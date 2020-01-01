recent Highlights
Janpath Rd, Rajpath Area, Central Secretariat, New Delhi, Delhi 110011, India
What began as an exhibit of Indian art in London in 1947 grew to become this New Delhi museum, now one of the largest in India. The pieces in the permanent collection (which stretches to some 200,000 items) span the globe—don’t miss...
Jama Masjid Rd, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Delhi 110006, India
Jama Masjid, India's largest mosque, was commissioned by Shah Jahan, the same emperor who built the iconic Taj Mahal for his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal. Completed in 1656, the courtyard of Jama Masjid can accommodate 25,000...
Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Janpath is a bustling marketplace that houses both government-approved shops and open-air stalls. Plan to visit soon after arriving in Delhi to grab a few local and traditional clothing items. Of course, there are hundreds of options: countless...
Sujan Sing Park North, Sujan Singh Park, New Delhi, Delhi 110003, India
Khan Market is consistently ranked one of the most expensive commercial real estate locations in the world. But don't let this deter you from visiting the collection of shops and restaurants. There are several moderately priced stores, like Fab...
22, Janpath Bhawan,Janpath, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001, India
Many locals believe that no trip to Janpath is complete without a visit to DePaul's. The hazelnut-flavored cold coffee is served in a glass bottle with a straw. Nothing fancy, but delightfully refreshing and creamy—especially during hot summers....
No. 66, Opp Cafe Coffee Day, Middle Lane, Khan Market, Khan Market, Rabindra Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi 110003, India
The Blue Door Cafe is an eclectic space in Khan Market featuring an art gallery, terrace, and, yes, a bright blue door. Breakfast is served all day, including crepes, smoothies, and waffles. Locals flock for the Mont Blanc shake while expats...
