 Rue Saint-Paul O, Montréal, QC H2Y 2A7, Canada
This perennially popular bakery and sandwich spot can feel somewhat out of place. With its cozy atmosphere in a plant-filled space, and its menu of warm panini, delicious sandwiches on artisanal breads, generous salads, and perfectly executed...
7070 Avenue Henri-Julien, Montréal, QC H2S 3S3, Canada
a 1C5, 446 Place Jacques-Cartier, Montréal, QC H2Y 3B3, Canada
Cabane a Sucre is a small shop in the middle of Place Jacques-Cartier, located in the heart of Old Montreal. On the cold December night I was in Montreal, their apple cider helped to warm my hands and body. I would also like to mention that the...
Ville-Marie, Montreal, QC, Canada
Where North American meets Europe, and where history meets today. Old-Montreal could fool visitors into believing they've traveled halfway across the world! Cobblestone streets and old, intricately ornate buildings abound—thanks to Montreal’s...
1615 R. Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC H2X 3K3, Canada
Coocoo for chocolate? Head over to the Boulevard Saint-Laurent location of this local chain and order the molten hot chocolate with a brownie. Or maybe the lava cake. Or how about a crêpe, lathered with hazelnut chocolate sauce and topped with a...
414 Rue Saint-Sulpice, Montréal, QC H2Y 2V5, Canada
Located right in the heart of Old Montreal and literally right beside Notre Dame Cathedral, Le St. Sulpice is a pleasant surprise of a hotel. When you walk into the hotel, you’re greeted kindly and you can smell the sweet scent of mango. I was...
Spanning four (yes, four!) frigid winter weekends, Montreal's Igloofest is the ultimate outdoor music festival. Flooded with kids decked out in their warmest––and brightest––snow gear, electro beats pump out over the crowds while lights brighten...
3895 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2W 1X9, Canada
While New York has its pastrami, Montréal is the home of smoked meat. (The preparation of both is similar: A beef brisket is cured in spices for a week, then hot-smoked and finally boiled before being served.) Though others may question the...
