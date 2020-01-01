Montreal
Collected by Leslie Bendell
7070 Avenue Henri-Julien, Montréal, QC H2S 3S3, Canada
263 Rue Saint- Viateur O, Montréal, QC H2V 1Y1, Canada
A vibrant Jewish culture didn’t just bring kosher delis to Montreal, they also brought bagels. Once again however we see Montreal in an unlikely competition with its foodie rival New York. For a true Montreal bagel experience we stopped by...
The intersection of St. Laurent and Fairmont is an intersection of awesome—Cafe Sardine, Boulangerie Guillame and Lawrence are all right beside each other on the east side. Further west, you'll stroll to find Fairmont Bagel and Drogheria for...
3895 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2W 1X9, Canada
While New York has its pastrami, Montréal is the home of smoked meat. (The preparation of both is similar: A beef brisket is cured in spices for a week, then hot-smoked and finally boiled before being served.) Though others may question the...
110 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H2Y 1T1, Canada
A church—or, at least, a small chapel—has stood on the site of the Basilica of Notre-Dame since shortly after Ville-Marie (Montréal's predecessor) was founded in 1642. The current building, however, dates to 1829 and was constructed in a soaring...
106 Rue Saint-Paul O, Montréal, QC H2Y 1Z3, Canada
Named after a famous Montreal poet, the Nelligan exudes European elegance but with a twist that only Old Montreal can offer. The building itself is over 100 years old, and it's located just steps from historic Place Royale—the first public square...
3721 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H4C 1P8, Canada
Better than Momofuku's—there, I said it! Everything they make here is delicious! Ready my full review here: http://willtravelforfood.com/2012/07/23/satay-brothers-montreal/
451 Rue Saint-Jean, Montréal, QC H2Y 2R5, Canada
Contemporary art can sometimes be pretentious or obscure, but DHC/ART adds an edgy sense of wit, with exhibitions ranging from the visual puns of Ceal Floyer to the exuberant portraits of John Currin.451 rue St.-Jean, (514) 849-3742.
160 Chemin du Tour de l'isle, Montréal, QC H3C 4G8, Canada
Buckminster Fuller's Biosphere, constructed for the 1967 Montreal Expo, is one of the city's most iconic buildings. Ironically, the 20-story Biosphere was intended to be a temporary structure, but construction crews chose to weld, rather than...
4777 Avenue Pierre-De Coubertin, Montréal, QC H1V 1B3, Canada
From the observation deck of Montréal's Olympic Tower, almost sixty stories up (574ft/175m), look down at this stingray/spaceship-inspired structure. It's the Biodôme. Originally built as the velodrome for the 1976 Olympics, it was converted in...
1380 Rue Sherbrooke Ouest, Montréal, QC H3G 1J5, Canada
The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (Musée des Beaux Arts) is scattered across four different buildings, or pavilions. The Jean-Noël Desmarais Pavilion seen here is the institution's main building, with its international art collection. The other...
Montreal, QC, Canada
You might not think that Canadian history is a topic that would sustain your interest for too long, but a visit to the McCord Museum will likely change that preconception. With a tagline of "Our People, Our Stories," the museum is committed to...
4101 Rue Sherbrooke E, Montréal, QC H1X 2B2, Canada
The Lantern Festival is without a doubt my favorite festival—ever, in the world. I'm not even sure why. It's not star-studded. It's not particularly big. It's not in the warmest conditions. But damn it if it's not the prettiest thing. The pathways...
Ville-Marie, Montreal, QC, Canada
Where North American meets Europe, and where history meets today. Old-Montreal could fool visitors into believing they've traveled halfway across the world! Cobblestone streets and old, intricately ornate buildings abound—thanks to Montreal’s...
3535 Rue Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC H2X 3P1, Canada
This is not just another luxury hotel. It's a teaching establishment, where students learn the tricks of the hospitality trade and will eventually be sent off to work in one of the Relais & Châteaux properties around the world. And when you think...
447 Rue Saint-François-Xavier, Montréal, QC H2Y 2T1, Canada
When it comes to hotels, there are many wonderful choices in Old Montreal. But our personal favorite is Auberge Bonaparte. It is a small, quiet hotel of 30 rooms with wood floors, stone walls, large rooms, and attentive staff. The hotel is housed...
5135 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2T 1R9, Canada
112 Avenue du Mont-Royal E, Montréal, QC H2T 1N8, Canada
We all know the 21st century hasn't been very kind to the music industry as of yet. But that doesn't stop À Paul Boutique from being quite successful, although I suspect people go more for the interaction with the exuberant owner and the cute shop...
449 Rue Sainte-Hélène, Montréal, QC H2Y 2K9, Canada
résumé: In the heart of beautiful Vieux-Montréal, the 4-star luxury of Hotel Gault offers tranquil privacy just a “stones throw” from the bustle of de la Commune, Vieux-Port, Place Jacques Cartier, and all the...
