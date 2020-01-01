Montreal
Collected by Luba Dudenko
Rue McGill & Rue de la Commune O, Montréal, QC H3C, Canada
Bota Bota began its life on the water as a ferryboat. Then called the Arthur Cardin, it sailed between the cities of Sorel and Berthier, just east of Montreal, back in the 1950s. Many years later, someone had the idea to transform this mothballed...
3670 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2X 2V4, Canada
Yes, there is Old Montreal and the shops of rue Sainte-Catherine. But Montreal is much more, especially in the Plateau Mont-Royal neighborhood, a place famous for its alternative atmosphere. Here you find tons of street art, each piece more...
Mile End, Montreal, QC, Canada
The Mile End is Montreal's version of Brooklyn, Sodermälm, Shoreditch, and Kreuzberg put together. Hipsters, exotic eateries, and vintage shops abound. Mile End is also the cradle of Montreal’s music scene, cultural diversity and all things trendy...
1251 Rue Rachel E, Montréal, QC H2J 2J9, Canada
Hunting poutine is hard work, but it can do serious damage to your waistline if you're not careful. Call in at Fitz & Follwell and work off some of those excess curds on a bike, snow, or walking tour of Montreal. The shop is located on beautiful...
160 Chemin du Tour de l'isle, Montréal, QC H3C 4G8, Canada
Buckminster Fuller's Biosphere, constructed for the 1967 Montreal Expo, is one of the city's most iconic buildings. Ironically, the 20-story Biosphere was intended to be a temporary structure, but construction crews chose to weld, rather than...
87 Rue Sainte-Catherine E, Montréal, QC H2X 1K5, Canada
In the heart of Montreal’s Quartier Latin, Foufounes Électriques, or simply Les Foufs, is the oldest alternative rock venue in the city and has been a cultural institution since 1983, with its four bars, performance space, and art gallery. The...
1201 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2X 2S6, Canada
Don’t let the formal name of the Société des Arts Technologiques fool you. Yes, SAT is a non-profit cultural institution, established in 1996 to promote the development of immersive technologies and augmented reality. It is also, however, a...
185 Rue Sainte-Catherine O, Montréal, QC H2X 3X5, Canada
The Musée d'Art Contemporain de Montréal, commonly known as MAC, is one of the city's leading cultural institutions. The museum aims to be both a showcase for Montréal artists and a place where international figures are...
407 Rue Saint-Pierre, Montréal, QC H2Y 2M3, Canada
The Centre Phi, which opened in 2012, is a place for Montreal’s artists to both create and showcase their art. The new addition to Old Montreal’s cultural scene is a versatile space able to accommodate conferences, screenings, concerts and...
1546 Avenue Laurier E, Montréal, QC H2J 3W5, Canada
This is one of the few cafés in the area that resists the urge to transform into a hipsters-only kind of place. Montreal Café is relaxed and eclectic, both in its decor and its clientele, but it never disappoints. Besides the delicious brownies, I...
1432 Rue Mackay, Montréal, QC H3G 2H7, Canada
The epitome of the indie coffee shop in Montreal, Myriade is a long-loved spot for hipsters, indie music connoisseurs, and lovers of good coffee. Although the indoor place is relatively small, the outdoor deck makes up for it if you are quick...
252 Rue Rachel E, Montréal, QC H2W 1E5, Canada
What makes Réplika stand out from the rapidly growing Montreal indie coffee-shop scene is that it offers all things Turkish. People come here not only to gorge on Turkish goodness, but also to enjoy the plentiful sun, the ample seating space, the...
201 Avenue Fairmount O, Montréal, QC H2T 2M8, Canada
Arts Café is pretty much what every coffee shop should be about: beautiful design, delicious food, and quality coffee prepared by competent baristas. Trust me when I say that after visiting Arts Café, most other places will pale in comparison. The...
5201 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2T 1S4, Canada
This famous and beloved dinner spot emblematic of Mile End is so popular for brunch, you’ll have to leave your name at the door and go for a walk around the neighborhood until they call you for your turn. It’s worth the wait, though; their...
110 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H2Y 1T1, Canada
A church—or, at least, a small chapel—has stood on the site of the Basilica of Notre-Dame since shortly after Ville-Marie (Montréal's predecessor) was founded in 1642. The current building, however, dates to 1829 and was constructed in a soaring...
351 Rue Saint-Paul O, Montréal, QC H2Y 2A7, Canada
This perennially popular bakery and sandwich spot can feel somewhat out of place. With its cozy atmosphere in a plant-filled space, and its menu of warm panini, delicious sandwiches on artisanal breads, generous salads, and perfectly executed...
Montreal, QC H2Y 3Z2, Canada
Notre-Dame-de-Bonsecours is one of the oldest chapels in the city—from 1771, to be exact. It isn't particularly big, or particularly tall, but something about it is so special that it overshadows the more massive spires of the city. Back in the...
Place Jacques-Cartier, Montréal, QC H2Y, Canada
Running from the waterfront to Montréal's City Hall, at the opposite end of a gently sloping hill, Place Jacques-Cartier has been a center of the city's street life for more than two centuries. It was laid out at the beginning of the 19th century...
211 Rue Bernard O, Montréal, QC H2T 2K5, Canada
Possibly the most important and influential publishers of graphic novels in the last 20 years, Drawn & Quarterly has a must-visit shop in the cool Mile End neighborhood. It sells work from the extensive D&Q catalog (which includes Joe...
312 R. du Square-Saint-Louis, Montréal, QC H2X 1A5, Canada
The Carré Saint-Louis (also known as St. Louis Square) is one of Montréal's most important literary streetscapes. Famed Québecois poets Émile Nelligan and Gaston Miron called this home. Brightly painted Victorian/Second Empire graystone rowhouses...
1300 Avenue Laurier E, Montréal, QC H2J 1H3, Canada
This place is nothing short of a local institution. Bo-Bec has served countless cones and ice cream sandwiches since it opened in the late 1980s, but the owner never changed the warm, genuine smile he offers every customer who walks in. And that...
112 Avenue du Mont-Royal E, Montréal, QC H2T 1N8, Canada
We all know the 21st century hasn't been very kind to the music industry as of yet. But that doesn't stop À Paul Boutique from being quite successful, although I suspect people go more for the interaction with the exuberant owner and the cute shop...
1266 Avenue du Mont-Royal E, Montréal, QC H2J 1Y4, Canada
People who haven't heard of macarons by now probably live under a rock. Not just yet another French dessert to travel across the pond, macarons are a delightful bite-size sandwich-like treat, with a thin, crusty envelope and a flush, jam-like...
Rue Saint Paul is the oldest, the most popular, and the most iconic of Old Montreal streets. It was Montreal's main thoroughfare in the 18th and 19th centuries, and although it doesn't hold the same strategic importance today, it's still at the...
1196 Voie Camillien-Houde, Montréal, QC H3H 1A1, Canada
Not unlike the Eiffel Tower in Paris or the Empire State Building in NYC, the Mont Royal acts as a natural landmark for orientation-challenged travelers. The "mountain" (some would call it a big hill) overlooks the entire city and offers...
This is the closest you'll get to France without actually going. The shop of famed pâtissier Christian Faure recently opened in the heart of Old Montreal, on the site of the first public market, and it's already become a must-do. A look at the...
1260 Chemin Remembrance, Montréal, QC H3H 1A2, Canada
From the top of Mont Royal (the city's namesake), you get this view over downtown and the St. Lawrence River. Frederick Law Olmstead (the same guy who designed New York's Central Park), laid out the public park—including "the Mountain," the city's...
181 Rue Saint Paul Est, Montréal, QC H2Y 1G8, Canada
Poutine is the stuff of legends, much to the chagrin of many Canadians. It is the one food non-Canadians seem to know the most about, and a snack of this heavy dish is at the top of the list for most visitors to Montreal. Even though it can be...
273 Bernard Street west, Montréal, QC H2V 1T5, Canada
HELM is an acronym formed from the French names for the four ingredients of beer—hops, water, yeast, and malt. This establishment serves 11 beers, and each is unique, brewed on site, and made of 90 percent Québécois...
1348 Rue Beaubien E, Montréal, QC H2G 3A7, Canada
No visit to Montreal is complete without a good poutine, preferably late at night (it is well-known among Montrealers that poutine is the best cure for a hangover). But instead of hitting the touristy Old Port joints or the busy Banquise, why not...
286 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H2Y 1T6, Canada
Ah, The City of Saints—La Belle Ville—Canada's glorious cultural capital. There's no better place to have a Canadian experience than in this great city. And there's no better place to begin your day than the gourmet cafe, Le Gros Jambon. It all...
273 Rue Saint Paul Est, Montréal, QC H2Y 1H2, Canada
Montreal doesn't lack for atmospheric restaurants in which both the decor and the aromas entice anyone who walks by. But my favorite of them all is, without a doubt, the Usine de Spaghetti, nestled on the quiet side of the touristy St. Paul Street...
What's not to like about Museumplein? In summer, it's as chill as Vondelpark, with picnickers playing instruments and getting high on the lawn. Add more grass and the field becomes stoners' heaven as well as a magnet for art aficionados. The...
Oudezijds Voorburgwal 30, 1012 GD Amsterdam, Netherlands
Who'd guess you'd find a working micro-brewery in Amsterdam's Red Light District? Yet there it is on tree-draped Oudezijdsvoorburgwal: Brouwerij de Prael, a sunshine yellow 17th century canal house where Golden Age auctions were held, now a...
