Montclair, NJ: The Urban Suburban West West Village
Collected by Jennifer Ley , AFAR Local Expert
It's always been something special, an early artist's haunt, a place to escape the city air, a way to leave NYC without buying into strip malls and split levels.
1 Lackawanna Plaza, Montclair, NJ 07042, USA
No one would ever catch theirs. Say good bye grubby little train bars and the times when people called this particular triangle of land embracing an abandoned train station "Crackawanna Plaza" -- the Pig and Prince Restaurant (do I really need to...
10 S Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042, USA
It's insane really, if you need glasses, and so many of us do, you want some stylish frames. You also want someone to make your lenses who didn't learn how 3 weeks ago in a mall. Enter the ever-so fashion conscious and talented Montclair residents...
Church St, Montclair, NJ 07042, USA
Montclair residents all love Church Street, our little one way, brick courtyard downtown of great shops and restaurants. Decked out in this photo for the holidays, in summer time you'll find plenty of curbside dining, songsters and jazz, and...
622 Valley Rd, Montclair, NJ 07043, USA
Culturally diverse, the essence of Wander Lusting, and an essential gifting source for many Montclair residents, Jafajems came of age in Montclair, growing their collection of offerings, many from SE Asia and India, yearly. It's all in the eye of...
Montclair, NJ 07042, USA
Montclair is known for many things, among them its many amazing writers. That's what happens when you become the suburb of choice for so many former Manhattan and Brooklyn-nites. Tucked on a side street, the Little Free Library is just one in a...
Montclair, NJ, USA
Our friends told us about this hip new restaurant, with its giant pita oven, wall mounted version of Casablanca, and twists on Middle Eastern cuisine. We had a salad appetizer with mint and pomegranate seeds, a hot sausage in vinegar and what...
Church St, Montclair, NJ 07042, USA
Residents poured out torrents of Facebook posts and tweets when a McDonald's canopy sprouted on Church Street, known for summer sidewalk cafe dining, night time "walk-in" movies and musical entertainment. Turned out it was one of those things...
I've had customers use the Georgian Inn when they did remodeling jobs but it's hard to believe Montclair doesn't have a better option. The town is full of stunning B&B sized turn-of-the-century homes, but local zoning has to be discouraging...
54 Fairfield St, Montclair, NJ 07042, USA
Ah yes, you can fire up your Kindle, or log into the iBook store and purchase all manner of books, try samples for free, yahdayahda ... Or you can do what we all did before the year 2000 and go to ... a real book store. Watchung Booksellers...
179 Glenridge Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042, USA
As of 2015 Gallery U has moved to Westfield NJ. We miss them, but we wish them well! Gallery U is an extension of Universal Rehabilitation Institute, which services adults with traumatic brain injuries (TBI) and functions as a vocational training...
377 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042, USA
If you're a practicing Ethiopian Coptic, you can find everything you need here: large Tuareg like incized crosses, incense redolent of frankincense and myrrh, trade beads and ceremonial gowns. In resident over 3 years, the proprietor brings...
Montclair, NJ, USA
Want to do your down dog, but your paws and haunches won't behave? Many people swear by hot yoga, which warms up your muscles so they're more malleable. Be Evolution offers both hot (101 to 107 degrees) and not-hot classes in addition to...
10 Lackawanna Plaza, Montclair, NJ 07042, USA
Make-up artist and authoress of the natural look many women count on to simplify their morning routines, Bobbi Brown is a Montclair resident who does tons for the community and holds regular Girl's Night Out events in her "mothership" The Studio....
Eagle Rock Ave &, Prospect Ave, West Orange, NJ 07052, USA
Long a favorite view and overlook for local residents, after 9/11, Essex County created a monument honoring the many Essex County residents who died that day. It's easy to forget in the leafy streets and early 20th century side streets of...
94 Walnut St, Montclair, NJ 07042, USA
A welcome addition to the Montclair small cafe scene, this relaxed and uptempo cafe with a playlist worthy of what I'd expect to hear in a Seattle coffee shop offers fun breakfasts, sandwiches and dinner. Eclectic, and as it was started by the...
590 Valley Rd, Montclair, NJ 07043, USA
Clores Florist in Upper Montclair always gets it right. On Valley Road just south of the Bellevue intersection, this is my go-to flower shop for gifts and open houses. You'd never know it but this is a "ready made" arrangement for around $50 in a...
Montclair, NJ 07042, USA
I stopped by the Walnut Street Station Saturday Farmer's Market today. Long before being a "locavore" became a buzzword, nearby local farms came to the parking lot at this mid-Montclair train station to vend their wares. Stunning variety,...
5 Church St, Montclair, NJ 07042, USA
I had not heard of Oska, the European clothing line before they set up shop on Church Street and my wardrobe was the poorer for it. These are working women's clothes who don't want to sacrifice style for comfort. My favorites are the pants, bell...
28 Church St, Montclair, NJ 07042, USA
From their killer French Toast (yes a certain A+ list chef asked how they make it) to their designer omelettes (who else owns their own egg laying chickens?) to their custom blended coffee and creamy lattes, Raymonds is and has been the brunch...
Montclair, NJ, USA
The Montclair Film Festival launched their first program in May 2012, screening 45 award quality films and special events (many in pre-theatrical release) including a chat with Michael Moore hosted hosted by Thom Powers (he of the husband/wife...
5 Seymour St, Montclair, NJ 07042, USA
Part of the Bowery Presents concert series, the Wellmont Theatre, housed in a refurbished early 20th century movie theater just blocks from Montclair's restaurant row showcases an incredible array of musical and comedic entertainment. Past shows...
23 S Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042, USA
Bangz is Montclair's original high-end hair salon and spa, located in a Masonic temple erected in 1889 by Joseph Ireland. The treatments here do not disappoint. From the "no cell phones in the spa" sign, to the warmed robes, hushed changing rooms...
416 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042, USA
Like going to a Parisian flea market but without the jet lag, Little Cricket is (and has been for more than a decade) the go-to spot in Montclair for unique vintage finds. Thematic, but ever-changing, the shop is stocked with a surprisingly...
5 S Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042, USA
Montclair is known to be home to the unique in retail and service store fronts; our signage ordinances keep things creative. Don't be confused and take Whiskers in for a grooming session, Pretty Kitty specializes in south of the border, Brazilian...
290 Changebridge Rd, Pine Brook, NJ 07058, USA
New Jersey: the land of the turnpike, Newark Liberty Airport, gateway to the Lincoln Tunnel, and butt of too many jokes and bad reality tv shows. But take a closer look and you'll see why so many people choose to brave the sniggers and live or...
1 Center St, Newark, NJ 07102, USA
Most people would not expect a world class concert hall in downtown Newark, but that is exactly what's afoot at NJPAC, the exquisite professional opera/concert/performing space that has been hosting events for close to 20 years. Photo taken from...
104 Walnut St, Montclair, NJ 07042, USA
Mac Attack serves truffled mac and cheese, manchego and apple grilled cheese, and just about everything in between (there's even a dessert). Open until 3 a.m. on Saturday, it's also the perfect stop for late-night munchies.
Montclair, NJ, USA
When Apple let Cat Morris out on her own, away from corporate training (which she had done so well) she finally had time to play with her iPhone as an art toy. Wonders have ensued. Working with a variety of developers, Cat is poised to bring her...
127 Valley Rd, Montclair, NJ 07042, USA
Remember the baseball diamond in the middle of the cornfield? Thought in Motion wants to help you build your dreams. A "pharmacy for the future", owner Jaye Regincos believes visualizing your thoughts helps to focus your attention, and in her shop...
97 Walnut St, Montclair, NJ 07042, USA
Christina and John Salierno are the heart and soul of the sweetest cafe on Walnut Street in Montclair. Christina's Portuguese background and John's chef parents may have given them their love of food, but the two together are more than the sum of...
Kalapana - Kapoho Rd, Pāhoa, HI 96778, USA
Pele is the Hawaiian goddess of fire, lightning, wind, and volcanoes. Her power still holds the imagination of people in Hawaii today as legends suggest that taking rocks from her home on the island of Hawaii will lead to bad luck. She is said to...
Kapoho Tide Pools, Hawaii 96778, USA
The Kapoho Tide Pools are a distinct and different seaside phenomena. The pools stretch nearly a mile down the beach and reach into the sea. The pools are spring fed with fresh water and filled by the rising tide. The interesting geography of the...
Started over ten years ago by artist My Dog Sighs, Free Art Friday is a global movement of artists sharing art freely ... with the public, with each other. Using the web, instagram and Twitter and hashtags designed for each locale, Free Art Friday...
Laughing Bird Caye, Belize
On approach, Laughing Bird Caye is breathtaking: anarrow island, lined with multiple palm trees, with a single thatch hutwhere a resident park ranger awaits to welcome and informvisitors. It's not so bad onceyou've arrived, either:brilliant white...
