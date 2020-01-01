MONTREAL
Collected by kate moses
1012 Avenue du Mont-Royal E #101, Montréal, QC H2J 1X6, Canada
You know how they say that Montreal is a happy mixture of North America and Europe? Well, if there's one place in the city that's truly unique, and not influenced by any other colony, it's Plateau Mont-Royal. Located just a few minutes north of...
211 Rue Bernard O, Montréal, QC H2T 2K5, Canada
Possibly the most important and influential publishers of graphic novels in the last 20 years, Drawn & Quarterly has a must-visit shop in the cool Mile End neighborhood. It sells work from the extensive D&Q catalog (which includes Joe...
312 R. du Square-Saint-Louis, Montréal, QC H2X 1A5, Canada
The Carré Saint-Louis (also known as St. Louis Square) is one of Montréal's most important literary streetscapes. Famed Québecois poets Émile Nelligan and Gaston Miron called this home. Brightly painted Victorian/Second Empire graystone rowhouses...
1300 Avenue Laurier E, Montréal, QC H2J 1H3, Canada
This place is nothing short of a local institution. Bo-Bec has served countless cones and ice cream sandwiches since it opened in the late 1980s, but the owner never changed the warm, genuine smile he offers every customer who walks in. And that...
Avenue Laurier E & Rue de Mentana, Montréal, QC H2J 1G3, Canada
If you only have a day in the city, go to Mont-Royal park for the views. But if you have more time, I strongly suggest you also visit Laurier Park, just a stone throw's from Laurier metro station. It's the park Montrealers enjoy the most. Mature...
112 Avenue du Mont-Royal E, Montréal, QC H2T 1N8, Canada
We all know the 21st century hasn't been very kind to the music industry as of yet. But that doesn't stop À Paul Boutique from being quite successful, although I suspect people go more for the interaction with the exuberant owner and the cute shop...
1266 Avenue du Mont-Royal E, Montréal, QC H2J 1Y4, Canada
People who haven't heard of macarons by now probably live under a rock. Not just yet another French dessert to travel across the pond, macarons are a delightful bite-size sandwich-like treat, with a thin, crusty envelope and a flush, jam-like...
1045 Avenue du Mont-Royal E, Montréal, QC H2J 1X7, Canada
Chez Baptiste has been open since 1922 and although it recently underwent a rejuvenating identiity change, it still holds that old-world mystique that only places this old can have. Times have changed. Fashion has changed. Residents have changed....
214 Rue Bernard O, Montréal, QC H2T 2K4, Canada
A cozy, intimate vegan restaurant right across the street from Montreal's best indie bookshop. A great place to sit down for a bite and thumb through your new book, if you ask me. The menu has a number of exciting options, though I was quite...
74 Avenue Fairmount O, Montréal, QC H2T 2M2, Canada
New York City vs Montreal. Oh, the debate. In the ongoing Great War of the Bagels between the two cities, Montreal has always been the favorite contender, both among the proud locals and the tourists. Let's be honest here—Montreal wins, and there...
The intersection of St. Laurent and Fairmont is an intersection of awesome—Cafe Sardine, Boulangerie Guillame and Lawrence are all right beside each other on the east side. Further west, you'll stroll to find Fairmont Bagel and Drogheria for...
263 Rue Saint- Viateur O, Montréal, QC H2V 1Y1, Canada
A vibrant Jewish culture didn’t just bring kosher delis to Montreal, they also brought bagels. Once again however we see Montreal in an unlikely competition with its foodie rival New York. For a true Montreal bagel experience we stopped by...
Le Plateau-Mont-Royal, Montreal, QC, Canada
Le Plateau Mont-Royal is pretty much a living postcard of Montreal’s essence: picturesque, discreet side streets, wood-paneled cafés filled with angst-ridden writers, and tiny restaurants where one cannot help but feel in luck whenever they manage...
Mile End, Montreal, QC, Canada
The Mile End is Montreal's version of Brooklyn, Sodermälm, Shoreditch, and Kreuzberg put together. Hipsters, exotic eateries, and vintage shops abound. Mile End is also the cradle of Montreal’s music scene, cultural diversity and all things trendy...
180 Rue Saint- Viateur O, Montréal, QC H2T 2L3, Canada
Formerly a members-only spot, this is now the place where old Italians and young hipsters meet for expertly pulled espressos and a seat in a sunlit window.
Galápagos Islands, Ecuador
There are not many places in the world where you can capture three distinct species in a single frame. In the Galapagos you can, from just a few yards away. I especially liked watching (and photographing) the way very distant relatives interacted....
Tungurahua, Ecuador
The little city of Banos is situated on the side of volcano Tungurahua and has gorgeous waterfalls like this one, the Pailon del Diablo or Devil's Cauldron. To get up this high the trail first drops about 1000 feet into the valley and then climbs...
Blvd. 9 de Octubre 101, Guayaquil 090313, Ecuador
Comprising four coaches—with interior designs ranging from pre-Hispanic to neoclassical—the Tren Crucero takes four days to mosey from the Pacific coast to Ecuador’s capital in the Andes. An open terrace car provides unbroken views of the Devil’s...
Quito 170130, Ecuador
view from the bottom. from the top? view of the entire city.
North Seymour Island, Ecuador
The magnificent frigatebird soars above the waters of the Galapagos, terrifying fish everywhere it goes, stopping just long enough to puff out its chest to impress the opposite sex. The frigatebird is notable for its tremendous size, ability to...
Española Island, Ecuador
Baby sea lions are some of the cutest and most curious animals on earth, though their parents (and the National Park naturalists) certainly won't appreciate you trying to play with them. And no, you can't take one home. Trust me. But you can get...
Isabela Island, Ecuador
The landscape of northern Isabela Island is remarkable. This terrain, between Punta Albemarle and Punta Vicente Roca is some of the most remarkable in all of the Galapagos Islands, and often missed by folks spying birds, turtles, and sea lions...
Ecuador
I'm not a cruise guy in any way, and I went into this adventure with trepidation. I worried about all the things one worries about when they consider a cruise. Turns out, I had nothing to worry about. This was one of the most remarkable travel...
Cotopaxi Province, Ecuador
We spent the night up on Cotopaxi (19,300 ft.) and the next morning went for a short walk up the trail. We were greeted by these llamas who blocked our path back down to the lodge! There were friendly enough, but very curious. I would highly...
Fernandina Island, Ecuador
Technically, the marine iguana isn't a salt spitter, it's a salt snorter. Adapted to sea life, the marine iguana dives for seaweed and algae, then basks in the sun to increase it's body temperature. During this time, the excess salt is filtered...
The Galapagos Islands are known around the world for the famous, endemic wildlife found there. An amazing eighty-percent of all land-based animals on the archipelago are only found there, thanks to its isolation from the rest of the world. Of all...
El Panecillo, Quito 170111, Ecuador
loving life with my friend claire, looking out at the city from the top of el panecillo in quito
Delicia, Ecuador
About 80 miles from Quito, this eco lodge in the sky is owned by 12 campesino families, who are regenerating 1800 acres of now-protected forest. Santa Lucia Cloud Forest Reserve offers lodge accommodations as well as beautiful wood-and-glass...
Quito, Ecuador
Book a suite at Mashpi Lodge and you can spot howler monkeys, sloths, butterflies, and hundreds of bird species from your Philippe Starck bathtub-with-a-view. Opened in April 2012 on the 3,000-acre Mashpi Biodiversity Reserve, the lodge has...
Santiago Island, Ecuador
I may have an unhealthy fascination with the blue-footed booby; I'm speaking to someone about it. An iconic emblem of the Galapagos Islands, the booby is everywhere, and it's much larger than I anticipated. It hops about with one foot in the air...
Otavalo, Ecuador
Every Saturday, the main craft market square of Otavalo, Plaza de Ponchos, explodes through the streets in all directions with vendors selling everything from large wood spoons to live chickens. My favorite part are the food vendors making their...
Simon Bolivar, Quito 170401, Ecuador
I am usually an adventurous eater, but I must confess I felt a bit squeamish when Andrés Dávila, the chef at Casa Gangotena, told me he would be serving llama as part of the evening's tasting menu. I figured if I was ever going to eat llama, then...
Isabela Island, Ecuador
The Galapagos penguin is cute. Rediculously cute. Especially when doing its very best to teach an uncoordinated adventurer how to swim in rough waters near Isabela Island. The Galapagos is the only penguin able to survive north of (in this case,...
Puerto Ayora, Ecuador
Expeditions are hard work (sometimes), and require attention, dedication, and focus. After a long day exploring the islands, the Finch Bay Eco Hotel on Santa Cruz is the perfect place to unwind. I took a cocktail to the pool, dipped my toes in the...
Otavalo, Ecuador
The first time I had these little potato pancakes at a street stand in Otavalo, I thought that llapingachos was just a pancake. But later I went to a restaurant and saw llapingachos under the comida tipica (typical food) menu. A llapingachos meal...
San Pablo del Lago, Ecuador
Hacienda Cusin is an unassuming and completely lovely place to call home while bear Otavalo, Ecuador. With excellent mountain biking and hiking in your backyard, a lovely on site restaurant and simple, romantic rooms rest your head here! Ask for...
Ecuador
Technically, you don’t have to be a science geek to appreciate a cruise to the Galapagos Islands off the coast of Ecuador. That said, basic knowledge of the archipelago as the inspiration for Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution certainly won’t...
Saquisilí, Ecuador
Tortillas de maiz con queso are the best little bites of Ecuadorian street food. These corn flour and cheese balls can be found in most parts of the country. Street vendors push a pinch of grated queso fresco (fresh cheese) into the middle of the...
