Mod A TRIP
Collected by Chelsea Rundell
Crater Lake National Park, 570 Rim Village Dr, Oregon 97604, USA
Look at this view, from the back porch of the classic, Crater Lake Lodge. That blue begging for your complete attention. It makes sense why both rows of rocking chairs are facing only this direction. I was lucky enough to lead many of our Biking...
Oregon, USA
If you have never had the opportunity to see Crater Lake in person, nothing can quite prepare you for the intense azul waters reflecting the sky. The deepest lake in the US, it is made up completely of collected water from melted snow and rain...
239 NW Everett St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
The Lan Su Chinese Gardens is a lovely place to regain some inner peace and admire the gorgeous gardens. The name of the garden comes from the relationship between sister cities Portland and Suzhou. Sounds from both Portland and Suzhou are...
531 SW 13th St, Bend, OR 97702, USA
During your visit to Bend, there's a high probability that you'll do the local 'float' through town on the river and end up with a cold, craft beer at the Deschutes Brewery. A classic must! If you're looking to do more than float, then head...
3315 Southeast 19th Avenue B, Portland, OR 97202, USA
Stone Barn Brandyworks is a craft distiller with an ever-expanding set of big, delicious flavors filling every small bottle. They use regional ingredients to produce a variety of fruit brandies, grappa, and brandy-based liqueurs. When the harvest...
U.S. 101, Brookings, OR 97415, USA
The perfect place for some dramatic, coastal hiking when you're on the Old US Highway 101 is Harris Beach State Park. After viewing Arch Rock, head south on the well marked Coastal Trail for an incredible out and back hike to the Natural Bridges...
1792 Marine Dr, Astoria, OR 97103, USA
The Columbia River Maritime Museum in Astoria should be on your list if you enjoy regional maritime history. Although many movie lovers may recognize Astoria as the location for the film- The Goonies, not many know that Astoria is also a training...
