Montreal
Collected by Uri Ratner
Montreal, QC, Canada
While the tradition of going to sugar shacks is normally more of a spring thing, the “maple season” varies greatly from one year to another. And with Quebec producing 80% of the world’s supply in maple syrup —you’re welcome— there is a rather...
3895 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2W 1X9, Canada
While New York has its pastrami, Montréal is the home of smoked meat. (The preparation of both is similar: A beef brisket is cured in spices for a week, then hot-smoked and finally boiled before being served.) Though others may question the...
351 Rue Saint-Paul O, Montréal, QC H2Y 2A7, Canada
This perennially popular bakery and sandwich spot can feel somewhat out of place. With its cozy atmosphere in a plant-filled space, and its menu of warm panini, delicious sandwiches on artisanal breads, generous salads, and perfectly executed...
7070 Avenue Henri-Julien, Montréal, QC H2S 3S3, Canada
1001 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2Z 1J4, Canada
While the map says it's located in Montreal's Chinatown, do not let yourself be scared of labels. The area is more of a melting pot of several Asian cultures rather than the Chinese alone—luckily for us, if I do say so: the more the merrier! Pho...
3721 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H4C 1P8, Canada
Better than Momofuku's—there, I said it! Everything they make here is delicious! Ready my full review here: http://willtravelforfood.com/2012/07/23/satay-brothers-montreal/
Vieux-Port de Montreal, Entrée McGill de la Commune Ouest &, McGill St, Montreal, QC H2Y 2E2, Canada
If you dare for your spa experience to be different, Bota Bota is your place. Situated on the old port of Montreal, you have to walk the plank—literally—to get to the boat for your spa bliss. Not only can you get regular treatments, you can...
138 Avenue Atwater, Montréal, QC H4C 2H6, Canada
The whole province of Quebec takes its agriculture very seriously, and consequently you can find some incredibly fresh, tasty products. The vendors at Atwater Market are passionate about what they sell, and they are more than happy to talk all...
263 Rue Saint- Viateur O, Montréal, QC H2V 1Y1, Canada
A vibrant Jewish culture didn’t just bring kosher delis to Montreal, they also brought bagels. Once again however we see Montreal in an unlikely competition with its foodie rival New York. For a true Montreal bagel experience we stopped by...
74 Avenue Fairmount O, Montréal, QC H2T 2M2, Canada
New York City vs Montreal. Oh, the debate. In the ongoing Great War of the Bagels between the two cities, Montreal has always been the favorite contender, both among the proud locals and the tourists. Let's be honest here—Montreal wins, and there...
