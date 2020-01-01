Middle & South America
Collected by Karen Low
Av. Río Churubusco 410, Del Carmen, Coyoacán, 04100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
The Coyoacan neighborhood is well known for Frida Kahlo's Casa Azul—totally worth the trip—but poor Leon Trotsky doesn't seem to get much attention. He was murdered here, an ice pick to the head, and his heavily fortified house is fascinating to...
Culiacan 6, Hipódromo, Cuauhtémoc, 06100 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
This wonderful bed and breakfast located in Condesa is a great place to spend your time in Mexico City. The staff, especially Victor and Ernesto, is extremely helpful and friendly and will provide you with site recommendations, safe taxis and a...
Yaxchilan, 29950 Ocosingo, Chis., Mexico
An hour boat ride along Usumacinta River on the Guatemala border can take you to Yaxchilan, Palenque’s less visited cousin in the tropics of Chiapas, Mexico. Twelve-thousand-year old architecture brings many questions to mind. But at this moment,...
Latin America
The water in Mexico isn’t only by the beach. This is Misol-Ha. Located deep in the jungles of Chiapas, the waters of Misol-Ha cascade 35 meters down into a 13.7 meter deep pool of water. The entire area is surrounded by lush tropical vegetation....
