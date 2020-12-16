Monkeying Around
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
Love them or hate them, but you can find them throughout the world as adored pets or as a troubled nuisance.
Save Place
Japan, 〒381-0401 長野県下高井郡山ノ内町平穏６８４５
I left tropical Southeast Asia for Japan in the dead of winter for one reason - to see snow monkeys. I'd always seen pictures like the one above, of zen macaques in steaming hot springs surrounded by snow, and had no idea how accessible they were...
Save Place
Cabo Matapalo, Puntarenas Province, Costa Rica
or at least it seems that way.Cabo Matapalo is located at the very tip of the Osa Peninsula where the Golfo Dulce meets the Pacific Ocean. Located 500' straight down a cliff from our cabina this ruggedly wild stretch of beach is reached by an hour...
Save Place
Japan, 〒380-8512 Nagano, Tsurugamidorichō, 大字 鶴賀緑町1613番地
Shiga kogen national park near the town of yudanaka in nagano.
Save Place
Jl. Monkey Forest, Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Spending an early morning with our family in the monkey forest was a nice way to avoid the crowds, and have fun observing the monkeys. We enjoyed exploring this amazing nature reserve and shoot some family pictures given the lovely morning light.
Save Place
Narita, Chiba, Japan
During a nine-hour layover, I took the train one stop to lovely downtown Narita and ate my way around town. I happened to be there on the Sunday before New Year's, when everyone came to the temple to make wishes for the upcoming year. The streets...
Save Place
Red Sands Rd, Gibraltar GX11 1AA, Gibraltar
You've probably heard of Gibraltar a few times. An industrial island, oddly still under the British crown, the shortest gateway from Europe to Africa - just over 13 miles. So short, in fact, that on clear days, you can see as far as Tangiers. It...
Save Place
East Africa
Sign up with a safari company (see below) to take you on a counterclockwise tour of western Uganda’s national parks. Starting in Kampala, here’s where to go. Murchison Falls National Park The Uganda Wildlife Authority’s riverboat gets up close to...
Save Place
Lotus Temple Rd, Bahapur, Shambhu Dayal Bagh, Kalkaji, New Delhi, Delhi 110019, India
Delhi is brimming with temples, but the unique architecture of the Baha'i House of Worship blossoms above the rest. The temple resembles a lotus flower with 27 marble petals that shelter a central hall that can accommodate 2,500 worshipers. Many...
Save Place
Puntarenas Province, Quepos, Costa Rica
A stunning national park on the Pacific coast, Manuel Antonio has it all: nonstop beautiful beaches, lush tropical rain forest, and oh, the wildlife and flowers, everywhere you look. Monkeys abound on these beaches, and they are not timid around...
Save Place
89740 Kuala Penyu, Sabah, Malaysia
Malaysian Borneo is a wildlife lover's dream. There are weird and wonderful species found in the province of Sabah, unlike anywhere else in the world. One of the most famous inhabitants is the Proboscis Monkey, easily identified by their prominent...
Save Place
Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Crowds may swarm upon it daily from sunrise onwards, but exposure hasn’t dulled the impact of the largest religious monument in the world. Commissioned by King Suryavarman II in the 12th century as the centerpiece of the mighty Khmer empire,...
Save Place
Gibraltar GX11 1AA, Gibraltar
The weird and wonderful pile of rock, known as Gibraltar, is worth a day-trip if you are visiting Andalusia, Spain. There are plenty of strange sights: the airport runway crossing the main street, a concert hall inside a cave and miles of tunnels...
Save Place
Climbing 9 hours up stairs in the scenic Emei Shan are brings you past wild monkey preserves and many temples. One of the holiest mountains in Buddhism and by the time you reach the top dragging yourself on a bamboo walking stick you will come to...
Save Place
13315 Buena Vista Road & 87th Avenue, Edmonton, AB T5J 2R7, Canada
More than 350 animals call the Edmonton Valley Zoo, tucked on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River, home. And visitors can see them all, from seals to red pandas, from snowy owls to Siberian tigers—during their stroll through a habitat that...
Save Place
Sungai Klias, Sabah, Malaysia
If you want to photograph Sabah Borneo's charismatic wildlife, there's no better way to get up close and personal, without stressing the animals, than by boat. If it's monkeys your after, the Klias River has many varieties, from the big-nosed...
Save Place
Amazon River
I really wanted to see the sloth and the anaconda that I've read so much about but I came upon this red faced monkey chomping on a guava fruit and I had to take this picture. In my desperate quest for the anaconda/sloth combination, I almost...
Save Place
Shyambhu, Kathmandu 09771, Nepal
A visit to Swayambhunath, commonly called the monkey temple, was an unplanned highlight of my brief time in Kathmandu. The sights, sounds and smells needed more than the 45 minutes I had to spare in the midst of a full work schedule. I almost...
Save Place
Pecatu, South Kuta, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
One of the best places to watch the sun set is from the cliffs of Pura Luhur Uluwatu, or the site of the old Uluwatu Temple on the island of Bali. The dramatic cliffs overlook the ocean, and arriving before sunset allows you to explore before...
Save Place
Provincia de Puntarenas, Puerto Jiménez, Costa Rica
The Osa Peninsula in the southwestern portion of Costa Rica is a nature lover's dream. A 45 minute plane ride, but 10 hours by car; this unspoiled paradise is unparalleled for spotting wildlife.4 species of monkey, birds in all the colors of the...
Save Place
Sabah Wildlife Department, W.D.T. 200, Sandakan, Jalan Sepilok, Sepilok, 90000 Sandakan, Sabah, Malaysia
There are only two places left on earth you can see orangutans in the wild and one of them is Borneo. One special place in Sandakan, in the northern Sabah province of Malaysia, is helping protect these incredible animals - the Sepilok Orang Utan...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25