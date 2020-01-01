Minhen
Collected by Jasmin Djencic
Ludwigstraße 16, 80539 München, Germany
Founded in 1558, Bayerische Staatsbibliothek is a historic, expansive, and important universal library. With almost nine million volumes and countless reading rooms, this is the perfect place to become lost in a text, work remotely, or explore...
Spiridon-Louis-Ring 21, 80809 München, Germany
The Olympic Park from the 1972 games, is still very much alive with activity. Today concerts are held in the arena and the main stadium also hosts sporting events. The funny thing to me was that although it was an Olympic venue, there are no...
Sendlinger Str. 1, 80331 München, Germany
For funny German souvenirs (like this kitschy cuckoo clock), check out Servus Heimat in the Stadtmuseum. For more upscale collectibles, head to Nymphenburg(Odeonsplatz 1), a 250-year-old traditional porcelain producer that works with such...
Museumsinsel 1, 80538 München, Germany
With more than 100,000 items in its collection, the Deutsches Museum is one of the most important science and technology museums in the world. Even though only around a quarter of the collection is on display at any one time, the breadth is...
Am Olympiapark 1, 80809 München, Germany
The next time you visit Europe, don’t opt for the train. Instead, cruise Germany’s Autobahn at speeds up to 100 mph (or the speed of your choice!), with the top down in a MINI Roadster. Driving through the curvy, emerald-green fields and...
Munich, Germany
One of the largest urban parks in the world, Munich’s English Garden was founded in 1789, when Elector Carl Theodor ordered a public park to be built along the Isar River. Having undergone many alterations over the centuries, it now offers a...
Marienplatz 1, 80331 München, Germany
Neuhauser Str. 6, 80333 München, Germany
This 16th century church is in downtown Munich, and, other than its amazing architecture and ceiling paintings, it is also where King Ludwig II of Bavaria rests. The mad king drowned in 1886, close to his fairy tale castle Neuschwanstein. The...
Rindermarkt 1, 80331 München, Germany
On a clear day, head to St. Peter’s in the heart of Munich’s Old Town and get ready to climb. Visitors can ascend 306 stairs to a lookout that wraps around the church’s clocktower. After braving the narrow staircase, you’re rewarded with bird’...
81667 Munich, Germany
Wiener Platz is home to a couple of beer gardens, a beer hall, cozy cafes, and most charmingly, a cluster of huts serving everything from fast food to gourmet delicacies, and selling homemade jams. It really comes alive in warm weather, when...
Wörthstraße 34, 81667 München, Germany
This secondhand boutique specializes in high-end men's & women's fashion, located just across from Bodeauxplatz in Au-Haidhausen. Because it's a secondhand store, you never know what you might find, but its inventory is carefully chosen to suit a...
Tierparkstr. 30, 81543 München, Germany
This zoo, founded in 1911, functions more as a nature preserve. The animals can roam in their large enclosures (many of which are cageless, allowing for great views of the animals). Don't miss "Dracula's Villa," where the bats will fly around you....
Gärtnerpl. 3, 80469 München, Germany
The beautiful Glockenbachviertel district is known for its great shopping and nightlife, and is the center of the city's gay and lesbian scene. In Gärtnerplatz, where Klenzestraße, Corneliusstraße and Reichenbachstraße meet, you'll find sunbathers...
Olympiapark, Spiridon-Louis-Ring 7, 80992 München, Germany
Take a quick, ear-popping elevator ride to the observation deck of the Olympiaturm (190 meters or 623 feet), in the center of Olympic Park, and see across the whole city—as far as the Alps, in clear weather. The last elevator goes up at 11:30pm,...
85221 Dachau, Germany
Dachau Concentration Camp is only 32 kilometres away from Munich and makes for an easy day trip. It is easily accessible by car and public transport. Visiting a Nazi Concentration Camp is not for the faint-hearted. Time stands still here. The...
Prinzregentenstraße, 80538 München, Germany
The Eisbach is a small, man-made river running through Munich's Englischer Garten. At the southern end of the park, just past the Haus der Kunst art museum is a 3-foot man-made wave where locals come to "urban surf." It is the oddest sight: a...
Luisenstraße 33, 80333 München, Germany
Lenbachhaus is Munich's premier art gallery. It reopened in May 2013 after a four-year renovation of the original building (a late-19th-century Florentine-style villa for painter Franz von Lenbach), plus the addition of a modern wing designed by...
Glockenbachviertel, one of Munich's prettiest neighborhoods, is located south of the city center and next to the Isar River. Formerly home to the city's Jewish community and millworkers, Glockenbachviertel was the center of Munich's gay and...
Ledererstraße 19, 80331 München, Germany
Shirokko is a small, independently owned music store in the heart of Munich, around the corner from Hofbräuhaus and Marienplatz. It focuses on a curated selection of CDs that span all genres—pop, jazz, ethnic beats, electronica, and more. There is...
Schloß Nymphenburg 1, 80638 München, Germany
Built in the 17th century, Nymphenburg Palace is one of the largest royal castles in Europe. Planned as a summer residence for the Bavarian monarchy, it was expanded over time and now features additional pavilions and gallery wings, plus a French...
Karlspl., München, Germany
Karlsplatz, the city center nicknamed Stachus after a pub Beim Stachus, is home to local life and history, making it the perfect place to start exploring Munich. Around this central hub you'll find that farmers' markets, historical interest...
Odeonspl. 1, 80539 München, Germany
Odeonsplatz is a large square developed in the early 19th century. It is flanked by the Theatine Church, the Residenz and the Feldherrnhalle and several cafes, making it a perfect people-watching spot. In 1923, the square was the scene of the Beer...
