Miami for 30th Birthday

Collected by Jenn Blake
South Beach

1130 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
For a taste of the good life, head to South Beach, known for its Art Deco hotels lining Ocean Drive and Collins Avenue, glittering nightlife, and see-and-be-seen vibe. The long stretch of beach, starting with the pier at the...
Basement Miami

2901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140, USA
The Miami Beach EDITION Hotel opened in 2014, creating a new space for travelers and locals to lounge, dance, eat, drink and play. The highlight is Basement, a 2,000-sf ice skating rink and nightclub with high windows and gliding dancers. The...
LIV

4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140, USA
Of all of the night clubs in Miami, LIV is the most famous. Located at the Fontainebleau Hotel the club fuses the appeal of an ultra exclusive lounge and a high-energy nightclub. With over 18,000 sf of beams, LED lights and VIP lounges, LIV sets...
