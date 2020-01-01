Middle East
Collected by Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert
Wadi Musa, Jordan
Petra flourished more than 2,000 years ago, trading with Rome as an equal before being abandoned after a series of earthquakes in the 4th and 6th centuries C.E. It wasn’t until the 19th century, when European explorers...
Levant
If you don't have a huge amount of time, the quickest way to cover a decent stretch of territory in Wadi Rum is to take a jeep tour. Even with just one afternoon at your disposal, you can make it to the major highlights including Khazali Canyon,...
Take in views of a hot spring–fed waterfall, a dramatic ravine, and the Dead Sea from a resort that sits more than 800 feet below sea level. A cliff-top outdoor restaurant serves organic greens from the garden. Evason Ma’In, (800) 591-7480, from...
Rainbow St., Amman, Jordan
This popular restaurant and bar has one of the best views in Amman. Sitting on the rooftop terrace as the sun dips, guests can see perfectly in almost every direction—all the better to enjoy the glowing Citadel, the bright puffs of a distant...
Wild Jordan, Othman Bin Affan St 36, Amman, Jordan
The commercial arm of the pioneering Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature, the Wild Jordan Center aims to provide income for the rural communities of eight reserves across the country. In addition to a gift shop and tour company, the...
Ad-disi, قرية وادي رم، Jordan
Sometimes the room you sleep in isn’t a room at all, as was the case when I visited Wadi Rum desert in Jordan. Wadi Rum, a UNESCO World Heritage site, has captivated travelers for generations, perhaps most notably T. E. Lawrence, Lawrence of...
