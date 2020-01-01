Minneapolis AWP 2015
Collected by kate moses
725 Vineland Pl, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA
The Walker Art Center is one of the major contemporary art museums in the U.S., housing some of the most iconic and innovative visual, performing, and mixed media art in the world. The Center hosted the first major museum exhibits by Joseph...
3038 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408, USA
Three floors of books beckon at Magers & Quinn Booksellers in the boutique Uptown District of Minneapolis. The store fosters a community of enthusiasts with its range of new bestsellers, used books, and rare finds on a variety of subjects in...
3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis, MN 55410, USA
In the last few years, Minnesota’s beer culture has come roaring to life, with breweries popping up like spring flowers (maybe hop flowers). Pig & Fiddle’s alluring wall of taps is packed with brews produced in-state, making it easy to take a...
18 W 26th St, Minneapolis, MN 55404, USA
Eat Street Social’s new bar-within-a-bar, the Torpedo Room, serves artisanal tiki cocktails with tasteful kitsch and Midwest flair. Flavors like sweet corn cream (instead of coconut cream) and apple cider (instead of pineapple and orange...
219 N 2nd St #106, Minneapolis, MN 55401, USA
This ultra-stylish spot might just be one of the prettiest boutiques in the Twin Cities. The brand, built around design-centric office accessories, has made cube dwellers’ lives more chic in recent years, but its reach now extends beyond the...
4021 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55406, USA
Three Minneapolis specialty spots—Dogwood Coffee, Rustica Bakery and Victory 44 restaurant—have teamed up to create a 'trifecta' of tastiness. The minimalist, modern restaurant-meets-coffeehouse crafts locally roasted coffee from Dogwood, serves...
4901 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55410, USA
There’s no better place than the Yogurt Lab to experiment with flavors and ingredients in search of the perfect creamy combination. Of all the frozen yogurt shops that have popped up in the Twin Cities, this is the most original and, according to...
3910 W 50th St, Minneapolis, MN 55424, USA
The Wisconsin border is about a two-hour drive away, but this is still cheese-loving territory. And Mozza Mia, a mozzarella bar, is light years away from your average deep-fried curd. Dip into some seriously divine burrata or order a sampling of...
50 N 2nd Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401, USA
Minneapolis’s Nordic heritage is getting a contemporary food facelift thanks to the Bachelor Farmer Restaurant. The renovated “Peer House” warehouse space now holds the restaurant, a “secret” basement cocktail bar, a...
1121 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA
Butcher & the Boar serves up manly food with a modern twist, and a side of bourbon. The meats are carved and crafted in-house. The Smoked Beef Long Rib with Tabasco-molasses BBQ sauce falls off the bone, and the Cheddarwurst Borkshire Pork and...
50 N 2nd Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401, USA
Marvel Bar is at the center of Minneapolis’s mixology scene, with bartender Pip Hanson literally chipping ice for each cocktail. Classic and creatively crafted cocktails are served in this speakeasy setting, behind a discreet purple door and...
3001 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408, USA
Dogwood is a local boutique roaster built on relationships with producers around the world who the owners have visited and with like-minded importers. Its beans are served at Dogwood Coffee Bar in Upton, where you can order a delicious latte, and...
Uptown, Minneapolis, MN, USA
The main thoroughfares and side streets of Hennepin and Lyndale avenues in the Uptown District are packed with boutiques, cafes, galleries, indie theaters, restaurants, and bars. The area is great for a day of urban wandering and is right near the...
5401 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55419, USA
The folks who own Wise Acre Eatery also own Tangletown Gardens, a farm of some 100 acres just outside Minneapolis. They proudly source 80 to 90 percent of the restaurant's food directly from their own farm. Even when I was there in the middle of...
2610 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408, USA
French Meadow Bakery & Café has been promoting sustainable practices since before it was cool. Their menu of small plates, sandwiches, wraps, soups, salads, and more hearty main dishes cater to all dietary needs and allergy restrictions with...
323 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413, USA
The arty, European vibe of Erte and its neighboring Peacock Lounge cocktail bar welcome locals and visitors for some of the best steak in town. Erte specializes in protein delicacies, like artisan burgers, pork belly, and duck confit as well as...
3909 W 50th St, Edina, MN 55424, USA
As anyone who watched Pretty Woman can tell you, stylish boutiques have a reputation for being a little snooty—if not downright unwelcoming. Well, throw that notion out because this is how Minnesota does fashion: cute and fun with nice service to...
730 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401, USA
Borough’s atmosphere is as pleasant and thoughtful as its cuisine. The industrial interior has rustic accents like dangling lights covered in antique cheese graters. Their regularly changing menu features organic, locally grown and raised...
333 E River Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN 55455, USA
Designed by renowned architect Frank Gehry, the Weisman Art Museum is a striking stainless steel landmark on the University of Minnesota campus. Stroll by to admire the silver curves and angles, and either continue on to explore the college...
65 SE Main St, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
Decorated with peacocks and named for a famed Irish playwright, this little Victorian cafe serves up a killer huevos rancheros with smoked gouda hash browns. In addition to the Mexican food with an Irish twist, The Wilde Roast has some good...
4351 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55410, USA
Minneapolis and Edina are separated by a mere two-lane street, and even though France 44 Wine & Spirits falls on the Minneapolis side, Edina residents consider it their own. The exceptional selection of beer, wine, and spirits is highlighted...
3220 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55416, USA
Neighborhood bakery, Rustica, bakes classic and unique varieties of breads with daily specials including brioche (Tuesdays), currant rye (Fridays), and egg braid with raisins (Fridays). Their hands-on approach brings out the best in taste and...
