Fisherman's Wharf in Monterey is a touristy hell, where cotton candy grows like kelp and soup only comes in bread bowls. But just beyond the madness is a beautiful little bike path that goes all the way to Cannery Row and the aquarium. There's a...
The Monterey Bay area on California's central coast is possibly my favorite part of California--it is that beautiful. On a recent cold January morning, I took my dogs to Asilomar State Beach at one end of the town of Pacific Grove. As the clouds...
701 Lighthouse Ave, Pacific Grove, CA 93950, USA
If you care to support local organic farmers and sustainable fisheries- while eating delicious food- then Passionfish is your place. The menu changes quite a bit, but they usually seem to have the asparagus fries, which aren't greasy at all. You...
62 CA-1, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93923, USA
I've been all over the California coast and Point Lobos is my favorite place to hike. We have hiked every trail in this reserve and never tire of this magical place. You can see many animals, such as sea otters, seals, elephant seals,sea lions,...
62 CA-1, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93923, USA
A beautiful day on the Central Coast along Hwy 1 - seemed like a beautiful omen for the new year.
Sycamore Canyon Rd, California 93920, USA
The ocean views throughout the drive on Highway 1 through Big Sur are so spectacular that it's easy to forget to get out of the car. But there are lots of essential stops along the drive. Chefs from L.A. make pilgrimages to eat the wood-fired...
