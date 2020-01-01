Montreal
Collected by Conor Mescall
351 Rue Saint-Paul O, Montréal, QC H2Y 2A7, Canada
This perennially popular bakery and sandwich spot can feel somewhat out of place. With its cozy atmosphere in a plant-filled space, and its menu of warm panini, delicious sandwiches on artisanal breads, generous salads, and perfectly executed...
a 1C5, 446 Place Jacques-Cartier, Montréal, QC H2Y 3B3, Canada
Cabane a Sucre is a small shop in the middle of Place Jacques-Cartier, located in the heart of Old Montreal. On the cold December night I was in Montreal, their apple cider helped to warm my hands and body. I would also like to mention that the...
3895 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2W 1X9, Canada
While New York has its pastrami, Montréal is the home of smoked meat. (The preparation of both is similar: A beef brisket is cured in spices for a week, then hot-smoked and finally boiled before being served.) Though others may question the...
138 Avenue Atwater, Montréal, QC H4C 2H6, Canada
The whole province of Quebec takes its agriculture very seriously, and consequently you can find some incredibly fresh, tasty products. The vendors at Atwater Market are passionate about what they sell, and they are more than happy to talk all...
