Miami/Florida Keys
429 Caroline St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
In the land of piña coladas and light beers, The Other Side cocktail lounge is chiseling out new booze territory one ice globe at a time. Drinks, loosely inspired by the Keys, are like nothing else on the island. There’s the frothy...
It is irresistibly tempting to compare distiller Paul Menta to Captain Jack Sparrow. There’s the long, dark hair, the slightly Depp-ish eyes, and yes, a shared love of rum and open sea (Menta’s a competitive kiteboarder). Menta’s...
400 Wall St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Key West is billed as "the Home of the Sunset," which means every time the sun sinks below the horizon, it’s time for a party. Since the 1960s, Mallory Square’s dock has been hosting this nightly celebration, which begins two hours...
907 Whitehead St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
Key West’s most famous literary resident, Ernest Hemingway, lived in this two-story Spanish-colonial villa for nearly a decade and composed several of his best-known works here. His second wife, Pauline, insisted they add a pool to the...
516 Duval St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
The San Carlos Institute was founded in 1871 by Cuban exiles who came to Key West to campaign for Cuba's freedom from Spain. The original building was elsewhere and burned to the ground. The present building was erected in 1890. The interior was...
400 Front St, Key West, FL 33040, USA
The Hog's Breath Saloon on the corner of Duval and Front Street in the heart of Old Key West has been in business since 1988. The Saloon was a hit from the day it opened. It's a place to enjoy lunch or relax after a day of swimming, fishing, or...
81600 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL 33036, USA
The Morada Bay Beach Cafe on the bay side of Islamorada is the perfect spot for a Keys lunch. Colorful chairs and tables dot the beach; the food is excellent and the restaurant regularly receives fantastic reviews. Try the Wagyu beef burger. It is...
Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, Florida, USA
You’ve been snorkeling off a tourist catamaran in Key West, and you’ve finned within the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary—but you’ve hardly scratched the surface of this vast, watery wonderland. Designated a marine...
88000 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL 33036, USA
Since the late '60's, this gourmet seafood restaurant has been a popular spot and a tradition in Islamorada. One reason is the well prepared fresh food. Try the yellowtail snapper or the mahi-mahi. The prime steaks are delicious, too. Another big...
30813 Watson Blvd, Big Pine Key, FL 33043, USA
For over 10 years, Zagat has rated the No Name Pub the best casual dining in the Florida Keys. In 1931, there was a general store and a tackle shop on Watson Blvd. on Big Pine Key. In 1936, a small room was added to the main structure and the...
Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Lincoln Road is a pedestrians-only boulevard in the heart of South Beach and one of the most popular places to visit in the area. Lined with shops and restaurants in historic Art Deco buildings and shaded by tall trees and...
3251 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33129, USA
Completed in 1916, this Italian-inspired villa on Biscayne Bay was the home of the early 20th-century industrialist James Deering and is now a National Historic Landmark. The house was modeled after historic...
Wynwood, Miami, FL, USA
The Wynwood district is a pleasant change from the glazed body parade of South Beach. Art is everywhere: on gallery walls, on exterior walls, even on the sidewalk--and the Wynwood Walls are a one stop shop for it all. Wander the impressive murals,...
4312 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137, USA
A Turkish-Greek couple opened Mandolin Aegean Bistro near the Design District, bringing the colors and flavors of the Greek islands to Miami, from the blue-and-white decor to the grilled halloumi and manti dumplings. The...
4141 NE 2nd Ave #101A, Miami, FL 33137, USA
“At MC Kitchen, the menu is Italian, and the interiors are very stylish, with white tablecloths and a 3-D mural of an airplane and birds on the main wall. All of the salads are great for lunch. If I’m here for dinner, I always order the poulet...
