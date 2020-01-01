Monterrey
700 Cannery Row KK, Monterey, CA 93940, USA
A Taste of Monterey is kind of hard to find, it's located on Cannery Row in Monterrey- you have to go to the back of a little shopping square beside the courtyard to find it. Because of this, it's rarely crowded since many tourists probably don't...
1 Pilot Rd, Carmel Valley, CA 93924, USA
While many visit Carmel By The Sea for a weekend getaway, near by Carmel Valley is my preference for a weekend retreat as home base. It feels more worn in a beautiful livable sort if way. After an afternoon of exploring the shops and tasting rooms...
1225 Forest Ave, Pacific Grove, CA 93950, USA
Having lived in France and worked in Switzerland I can tell you I have had my fair share of croissants. The best one I have had is *outside* France! A tiny little bakery in Pacific Grove, CA, Patisserie Bechler beats everything I have had hands...
47080 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
Retro furniture, bright textiles, and in-room yoga mats characterize the Glen Oaks motel. Guests who book the Big Sur Cabin can stargaze from an outdoor clawfoot tub. From $225. (831) 667-2105. This appeared in the June/July 2013 issue.
886 Cannery Row, Monterey, CA 93940, USA
When you stand on the Monterey bluffs and look at the bay, the vast expanse of marine protected areas may inspire you to learn more about conservation of the ocean and its creatures. That’s exactly the mission of the innovative Monterey Bay...
47900 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
Described by devotees as the most luxurious, one-of-a-kind lodging experience in all of California, the Post Ranch Inn was purpose-built to blend in with the Santa Lucia Mountains. Opened in 1992, and designed by famed Big Sur architect Mickey...
Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93923, USA
When walking the streets of the village of Carmel-by-the-Sea, it's hard for me to figure out what exactly this place reminds me of. Its natural beauty, with cypress trees and white sane beaches are typical of coastal California, but its...
62 CA-1, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93923, USA
I've been all over the California coast and Point Lobos is my favorite place to hike. We have hiked every trail in this reserve and never tire of this magical place. You can see many animals, such as sea otters, seals, elephant seals,sea lions,...
39171 Tassajara Rd, Carmel Valley, CA 93924, USA
In 1967, Tassajara (already a storied hot springs resort) became the first Zen monastery outside Japan. Run by the San Francisco Zen Center, the monastery is open to the public from May through September and closed the rest of the year for...
Big Sur’s winding roads, plunging cliffs and canyon-spanning bridges may cause nausea but they provide some of the most striking scenery in the country. After miles of lush green forests and sapphire blue oceans, the palm trees and turquoise...
