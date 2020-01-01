Milan
Collected by Eugenia Otero
Piazza del Duomo, Milano MI, Italy
The historic and modern center of the city, the Piazza del Duomo (the square surrounding the cathedral's base) remains a popular meeting place, hangout and hub of Milanese life. Local vendors setup shop (selling fresh coconut in the summer, toys...
Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Go behind the scenes of La Scala in a visit to the Ansaldo Workshops where all of the company's luxury costumes are made. The 20,000-square-metre facility is divided in three pavilions honoring director Luchino Visconti, stage designer Nicola...
Piazza Sempione, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Parco Sempione is Milan's biggest park and it has everything- cute caffès, picturesque setting, a medieval castle, a modern museum, a pond and charming foot bridges. If the sun is shining, this is the perfect place for a morning or afternoon walk,...
Naviglio Grande, Italy
While few in number, Milan's canals can be charming. Naviglio Grande, the largest, is my favorite to walk along. Lined by shops, outdoor cafes and bars, there is life alongside the water anytime of day. If you're lucky you'll catch the Antique...
Via S. Gregorio, 17, 20124 Milano MI, Italy
The aptly named Gelato Giusto (meaning gelato done right) is an ice cream must. Former pastry chef Vittoria Bortolazzo makes delicious gelato every day from regional, organic fruit, high quality milk, and lots of love. Flavor selection is only a...
Corso Como, 10, 20154 Milano MI, Italy
Part café, part gallery, part high-end designer shopping and even part hotel, 10 Corso Como feels like you've entered into luxury Italian heaven. Walking through a lush courtyard with a secret garden–type feel, it almost seems like you're...
Ripa di Porta Ticinese, 43, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Yes, Mag is a great place for a morning, Saturday brunch, and light lunch, but it is also an excellent spot for those who love a great cocktail. Head to Navigli in the late afternoon to watch Flavio, Marco, and Francesco mix creative concoctions...
Strada Statale Sempione, 28, 20017 Rho MI, Italy
Milan's Salone del Mobile—or Salone, as it is fondly known—is a nearly weeklong design fair held at the Milan fairgrounds and celebrated across the city in satellite events. Designers of all kinds (textiles, furniture, products) and from different...
Piazza Castello, 20121 Milano MI, Italy
The Sforza name is well known even to those of us not intimately familiar with Italian history. Originally built in the 15th century, this massive citadel was at one time one of the largest in Europe and even today you can just imagine the...
