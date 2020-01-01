Where are you going?
Middle East

Collected by Trevor Taylor
Jumeirah Beach Park

If you just can’t decide between the beach or the park, why settle for one or the other if you don’t have to? The beautifully landscaped 12 hectares of Jumeriah Beach Park is just the answer to such holiday dilemmas – the...
Souk Madinat Jumeirah

6 King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Shoppers, restaurant connoisseurs, travelers, and cultural enthusiasts will find the impressively designed Madinat Jumeirah a treat for all their passions. This area, once the residence of pearl divers, fishermen, and traders, is now home to many...
Gold Souk

Dubai's perpetually glittering Gold Souk has been one of this Emirate's major attractions for many years—you'll find dozens and dozens of shops selling gold, silver, platinum, and diamonds, plus plenty of touts hawking “geniune fake” Rolex...
Desert Safari Dubai

Suite #311,Al Zarwani Building, Fish Round About - Deira - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Dubai Metro

Business Bay - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
In Dubai, only visitors and laborers ride the subway—which is exactly why you should do it. Snaking its way through the city’s highways and skyscrapers, the Dubai Metro lets you steal glimpses of the city you would never get to seefrom a car (like...
Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa

Al Qudra Road, Opposite Endurance City - Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Built in the style of a desert fortress near an endurance horseracing center 45 minutes from the city of Dubai, the family-friendly Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa wraps around an oasis and looks out over gently rolling sand dunes that guests...
Alserkal Avenue

4 17th St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Alserkal Avenueruns through anindustrial area in Dubai where you'll find the core of the city's art scene inside agroup of warehouses. The galleries and exhibition spaceshere area must-see for art lovers and those who want tolearn more about the...
Dubai Museum

Al Fahidi Fort - Bur DubaiAl Fahidi - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
One of the cheapest tickets in Dubai is to the museum. At AED 1 when I visited (about .30 cents USD), the museum is a fantastic display of the short history of Dubai. From a pearl diving town, the City has grown in the last 30-40 years into a...
Burj Khalifa

1 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd - Downtown Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Two architectural wondershelpedput Dubai on the map: the Burj Al Arab hotel, which resemblesthe sail of a ship out on the gulf waters, and the Palm Jumeirah, a residential development on a manmade archipelago that fans out in the shape of a huge...

Spice Souq

The Dubai Spice Souk is a traditional market located in Deira, near the famed Gold Souk. It's easy to overlook the Spice Souk if you're not looking carefully; tucked into alleyways off of Baniyas Street, the souk is small, but manages to pack a...
Sky Gardens, Park Avenue, Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), Dubai

Sky Gardens, Park Avenue PO Box 482091 - دبي - United Arab Emirates
Another amazing view of Dubai from Sky Gardens at DIFC in November.
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

No matter where you are staying in the UAE, you can't leave without visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. The mosque, the third-largest in the world, is the final resting place of Sheikh Zayed, the nation's founder. Even on the...
Souq Waqif

Al Souq, Doha, Qatar
Souq Waqif is one of the top tourist destinations in Doha and one of the most traditional markets in the region. A hundred years ago, this was the place where the Bedouins traded livestock, spices and general goods, but now, the old souq has been...
