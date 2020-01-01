Miami
1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132, USA
The intimate Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) opened its doors off Biscayne Boulevard in December 2013, offering world-class exhibitions, outdoor sculptures, and spaces for art, relaxation, and dining. Prior to entering the three-story...
1001 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The Wolfsonian, at Florida International University in South Beach, is one of Miami’s most interesting museums. Throughout the expansive space, you’ll find a collection devoted to charting the period between 1850 and 1950 that changed the...
1901 Convention Center Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
If you are into contemporary art, and of course people watching – this is a MUST! Forget the main 'Art Basel Miami' (which can be a little pretentious and stuffy) – just explore all the surrounding exhibitions on the 'Beach' and in my favorite...
Wynwood, Miami, FL, USA
The Wynwood district is a pleasant change from the glazed body parade of South Beach. Art is everywhere: on gallery walls, on exterior walls, even on the sidewalk--and the Wynwood Walls are a one stop shop for it all. Wander the impressive murals,...
1130 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The Miami Beach Cinematheque is an intimate theater in South Beach that’s housed in the former City Hall, built by Carl Fischer in 1927. Now home of the Miami Beach Film Society, which screens independent and experimental movies and film...
500 17th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The New World Center, the South Beach home of the New World Symphony, was designed by starchitect Frank Gehry and is a cultural gem situated between the bay and the Atlantic Ocean, with views of both as well as multiple flexible...
450 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33125, USA
2200 Liberty Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The Miami City Ballet performs at its home theater in Miami Beach, the large Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami, and throughout south Florida. The company is over 30 years old and has a repertoire of more than 100...
601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132, USA
While strolling through bustling downtown Miami, be sure to stop into the city's main attraction, the American Airlines Arena. The stadium is a large concert/sports venue, hosting musical act such a Madonna, Taylor Swift and Laday Gaga. Other...
174 E Flagler St, Miami, FL 33131, USA
Downtown Miami’s Olympia Theater was built in 1926 as a silent movie palace and still is a glamorous old soul on Flagler Street. Performers from Elvis Presley to B.B. King to Luciano Pavarotti have graced the stage, and today it...
501 Marlins Way, Miami, FL 33125, USA
The state-of-the-art, 36,700-seat Marlins Park in the heart of Downtown is the home of the Miami Marlins baseball team. It has a retractable roof that takes just 13 minutes to go from fully closed to fully open, and there’s a...
4400 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami, FL 33149, USA
The Miami Seaquarium is a 38-acre marine entertainment park and 300,000-gallon reef aquarium in Key Biscayne that’s home to dolphins, sea lions, sea turtles, and manatees. Among the many activities on offer, you can book penguin and...
1700 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The Fillmore Miami Beach, located on famous Washington Avenue, opened in 1950 and was the home of The Jackie Gleason Show in the 1960s. It’s now one of South Beach’s top live music and entertainment venues where you can catch John...
