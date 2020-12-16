Mile End
Collected by Isa Tousignant , AFAR Local Expert
Often described as Montreal’s Brooklyn, Mile End is a small neighborhood sandwiched between the Plateau Mont-Royal, Little Italy and Outremont that’s known for its nonchalant atmosphere, its hip fashion stores and its dozens and dozens of cafés and restaurants. It’s a land where mustache wax is commonplace and statement eyewear is de rigueur.
Mile End, Montreal, QC, Canada
The second great dilemma that plagues Mile End, along with coffee. Both these bagel providers have been operating since the neighborhood used to be predominantly Jewish, in the case of Fairmount Bagel since 1949, and in the case of St-Viateur...
Mile End, Montreal, QC, Canada
Mile End has two great rivalries: bagels and coffee. People have been known to hinge their identity on whether they like Fairmount or St-Viateur bagels, and whether they enjoy their morning latte at Café Olimpico or Club Social. Literally a block...
60 Avenue Fairmount O, Montréal, QC H2T 2M2, Canada
Summertime in Montreal brings with it all sorts of reasons to celebrate, and one of the main ones is the re-opening of the city’s ice cream parlors. This particular one on Rue Fairmount is easily the city’s most sophisticated ice cream shop, with...
5175A Av du Parc, Montréal, QC H2V 4G3, Canada
This vegan restaurant would be note worthy for the food alone, but it’s also music club that hosts live music every evening. Enjoy performances by local luminaries and unknowns alike in a welcoming, slightly happenstance atmosphere as you munch...
5322 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2T 1S1, Canada
The British flair of this neighborhood pub has the wallpaper and dark polished wood to thank, not to mention the Cardinal tearoom on the second floor. The emphasis drinks-wise, however, is less on ale and more on classic cocktails and good...
211 Rue Bernard O, Montréal, QC H2T 2K5, Canada
Possibly the most important and influential publishers of graphic novels in the last 20 years, Drawn & Quarterly has a must-visit shop in the cool Mile End neighborhood. It sells work from the extensive D&Q catalog (which includes Joe...
5478 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2T 1S1, Canada
This junk shop-cum-art gallery is a space in constant evolution, the only exception being the kindhearted owners, Billy Mavreas and Emily O’Brien, who are always at the helm. Every resident of Mile End stops by here at some point in their week,...
174 Rue Bernard O, Montréal, QC H2T 2K2, Canada
The stylish specs you’ll see on every face in this neighborhood may well have come from this narrow eyewear boutique on Avenue Bernard, which specializes in vintage models in pristine condition. The collection is fashion forward in general, with...
16 Rue Maguire, Montréal, QC H2T 1B8, Canada
This pizzeria is among the city’s best, even though it’s a few blocks from Little Italy. Tucked away from the Main on Rue Maguire, this dark-wood and blackboard-paint decorated spot feels like a nook away from the bustle. It’s a great place for...
5134 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2T 1R8, Canada
This glorious bakery makes a baguette that will rival any you’d find in Paris. The general philosophy is hearty and indulgent, with a propensity toward really crispy crusts, stretchy dough and thrilling flavor combinations. Case in point: the...
160 Rue Saint Viateur E, Montréal, QC H2T 1A8, Canada
Anyone who’s ever been to the Middle East knows what a real good falafel ball tastes like; that’s what they taste like at this organic vegan joint. The biggest branch of this small Montreal chain serves a variety of vegetarian sandwiches and...
5171 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2T 1R9, Canada
The perfect mix of a restaurant and a drinking spot, Hotel Herman on Boulevard Saint-Laurent in Mile End is ideal for either a three-course feast or a quick glass with a side of nibbles. The kitchen specializes in sophisticated, fresh dishes like...
5201 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2T 1S4, Canada
This famous and beloved dinner spot emblematic of Mile End is so popular for brunch, you’ll have to leave your name at the door and go for a walk around the neighborhood until they call you for your turn. It’s worth the wait, though; their...
5357 Av du Parc, Montréal, QC H2V 4G9, Canada
Greek culture in Montreal has an important presence, and nothing represents it more glamorously than this valet-parking-and-chandelier restaurant. Located on an unlikely strip of Avenue du Parc in Mile End (unlikely because every other nearby...
5135 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2T 1R9, Canada
This fun and friendly women’s clothing store in Mile End constantly refreshes its layout and window dressings, but maintains its specialty in easily-breezily wearable independent designer clothing at a very affordable price range. Alongside the...
160 Rue Saint Viateur E #105, Montréal, QC H2T 1A8, Canada
Did you know this is a Montreal-based brand? This menswear maker, specializing in shirts and suits hip professionals actually like to wear, has conquered indie circles all over the world with its web store, but over the past couple of years it has...
5253 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2T 1S4, Canada
You know that person who’s so nonchalantly well-dressed she makes everyone in the room look like they’re either dressed on potato sacks or tarted up, Vegas-style? She shops at Les Étoffes. “Measured” is the name of the game in this unisex clothes...
5595 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2T 1S9, Canada
Montreal’s premium source of industrial design objects, StyleLabo is an emporium located in Mile End where you’ll find rugged metal desks from the 1950s, flashing-bulb signs from defunct stores, and odds and ends like old street signs, wooden...
5425 Avenue Casgrain, Montréal, QC H2T 1X6, Canada
Montreal’s queen of LBDs (and little dresses of all patterns and colors, actually) sells her wares through various boutiques in Montreal and beyond, but also directly from her studio in a beautifully sunny Mile End loft (upon appointment). She...
Montreal, QC, Canada
From their bijoux store on upper Saint-Laurent Boulevard in Mile End, these two designers create classic, feminine clothing with a focus on dresses, blouses, deconstructed blazers and sleek dress pants aimed at the dashing professional woman....
