Middle East
Collected by Trevor Taylor
If you just can’t decide between the beach or the park, why settle for one or the other if you don’t have to? The beautifully landscaped 12 hectares of Jumeriah Beach Park is just the answer to such holiday dilemmas – the...
6 King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Shoppers, restaurant connoisseurs, travelers, and cultural enthusiasts will find the impressively designed Madinat Jumeirah a treat for all their passions. This area, once the residence of pearl divers, fishermen, and traders, is now home to many...
Dubai's perpetually glittering Gold Souk has been one of this Emirate's major attractions for many years—you'll find dozens and dozens of shops selling gold, silver, platinum, and diamonds, plus plenty of touts hawking “geniune fake” Rolex...
Suite #311,Al Zarwani Building, Fish Round About - Deira - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
mtdubai is desert safari,travel and tours company provide dubai desert safari We also providedesert dubai safari,Dubai holidays,dubai tours, desert safari,dubai safari,desert safari dubai,dubai desert safari http://mtdubai.com/
Business Bay - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Al Qudra Road, Opposite Endurance City - Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Built in the style of a desert fortress near an endurance horseracing center 45 minutes from the city of Dubai, the family-friendly Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa wraps around an oasis and looks out over gently rolling sand dunes that guests...
4 17th St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Alserkal Avenueruns through anindustrial area in Dubai where you'll find the core of the city's art scene inside agroup of warehouses. The galleries and exhibition spaceshere area must-see for art lovers and those who want tolearn more about the...
Al Fahidi Fort - Bur DubaiAl Fahidi - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
1 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd - Downtown Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Two architectural wondershelpedput Dubai on the map: the Burj Al Arab hotel, which resemblesthe sail of a ship out on the gulf waters, and the Palm Jumeirah, a residential development on a manmade archipelago that fans out in the shape of a huge...
The Dubai Spice Souk is a traditional market located in Deira, near the famed Gold Souk. It's easy to overlook the Spice Souk if you're not looking carefully; tucked into alleyways off of Baniyas Street, the souk is small, but manages to pack a...
Sky Gardens, Park Avenue PO Box 482091 - دبي - United Arab Emirates
Another amazing view of Dubai from Sky Gardens at DIFC in November.
No matter where you are staying in the UAE, you can't leave without visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. The mosque, the third-largest in the world, is the final resting place of Sheikh Zayed, the nation's founder. Even on the...
Al Souq, Doha, Qatar
Souq Waqif is one of the top tourist destinations in Doha and one of the most traditional markets in the region. A hundred years ago, this was the place where the Bedouins traded livestock, spices and general goods, but now, the old souq has been...
