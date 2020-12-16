Michael's Guide to Los Angeles
Collected by Michael McCain , Collection Hotel Staff
There's so much to see and do in Los Angeles and I love recommending experiences to AKA Beverly Hills residents. These are a few of my top picks for things to do in the area.
1429 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
I’ll never forget my first time trying avocado toast. It was at the West Side’s quintessential brunch spot, Gjelina, while sipping rose with friends on the cozy sun-soaked back patio. I moved to Venice Beach three months later and...
1697 Pacific Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
The boutique beachfront Hotel Erwin is as much a destination to sleep as it is to socialize. With the best rooftop terrace in Venice, you can watch the sunset over the Pacific while sipping on one of their signature cocktails. The hallways are...
4129001902, Playa Del Rey, CA 90293, USA
Biking the boardwalk is the best way to experience the beaches and coastline of L.A. Rent a bike in the middle at Dockweiler Beach and either go the 10 miles north through Marina Del Rey, Venice, and the Santa Monica Pier (or keep going to Malibu)...
Venice Fishing Pier, Venice, CA 90292, USA
The boardwalk and bike path from Will Rogers State Beach in the Pacific Palisades to Torrance County Beach in Torrance is a stretch of activity some 20 miles long. Rent a bike, roller or in-line skates, or a Segway and cruise as much of the...
Pacific Coast Hwy, California, USA
The journey down Highway 1 is the iconic California road trip, and this coastal route is a great choice whether you're in Northern California, the central coast, or in SoCal. But there's something extra special about driving the Pacific Coast...
Venice Canals, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Before L.A. became a concrete network of high-speed freeways, gondoliers used to glide through a series of manmade canals that were built in 1905 to recreate Venice, Italy in Southern California. The remaining two miles of waterways are a peaceful...
Abbot Kinney Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90291, USA
Abbot Kinney Boulevard is possibly the trendiest street in Los Angeles, where boho-chic beachgoers glide along the sidewalk like it's a runway, with besties and beaux at their sides. Open up your wallet at boutiques like Scotch & Soda, with...
1202 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291, USA
Kreation’s menu is as colorful as the rainbow of juices in their coolers and those on display are only half of what’s available. There are over 50 juice options including the bottled cold pressed juice, custom frothy juices, fresh smoothies,...
Venice Fishing Pier, Venice, CA 90292, USA
The Pacific Ocean is a force that calls to some to jump in and join the dolphins that frequent its waters. Temperatures are warmest in August and September, but wet suits are available to rent year-round. Go surfing or take a stand-up...
17985 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272, USA
J. Paul Getty’s original museum is as much about the transporting setting as it is about the pieces inside. When the billionaire oil tycoon decided to open a museum for his extensive collection of antiquities in 1974, he modeled it after an...
