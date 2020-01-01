Minho and Vinho Verde
Home to ancient cities like Braga and Guimaraes, northern Portugal's Minho region offers walled border towns, Roman ruins, vinho verde vineyards, striking beaches and spectacular scenery.
Tv. do Soalheiro, 5120, Portugal
At Quinta de Soalheiro you can taste the first Alvarinho white from Melgaço area, as well as blends with Loureiro grapes, and even red vinho verde's made from a meaty, strong grape known as Vinhao, that wasn't exported in the past because of its...
4950 Monção, Portugal
Beyond the beautiful scenery, the appeal of gallivanting around wine country has a lot to do with tasting in all of the wineries, eating amazing food and chasing it down with more than your fair share of wine. But what if no one in your group has...
R. do Gontim 70, 4900-474 Viana do Castelo, Portugal
Reserve one of the cocoa-themed rooms at this boutique hotel housed in a historic chocolate factory. Kids and adults alike will adore the chocolate-themed lobby, restaurant, bar (complete with chocolatey cocktails) and rooms,as well as an ample...
Campo das Carvalheiras 13, 4700-419 Braga, Portugal
This unique restaurant in Braga has more to offer than excellent service and your standard upscale fare--it offers private access to Roman ruins found when the owners were renovating. Make a reservation, take a quick tour of the ruins, and then...
R. Conde Dom Henrique, 4800 Guimarães, Portugal
The construction of the castle was ordered by the widow Countess Mumadona, in the 10th century. The castle was built in order to serve as a refuge for the population, who was suffering from constant attacks from the Moors and Normans. Several...
Quinta do Convento dos Capuchos, 4950-527 Monção, Portugal
Sample elegant spins on traditional Portuguese dishes made with regional ingredients at Cozinha do Convento, all expertly paired with area wines. For a nice change from the meat and fish so integral to the local diet, order the baked pear and goat...
Quinta do Convento dos Capuchos, 4950-527 Monção, Portugal
Get your sleep on in one of the tranquil rooms in this charming rural hotel. There's a private spa you can reserve for you and your partner, an outdoor pool, a comfortable lobby and bar and an onsite restaurant listed in the Michelin guide, not to...
Quinta, 4705 Esporões, Portugal
Learn about Vinho Verde and its origins on a guided tour of Quinta da Avaleda, where they bottle and produce the well-known Casal Garcia wines. At the end of the tour, be sure to pick up a few bottles of wine and Portuguese cheese.
Gemieira, 4990-645, Portugal
Give in to luxury at Carmo's boutique hotel near Ponte de Lima. The eclectic and elegant rooms are furnished with a charming mixture of vintage and antique pieces and interesting photography and paintings. The onsite restaurant specializes in...
Av. Gen. Carrilho da Silva Pinto, 4715-380 Braga, Portugal
What this hotel lacks in personality it makes up for in comfort and respite from the noisy streets. Take a break from the hustle and bustle of Braga's old town. Spend an evening at the Hotel's Spa or bar on site, and then wake up to a generous...
R. Quinta, 3040-571 Antanhol, Portugal
Escape for a night, a weekend or even a few days to one of the comfortable suites at Quinta do Ameal, a highly regarded area vineyard specializing in Loureiro white wines. While you're here, schedule a tour of the wine-making facilities and...
4960 Melgaço, Portugal
Sample Vinho Verde's more serious, lesser-known side at Solar do Alvarinho. In the tasting room upstairs learn about award-winning vintages from the region and downstairs, before you go, pick up a few bottles and some artisan cheese or charcuterie...
Viana do Castelo, Portugal
At this Pousada overlooking Viana do Castelo, feast on traditional Portuguese dishes like roasted quail, stewed chicken stomach and take your pick of Portuguese desserts, fresh fruit, and international classics like creme-brulee from the massive...
4900 Viana do Castelo, Portugal
Snap striking shots of the opulent Sacre Coeur style chapel at Santa Luzia, then head outside to get your fill of the sweeping views of Viana do Castelo and the coast. If you have a few minutes and spare euros, sit for a on old-fashioned black and...
