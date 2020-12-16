Where are you going?
Midwest usa

Collected by Greg Sullivan , AFAR Founder
I went to college in the Midwest and have always loved this part of the country.
The Seminary Co-op Bookstores

5751 S Woodlawn Ave, Chicago, IL 60637, USA
For 50 years, it has been growing in the basement of the seminary located at 5757 South University Avenue. Back in 1961, 17 book lovers each pitched in $10 a piece and founded The Seminary Co-Op Bookstore. When you arrive, you won't think you're...
Bodega

1044 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201, USA
Bodega is a Short North staple that is a happy hour go-to and weekend brunch hot spot. With its 50 craft brews on draft and over 100 Belgian specialty import beers, it ranks highly among Columbus' beer enthusiasts. They also offer a selection of...
Hills Market

7860 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43235, USA
The Hills Market, a locally owned specialty grocer, embraces "local" foods in a big way. Throughout the week they host pop-up eateries in their veranda seating area. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays, you'll find Darista Cafe serving delicious...
Girl & The Goat

809 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
West Randolph Street in Chicago’s West Loop has become a new home to the city’s culinary talents. Stephanie Izard first drew crowds cooking dishes like roasted pig face at Girl & the Goat (the restaurant pictured above). Shethen opened Little...
The Heidelberg Project

3600 Heidelberg St, Detroit, MI 48207, USA
Detroit artist Tyree Guyton took a look around his neighborhood and was unhappy with what he saw. So he decided to do something about it. The Heidelberg Project, a public art display exploding across Heidelberg Street in eastern Detroit, is the...
