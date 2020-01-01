Milano
Collected by Patrick Möller
List View
Map View
Save Place
Via Genova Thaon di Revel, 3, 20159 Milano MI, Italy
Start your day at Deus Ex Machina, a motorcycle store in an alley full of them, whose cafe is the perfect spot for a cappuccino and soft scrambled eggs while you ogle the Ducatis.
Save Place
Piazza Tito Minniti, 20159 Milano MI, Italy
Isola is Milan's sleeper neighborhood because of its great location, hip shops and local vibe. It is also a great area to hang out in because, well, it feels like a neighborhood. Weekend street markets, clever graffiti, cute boutiques, artisanal...
Save Place
Via Pastrengo, Milano MI, Italy
Via Pastrengo, Via Guglielmo Pepe, and the surrounding streets are a tiny world of amazing shops—local boutiques, bicycle stores, music shops, restaurants, and artisanal food shops. It's quiet and very hip, definitely an up-and-coming niche...
Save Place
Piazza Duca d'Aosta, 1, 20124 Milano MI, Italy
Whether you have time to kill while waiting for your train or you simply like architecture, Milan’s main train station, Stazione Centrale, is worth a walk through for its epic 20th-century architecture. Originally designed at the turn of the...
Save Place
Via Solferino, 33, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
Half the fun of going to Dry, a late-night bar and pizza joint in the buzzy neighborhood of Moscova, is the democratically cool crowd: young artists, gray-mustachioed men, and members of the fashion illuminati. The other half is the cocktail menu...
Save Place
Via Felice Casati, 27, 20133 Milano MI, Italy
Part living room, part laboratory, Pavè is a pastry lovers' mecca. Delicious sweet and savory snacks ~ hot chocolate, puddings, pies, aperitivi~ made on the spot. What ever you do, if you spot something you like, order it immediately or it quickly...
Save Place
Vicolo dei Lavandai, Alzaia Naviglio Grande, 14, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
A pleasant way to spend an evening in Milan is to stroll along the Naviglio Grande, a 12th century canal in the south of town. The warehouses along the towpath are now home to lively restaurants and bars. I recommend El Brellin. The second floor...
Save Place
Grom offers up some of the best gelato in Milan, with its quick-service style gelaterias around the city. With a location conveniently near tourist destinations like the Duomo, it's easy to pop in the shop for gelato coming to or from the sites....
Save Place
Piazza Sempione, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Parco Sempione is Milan's biggest park and it has everything- cute caffès, picturesque setting, a medieval castle, a modern museum, a pond and charming foot bridges. If the sun is shining, this is the perfect place for a morning or afternoon walk,...
Save Place
Via Mozart, 14, 20122 Milano MI, Italy
On the grounds of the lovely Villa Necchi Campiglio, a feat of 1930s architecture, is the villa's indoor garden caffè. Luminous and light in color, Villa Necchi's caffetteria is a perfect morning getaway and lovely lunch spot.
Save Place
Ripa di Porta Ticinese, 43, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Yes, Mag is a great place for a morning, Saturday brunch, and light lunch, but it is also an excellent spot for those who love a great cocktail. Head to Navigli in the late afternoon to watch Flavio, Marco, and Francesco mix creative concoctions...
Save Place
Via S. Gregorio, 17, 20124 Milano MI, Italy
The aptly named Gelato Giusto (meaning gelato done right) is an ice cream must. Former pastry chef Vittoria Bortolazzo makes delicious gelato every day from regional, organic fruit, high quality milk, and lots of love. Flavor selection is only a...
Save Place
Via Carmagnola, 5, 20159 Milano MI, Italy
Morning, noon or night, Blu is a great place to hang out. Breakfast hour brings in a swank group of stylish parents and styling hipsters, while aperitivo hour is a just gorgeous mix of everyone. Located in Isola, it is the perfect place to meet up...
Save Place
Save Place
Via Brera, 23, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
My friend Andy says you can't go to Milan without having an evening in Brera, the tiny artsy area adjacent to Milan's fashion center. Bar Brera is the hangout of choice for expensive liquor and people watching.
Save Place
The Milan Cathedral, or Duomo, occupies a site that’s been holy since the time of the Romans, but it wasn’t until the early 19th century when the finishing touches were finally placed on this massive building. The Duomo is the fifth largest...
Save Place
Viale Piave, 1, 20129 Milano MI, Italy
Italy's No.1 chef Massimo Bottura described Nottingham Forest as a blend of "Hemingway and the TV show C.S.I." for its eclectic vibe. But for its cocktails, Bottura and many others feel Nottingham Forest is Milan's main innovator. Mixologist Dario...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever