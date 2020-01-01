Where are you going?
Save Place

Pérez Art Museum Miami

1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132, USA
The intimate Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) opened its doors off Biscayne Boulevard in December 2013, offering world-class exhibitions, outdoor sculptures, and spaces for art, relaxation, and dining. Prior to entering the three-story...
More Details >
Save Place

The Wolfsonian

1001 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The Wolfsonian, at Florida International University in South Beach, is one of Miami’s most interesting museums. Throughout the expansive space, you’ll find a collection devoted to charting the period between 1850 and 1950 that changed the...
More Details >
Save Place

Art Basel Miami Beach

1901 Convention Center Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
If you are into contemporary art, and of course people watching – this is a MUST! Forget the main 'Art Basel Miami' (which can be a little pretentious and stuffy) – just explore all the surrounding exhibitions on the 'Beach' and in my favorite...
More Details >
Save Place

Wynwood

Wynwood, Miami, FL, USA
The Wynwood district is a pleasant change from the glazed body parade of South Beach. Art is everywhere: on gallery walls, on exterior walls, even on the sidewalk--and the Wynwood Walls are a one stop shop for it all. Wander the impressive murals,...
More Details >
Save Place

Miami Beach Cinematheque

1130 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The Miami Beach Cinematheque is an intimate theater in South Beach that’s housed in the former City Hall, built by Carl Fischer in 1927. Now home of the Miami Beach Film Society, which screens independent and experimental movies and film...
More Details >
Save Place

New World Center

500 17th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The New World Center, the South Beach home of the New World Symphony, was designed by starchitect Frank Gehry and is a cultural gem situated between the bay and the Atlantic Ocean, with views of both as well as multiple flexible...
More Details >
Save Place

Magic City Casino

450 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33125, USA
The Magic City Casino in Miami features over 800 Las Vegas style slot machines, an 18-table Poker Room, outdoor concert amphitheater, seasonal live greyhound racing, multiple food and beverage outlets, and diverse entertainment schedule. Casino...
More Details >
Save Place

Miami City Ballet

2200 Liberty Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The Miami City Ballet performs at its home theater in Miami Beach, the large Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami, and throughout south Florida. The company is over 30 years old and has a repertoire of more than 100...
More Details >
Save Place

AmericanAirlines Arena

601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132, USA
While strolling through bustling downtown Miami, be sure to stop into the city's main attraction, the American Airlines Arena. The stadium is a large concert/sports venue, hosting musical act such a Madonna, Taylor Swift and Laday Gaga. Other...
More Details >
Save Place

Olympia Theater

174 E Flagler St, Miami, FL 33131, USA
Downtown Miami’s Olympia Theater was built in 1926 as a silent movie palace and still is a glamorous old soul on Flagler Street. Performers from Elvis Presley to B.B. King to Luciano Pavarotti have graced the stage, and today it...
More Details >
Save Place

Marlins Park

501 Marlins Way, Miami, FL 33125, USA
The state-of-the-art, 36,700-seat Marlins Park in the heart of Downtown is the home of the Miami Marlins baseball team. It has a retractable roof that takes just 13 minutes to go from fully closed to fully open, and there’s a...
More Details >
Save Place

Miami Seaquarium

4400 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami, FL 33149, USA
The Miami Seaquarium is a 38-acre marine entertainment park and 300,000-gallon reef aquarium in Key Biscayne that’s home to dolphins, sea lions, sea turtles, and manatees. Among the many activities on offer, you can book penguin and...
More Details >
Save Place

The Fillmore Miami Beach

1700 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The Fillmore Miami Beach, located on famous Washington Avenue, opened in 1950 and was the home of The Jackie Gleason Show in the 1960s. It’s now one of South Beach’s top live music and entertainment venues where you can catch John...
More Details >

